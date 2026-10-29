Regulatory News:

The Azur Selection (ISIN: GRS528003007 Ticker: MLAZR), a Greek hotel company listed on Euronext Access+ Paris, announces its half-year 2026 results, approved by the Board of Directors on October 28, 2026.

In the first half of 2026, The Azur Selection recorded revenue of €3,145 K, up 30.4% from €2,411 K in the same period of 2025. Growth was driven by both hotel operations, whose revenue increased by 20.4% to €2,098 K, and the €389 K contribution from construction and development activities, reflecting the increased diversification of the Group's services. Rental income amounted to €658 K, compared with €668 K in the first half of 2025.

This momentum was accompanied by a significant improvement in financial performance, particularly EBITDA, which reached €1,018 K, compared with €372 K in the first half of 2025, representing an increase of 173.5%. This improvement reflects business growth and the decrease in administrative expenses excluding construction and development costs, to €886 K from €1,190 K a year earlier.

The Group's consolidated net loss narrowed to €37 K in the first half of 2026, from €673 K in the same period of 2025, bringing the Group closer to breakeven.

Cash generated from operations before tax reached €1,280 K, compared with €1,078 K in the first half of 2025. After tax, operating cash flow amounted to €1,211 K, compared with €993 K. Cash and cash equivalents reached €444 K at June 30, 2026, compared with €51 K at December 31, 2025.

The Group notes that its hotel assets generate a significant proportion of their revenue during the summer season, which is not yet fully reflected in the half-year financial statements. Management remains focused on cost control, cash collection and working capital management.

The 2026 half-year financial report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: https://www.azurselection.com/investor-relations

About The Azur Selection

The Azur Selection is a leading Greek company specializing in the ownership, operation, development and management of hotels and leisure establishments. With a portfolio of several renowned hotels in Greece, The Azur Selection has become synonymous with excellence in the hospitality sector. Since 2022, the company has been listed on the Euronext Access+ Paris market under ISIN GRS528003007 and ticker MLAZR.

https://www.azurselection.com/about-azur

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261029192830/en/

Contacts:

The Azur Selection

Chief Executive Officer

George Arvanitakis

NewCap

Investor Relations

Théo Martin

Tél.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 96

theazurselection@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Tél.: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 15

theazurselection@newcap.eu