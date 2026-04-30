Regulatory News:

The Azur Selection (ISIN: GRS528003007 Ticker: MLAZR), announces its full-year results for 2025.

In 2025, revenues reached €6,539,393, increasing by €1,063,934, or 19.4%, compared to €5,475,459 recorded in 2024. The Group recorded a net loss of €5,733,409, primarily due to a significant increase in administrative expenses including a €2,468,223 write-off of receivables, higher staff costs, goodwill impairment of €1,260,857, and costs related to the LDA Capital agreement termination.

The year-on-year change on the Profit and Loss side is reflected in the reported EBITDA for the period, which declined to €(3,703,822) from €259,362 in the previous year, primarily driven by exceptional and non-recurring charges. Excluding these items, the Adjusted EBITDA stood at €25,258, compared to €835,465 in 2024.

On the balance sheet side, total assets remained broadly stable at €40,174,034 (2024: €39,963,035). Non-current assets represented 88.7% of total assets, reflecting the Group's asset-intensive hotel and leasing business model. Total equity decreased to €7,545,516 from €10,927,312 in 2024, reflecting the net loss for the period.

During 2025, the Group completed the acquisition of Azur Beach IKE (F&B operations, Athens Riviera), consolidated from February 2025 following a contribution-in-kind by the majority shareholder. The Company also appointed Invest Securities as liquidity provider for its shares on Euronext Access+ Paris. Subsequent to year-end, the investment agreement with LDA Capital Group LLC was terminated by mutual agreement in April 2026.

The Greek hospitality sector continued its strong growth trajectory in 2025, with industry experts noting another record year in terms of tourist arrivals and revenues. The Group's management remains focused on adapting to the current environment, maintaining positive operating cash flows, and the optimisation of working capital, as well as strict selection and evaluation of future investment opportunities.

As indicated in the auditors' report, which draws attention to Note 2 of the consolidated financial statements regarding the going concern assessment, Management is closely monitoring the Group's financial position and is taking all necessary measures to safeguard business continuity, improve cash-flow management, optimize costs and strengthen the Group's financial structure, including through the assessment of financing and/or capital-strengthening options.

The 2025 financial report is available in the investor section of the company's website:

https://www.azurselection.com/investor-relations

About The Azur Selection

The Azur Selection is a leading Greek company specializing in the ownership, operation, development and management of hotels and entertainment establishments. With a portfolio of several successful hotels in Greece, The Azur Selection has become synonymous with excellence in the hospitality industry. Since 2022, the company has been listed on the Access market of Euronext Paris under the code GRS528003007 and the mnemonic code MLAZR.

https://www.azurselection.com/about-azur

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Contacts:

The Azur Selection

Chief Executive Officer

George Arvanitakis

NewCap

Investor relations

Théo Martin

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 96

theazurselection@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 15

theazurselection@newcap.eu