NIIT (USA), INC.: NIIT Learning Systems Limited Acquires Bluewater Learning to Power AI-Driven Learning and Talent Transformation

Expands HCM Technology Advisory, Integration, and Managed Services Capabilities

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NIIT Learning Systems Limited (NSE, BSE: NIITMTS), a global leader in Managed Learning Services, today announced that it has acquired 100% of Bluewater Learning, LLC ("Bluewater"), a strategic learning and talent transformation partner that helps organizations connect workforce capabilities, learning ecosystems, and technology investments to business priorities. The acquisition has been completed through NIIT Learning's wholly owned subsidiary, NIIT (USA), Inc., for an aggregate consideration of up to USD 17.6 million, including performance-based earnouts over the next five years, subject to certain customary adjustments in accordance with the definitive agreements.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Plano, Texas, Bluewater partners with organizations to help them navigate learning and talent transformation. Combining strategic advisory, technology solutions, and ongoing operations, Bluewater helps clients develop strategies, implement solutions, and support the organizational changes needed for long-term success. Over the past two decades, Bluewater has served more than 1,100 clients and completed more than 5,000 learning and talent projects.

As AI transforms how work gets done, talent transformation has become an essential enabler of business change. Enterprises are navigating shifting skills requirements, new and emerging roles, and increasingly complex learning and talent ecosystems built on enterprise HCM platforms and data. The union brings together Bluewater's strategic advisory, implementation, and integration expertise with NIIT Learning's global managed learning services capabilities and scale, creating the right-sized, trusted, global HCM and talent transformation partner for large enterprises.

Bluewater's deep partnerships with leading learning and talent technology platforms, including Cornerstone and Docebo, along with NIIT Learning's partnerships with Cornerstone, Docebo, Workday, SuccessFactors, Sana Labs, Degreed, Litmos, and Adobe Learning, further strengthen the combined organization's ability to support clients with a total bench strength of 210 certified HCM consulting and implementation professionals with over 1000 certifications across multiple platforms. Together, the companies offer what large enterprises have been seeking: the global reach and reliability of a large, global managed learning services provider, with the specialist depth in and exclusive focus on HCM technology for learning and talent transformation. The combined organization connects business strategy, talent capabilities, technology and data decisions, and ongoing operations to deliver real-time performance visibility, hyper-personalized learning, and sustainable business outcomes.

As organizations take on massive talent transformation in the age of AI, NIIT is evolving into a trusted business partner that leads clients to "Transform and Operate" their AI-enabled L&D. The acquisition supports NIIT Learning's growth strategy through:

Expanded strategic advisory capabilities that help organizations align learning, career development, and workforce strategies with AI-driven business priorities, assess skills and organizational readiness, and build actionable transformation roadmaps.

that help organizations align learning, career development, and workforce strategies with AI-driven business priorities, assess skills and organizational readiness, and build actionable transformation roadmaps. Deeper learning and talent technology expertise spanning platform strategy, implementation, enhancement, and optimization, along with API-led integration and data orchestration across HCM and other enterprise systems.

spanning platform strategy, implementation, enhancement, and optimization, along with API-led integration and data orchestration across HCM and other enterprise systems. Strong operational and managed services capabilities that combine Bluewater's technology expertise with NIIT Learning's global delivery scale to simplify operations, accelerate proficiency development, and sustain the value of technology investments.

that combine Bluewater's technology expertise with NIIT Learning's global delivery scale to simplify operations, accelerate proficiency development, and sustain the value of technology investments. Expanded opportunities for clients and technology partners, bringing together complementary capabilities to support evolving learning, talent, and workforce needs at enterprise scale.

"AI is driving the most significant transformation of the talent and learning landscape we have ever seen, and enterprise HCM platforms and data will sit at the center of it. For more than two decades, Bluewater has built trusted, strategic partnerships with the world's leading HCM technology companies. Their advisory, implementation, and integration expertise complements NIIT Learning's global managed learning services capabilities and significantly expands our HCM technology solutions portfolio. Together, we offer large enterprises a global, reliable, and specialist partner that combines strategic guidance, deep technology expertise, and delivery at scale to drive meaningful business outcomes," said Sapnesh Lalla, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, NIIT Learning.

Chris Bond, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bluewater Learning, said, "I'm genuinely excited for Bluewater to join the NIIT Learning family. For twenty-three years, our clients have trusted us with some of their most important learning and talent work, and many of those relationships go back well over a decade. That trust is what we're proudest of, and it's what we bring into this next chapter. NIIT Learning brings expanded capabilities and a strong track record of delivering great client experiences, giving us an unprecedented opportunity to drive greater impact together. With the scale to do more and the flexibility our clients count on, we can help organizations strengthen workforce readiness, build organizational agility, and achieve long-term business outcomes."

For more information, please visit https://info.niit.com/niit-bluewater.

About NIIT Learning Systems Limited

NIIT Learning is the trusted, award-winning L&D and talent partner for the world's leading companies, and a recognized leader in AI maturity for learning and development. Established in 1981, NIIT Learning helps enterprises build the AI operating model, infrastructure, and fluency that a human + AI workforce demands, pairing AI-powered managed learning with strategic consulting to solve the most complex challenges in learning, talent, skills, and workforce transformation. Across 40+ countries, our experienced learning teams help clients thrive in an AI-first world with AI-first L&D transformation solutions, reskilling employees at scale through intelligent coaching and dynamic simulations embedded directly into the workflow. With a Net Promoter Score of 9.65/10 and an industry-leading renewal rate, we help leading companies reimagine their learning ecosystems and increase the business value and impact of learning.

For more information, visit us at www.niitmts.com.

About Bluewater Learning

Bluewater Learning helps organizations transform how learning and talent contribute to business performance. Combining strategic advisory, deep learning technology expertise, and ongoing operational support, Bluewater partners with clients to align workforce priorities with learning strategies and technology investments. Through a business-first, technology-informed approach, Bluewater helps organizations move beyond isolated learning initiatives to build connected, sustainable learning ecosystems that support workforce readiness, organizational agility, and long-term business outcomes.

For more information, visit us at www.bluewaterlearning.com.

SOURCE NIIT (USA), INC.