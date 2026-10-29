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PR Newswire
29.10.2026 17:45 Uhr
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Oxford Bank Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2026 Operating Results

OXFORD, Mich., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Bank Corporation ("the Company") (OTCQX: OXBC), the holding company for Oxford Bank ("the Bank"), today announced operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

The Company reported consolidated net income attributable to the parent company of $3.8 million, or $1.52 per share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. This compares with $3.1 million, or $1.24 per share, for the third quarter of 2025. Third-quarter net income increased approximately 24%, while earnings per share increased approximately 23% from the prior-year quarter. Core net income attributable to the parent company for the quarter totaled $2.9 million, or $1.18 per share, compared with $2.9 million, or $1.19 per share, for the same period in 2025.

For the first nine months of 2026, net income attributable to the parent company totaled $8.0 million, or $3.23 per share, compared with $8.7 million, or $3.51 per share, for the same period in 2025. Core net income attributable to the parent company totaled $7.3 million, or $2.94 per share, compared with $8.3 million, or $3.38 per share, for the same period in 2025. Year-to-date results reflect continued growth in net interest income, offset by higher operating expenses and an increased provision for credit losses.

Balance Sheet Growth and Capital

Total assets were $969.4 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of $54.1 million, or 5.9%, from $915.3 million at September 30, 2025.

Loans and leases increased $64.3 million, or 9.7%, to $727.3 million, compared with $663.1 million one year earlier. Total deposits increased $58.6 million from the prior quarter, with growth coming from Municipal Banking and Conventional Business Banking. Municipal Banking balances exceeded $100 million at September 30, 2026. Strong deposit growth facilitated the repayment of all outstanding FHLB advances and reduction in brokered deposit utilization.

Total equity increased $9.7 million, or 8.9%, to $118.7 million. Tangible book value per share increased 8.4% to $43.75, compared with $40.36 at September 30, 2025.

Revenue Performance

Net interest income for the third quarter was $12.5 million, an increase of 12.5% from $11.1 million in the prior-year quarter. For the first nine months of 2026, net interest income increased 11.1% to $35.4 million, compared with $31.8 million for the same period in 2025. Growth in the balance sheet has driven the increasing net interest income, with net interest margins remaining stable in the mid-5s. We are pleased to effectively deploy our growing capital base into larger earning asset portfolios without compressing our best-in-class net interest margin.

Third-quarter noninterest income totaled $3.7 million, compared with $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2025. Year-to-date noninterest income was $7.3 million, an increase of 22.4% from $5.9 million during the first nine months of 2025. This increase was largely due to the $1.1 million one-time gain on sale from disposal of the former Business Solutions Center and Operations Center. Q3 Gains on Sale of SBA Loans were the strongest in several quarters, and a robust pipeline bodes well for closing out the year strong.

Expenses and Credit Provision

Noninterest expense was $9.8 million for the third quarter, compared with $8.0 million in the prior-year quarter. For the first nine months of 2026, noninterest expense totaled $29.0 million, compared with $24.0 million for the same period in 2025. The largest year-over-year increases were in salaries and employee benefits, data processing and software, other loan expense, and other operating expense. Our loan expense is higher than normal due to the extended work-out time on two longstanding larger workouts.

The provision for credit losses was $992,000 for the third quarter and $2.2 million for the first nine months of 2026, compared with $863,000 and $1.9 million, respectively, for the corresponding 2025 periods. The allowance for credit losses was $10.8 million at September 30, 2026, compared with $7.7 million one year earlier, representing approximately 1.48% of total loans and leases at September 30, 2026. This ratio increased from 1.34% at June 30, 2026 and has the Bank well positioned going forward. The additional reserves allow the Bank to experience charge-offs as we resolve non-performing loans in coming quarters, while still remaining appropriately reserved after utilizing the specific reserves associated with those loans. Additionally, we are encouraged by accruing 30-89 days delinquencies declining even further, to a negligible $61,000 at September 30, 2026.

Management Perspective

David Lamb, President, CEO and Chair noted "Our third-quarter results demonstrate continued balance sheet and revenue growth, including strong expansion in loans, deposits and net interest income. At the same time, we have continued to invest in our people, technology and operating capabilities. Our initial expectation is our FYE 2026 net income will be in the range of $11.5-$12.0 million or $10.8-$11.3 million on a core basis, which would equate to $4.33-$4.53 per share noted."

"He added quarterly performance benefited from a gain on the disposal of fixed assets (turning a non-earning asset into earning assets), while year-to-date earnings reflect higher operating expenses and credit loss provisions. We believe this balanced view is important when evaluating the company's underlying franchise, funding base, growth and capital position."

On Asset Quality, Lamb stated "We believe our specific reserves/potential future charge-offs are well accounted for. Our concentration in commercial & industrial lending, including Oxford Commercial Finance ("OCF") working capital, does result in more idiosyncratic issues by borrowers vs. market segment concentration (like say, lodging) collapsing. We will have generally small loan losses as part of our businesses in most economic cycles with the recent performance outlier in our conventional business banking group due to two long-standing work-outs concentrated in terms of resolution time frame. Our expectation is in a recessionary environment we will have significantly lower losses than our peers because we aren't as subject to sector collapse like investment real estate concentrated peers. We also would expect our results will be stronger than peers in a recessionary environment because of the counter-cyclical impact of the OCF business which should grow faster and more profitably as conventional lending decreases."

Selected Financial Highlights

Dollars in thousands, except per-share data

Q3 2026

Q3 2025

YTD 2026

YTD 2025

Net interest income

$12,538

$11,146

$35,350

$31,818

Provision for credit losses

992

863

2,232

1,860

Noninterest income

3,655

1,917

7,264

5,935

Noninterest expense

9,800

8,048

28,951

24,011

Income before income taxes

5,401

4,152

11,431

11,882

Net income attributable to parent

$3,786

$3,063

$8,024

$8,668

Non-core items (tax-effected)

($834)1

($132)2

($721)3

($333)4

Core net income attributable to parent

$2,952

$2,931

$7,303

$8,335

Basic earnings per share

$1.52

$1.24

$3.23

$3.51

Core earnings per share

$1.18

$1.19

$2.94

$3.38



1

Q3'26 core income adjustments include a $14K loss on the sale of OREO and a $1.1 million gain on the sale of fixed assets

2

Q3'25 core income adjustments include a $56K loss on the sale of OREO and a $223K Gain on extinguishment of subordinated debt

3

YTD 2026 includes the Q3'26 adjustments above and an additional $33K loss on the sale of OREO and a $110K loss on the sale of fixed assets

4

YTD 2025 includes the Q3'25 adjustments above and an additional $255K gain on the sale of fixed assets

Oxford Bank is a subsidiary of Oxford Bank Corporation, a registered holding company. It is the oldest commercial bank in Oakland County and operates seven full-service offices in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Oakland Township, Ortonville, and Oxford, Michigan. The Bank also operates Customer Experience Centers in Ann Arbor, Macomb, and Rochester Hills, Michigan, with transactional services provided by Interactive Teller Machines only. In addition, Oxford Bank has business banking and commercial finance centers in Phoenix, AZ, Wixom, downtown Oxford, and Flint, Michigan. Founded in 1884, the Bank has operated continuously under local ownership and management for more than 140 years. For more information, visit www.oxfordbank.bank.

Except for historical information contained herein, certain matters discussed may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including changes in interest rates, economic conditions, regulatory policies, competitive factors, and other risks described in the Company's filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Contact:
David P. Lamb, Chairman, President & CEO
Phone: (248) 628-2533
Fax: (248) 969-7230

Oxford Bank Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)











September 30





2026

2025

ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 65,422

$ 83,017


Interest bearing time deposits in banks


-

496


Investment Securities - Available-for-Sale


130,890

117,808


Investment Securities - Held-to-Maturity


585

1,160


Loans and Leases


727,334

663,060



Less: Allowance for credit losses


(10,791)

(7,713)


Net loans and leases


716,543

655,347


Premises and equipment, net


8,467

8,831


Other real estate owned, net


7,268

7,310


Goodwill


7,000

7,000


Bank-owned life insurance


11,888

11,495


Equipment on operating leases, net


3,984

4,413


Accrued interest receivable and other assets


17,350

18,434



TOTAL ASSETS


$ 969,398

$ 915,311







LIABILITIES:





Deposits





Noninterest-bearing


$ 300,503

$ 272,742


Interest-bearing


527,876

510,282



Total deposits


828,379

783,024


Borrowings


13,856

13,828


Accrued interest payable, taxes and other liabilities


8,504

9,503



TOTAL LIABILITIES


850,739

806,355







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;






2,492,329 and 2,476,160 shares issued and outstanding as of






September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively


31,405

30,891


Retained Earnings


88,288

77,884


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax


(3,154)

(1,417)



Total Shareholders' Equity attributable to Parent


116,539

107,358


Noncontrolling Interest


2,120

1,598



TOTAL EQUITY


118,659

108,956









TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY


$ 969,398

$ 915,311





-

-



Book value per share


$46.76

$43.36

Oxford Bank Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)

















Quarter to Date


Year to Date







September 30


September 30







2026

2025


2026

2025


INTEREST INCOME:









Loans and Leases, including fees


14,252

12,409


40,324

35,689



Investment securities:










Taxable


1,044

874


2,920

2,370




Tax-exempt


12

15


40

40



Interest bearing balances at banks


457

465


1,656

1,261




Total Interest Income


15,765

13,763


44,940

39,360













INTEREST EXPENSE:









Interest on deposits


3,027

2,462


8,712

7,054



Interest on borrowed funds


200

155


878

488




Total Interest Expense


3,227

2,617


9,590

7,542













Net Interest Income


12,538

11,146


35,350

31,818



Provision for credit losses


992

863


2,232

1,860




Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses


11,546

10,283


33,118

29,958













NON-INTEREST INCOME:









Service charges - deposits


438

158


1,150

458



ATM fee income


177

173


511

506



Gain on sale of loans


502

98


616

459



Business banking income


351

305


1,061

1,331



Commercial finance fee income


458

418


1,074

1,057



Operating lease revenue


223

168


688

505



Income on bank owned life insurance


100

97


296

283



Gain on disposal of fixed assets


1,070

-


1,070

255



Other


336

500


798

1,081




Total Noninterest Income


3,655

1,917


7,264

5,935













NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:









Salaries and employee benefits


5,527

4,653


16,423

13,981



Occupancy and equipment


719

767


2,273

2,197



Data Processing and Software


1,257

1,112


3,841

3,154



Legal and other professional fees


492

320


1,140

1,127



Other loan expense


224

227


1,164

822



Loss on sale of OREO


15

56


48

56



Writedown on OREO


-

-


-

-



Other


1,566

913


4,062

2,674




Total Noninterest Expense


9,800

8,048


28,951

24,011













Income Before Income Taxes


5,401

4,152


11,431

11,882



Income tax expense


945

793


2,142

2,261


Net Income Before Noncontrolling Interest


4,456

3,359


9,289

9,621



Net income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest


670

296


1,265

953


Net Income attributable to Parent


$ 3,786

$ 3,063


$ 8,024

$ 8,668













Earnings per Weighted Average Share - Basic


$ 1.52

$ 1.24


$ 3.23

$ 3.51


Oxford Bank Corporation

Consolidated Financial Summary and Selected Ratios (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
















Year to Date







September 30


Change







2026

2025


Amount

Percentage



Income Statement











Interest income


$ 44,940

$ 39,360


$ 5,580

14.2 %





Interest expense


9,590

7,542


2,048

27.2 %




Net interest income


35,350

31,818


3,532

11.1 %





Provision for loan loss


2,232

1,860


372

20.0 %





Noninterest income


7,264

5,935


1,329

22.4 %





Noninterest expense


28,951

24,011


4,940

20.6 %




Income before income taxes


11,431

11,882


(451)

(3.8 %)





Income tax expense


2,142

2,261


(119)

(5.3 %)





Net income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

1,265

953


312

32.7 %




Net Income


$ 8,024

$ 8,668


$ (644)

-7.4 %














Balance Sheet Data










Total assets


969,398

915,311


54,087

5.9 %




Earning assets


858,809

782,524


76,285

9.7 %




Total loans


727,334

663,060


64,274

9.7 %




Allowance for credit losses


10,791

7,713


3,078

39.9 %




Total deposits


828,379

783,024


45,355

5.8 %




Other borrowings


13,856

13,828


28

0.2 %




Liability for unfunded commitments


255

473


(218)

(46.2 %)




Total equity


118,659

108,956


9,703

8.9 %














Asset Quality










Other real estate owned, net


7,268

7,310


(42)

(0.6 %)




Net charge-offs (recoveries)


(284)

2,585


(2,869)

(111.0 %)




Non-accrual loans


17,796

15,777


2,019

12.8 %




Nonperforming assets


25,064

23,087


1,977

8.6 %




Non-accrual loans / total loans


2.45 %

2.38 %


0.07 %

2.8 %




Allowance for loan credit loss / total loans


1.48 %

1.16 %


0.32 %

27.5 %




Allowance for loan credit loss / non-accrual loans


60.64 %

48.89 %


11.75 %

24.0 %














Performance Measurements










Bank net interest margin (TE)


5.20 %

5.27 %


(0.07 %)

(1.3 %)




Return on average assets (annualized)


1.13 %

1.36 %


(0.23 %)

(17.2 %)




Return on average equity (annualized)


9.43 %

11.34 %


(1.90 %)

(16.8 %)




Equity / Assets


12.24 %

11.90 %


0.34 %

2.8 %




Loans / Deposits


87.8 %

84.7 %


3.1 %

3.7 %




Book value per share


$46.76

$43.36


$ 3.40

7.8 %




Earnings per weighted average share - basic


$ 3.23

$ 3.51


$ (0.28)

(7.9 %)




Weighted average shares outstanding


2,483,346

2,469,991


13,355

0.5 %



SOURCE Oxford Bank Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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