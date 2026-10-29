Oxford Bank Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2026 Operating Results

OXFORD, Mich., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Bank Corporation ("the Company") (OTCQX: OXBC), the holding company for Oxford Bank ("the Bank"), today announced operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

The Company reported consolidated net income attributable to the parent company of $3.8 million, or $1.52 per share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. This compares with $3.1 million, or $1.24 per share, for the third quarter of 2025. Third-quarter net income increased approximately 24%, while earnings per share increased approximately 23% from the prior-year quarter. Core net income attributable to the parent company for the quarter totaled $2.9 million, or $1.18 per share, compared with $2.9 million, or $1.19 per share, for the same period in 2025.

For the first nine months of 2026, net income attributable to the parent company totaled $8.0 million, or $3.23 per share, compared with $8.7 million, or $3.51 per share, for the same period in 2025. Core net income attributable to the parent company totaled $7.3 million, or $2.94 per share, compared with $8.3 million, or $3.38 per share, for the same period in 2025. Year-to-date results reflect continued growth in net interest income, offset by higher operating expenses and an increased provision for credit losses.

Balance Sheet Growth and Capital

Total assets were $969.4 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of $54.1 million, or 5.9%, from $915.3 million at September 30, 2025.

Loans and leases increased $64.3 million, or 9.7%, to $727.3 million, compared with $663.1 million one year earlier. Total deposits increased $58.6 million from the prior quarter, with growth coming from Municipal Banking and Conventional Business Banking. Municipal Banking balances exceeded $100 million at September 30, 2026. Strong deposit growth facilitated the repayment of all outstanding FHLB advances and reduction in brokered deposit utilization.

Total equity increased $9.7 million, or 8.9%, to $118.7 million. Tangible book value per share increased 8.4% to $43.75, compared with $40.36 at September 30, 2025.

Revenue Performance

Net interest income for the third quarter was $12.5 million, an increase of 12.5% from $11.1 million in the prior-year quarter. For the first nine months of 2026, net interest income increased 11.1% to $35.4 million, compared with $31.8 million for the same period in 2025. Growth in the balance sheet has driven the increasing net interest income, with net interest margins remaining stable in the mid-5s. We are pleased to effectively deploy our growing capital base into larger earning asset portfolios without compressing our best-in-class net interest margin.

Third-quarter noninterest income totaled $3.7 million, compared with $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2025. Year-to-date noninterest income was $7.3 million, an increase of 22.4% from $5.9 million during the first nine months of 2025. This increase was largely due to the $1.1 million one-time gain on sale from disposal of the former Business Solutions Center and Operations Center. Q3 Gains on Sale of SBA Loans were the strongest in several quarters, and a robust pipeline bodes well for closing out the year strong.

Expenses and Credit Provision

Noninterest expense was $9.8 million for the third quarter, compared with $8.0 million in the prior-year quarter. For the first nine months of 2026, noninterest expense totaled $29.0 million, compared with $24.0 million for the same period in 2025. The largest year-over-year increases were in salaries and employee benefits, data processing and software, other loan expense, and other operating expense. Our loan expense is higher than normal due to the extended work-out time on two longstanding larger workouts.

The provision for credit losses was $992,000 for the third quarter and $2.2 million for the first nine months of 2026, compared with $863,000 and $1.9 million, respectively, for the corresponding 2025 periods. The allowance for credit losses was $10.8 million at September 30, 2026, compared with $7.7 million one year earlier, representing approximately 1.48% of total loans and leases at September 30, 2026. This ratio increased from 1.34% at June 30, 2026 and has the Bank well positioned going forward. The additional reserves allow the Bank to experience charge-offs as we resolve non-performing loans in coming quarters, while still remaining appropriately reserved after utilizing the specific reserves associated with those loans. Additionally, we are encouraged by accruing 30-89 days delinquencies declining even further, to a negligible $61,000 at September 30, 2026.

Management Perspective

David Lamb, President, CEO and Chair noted "Our third-quarter results demonstrate continued balance sheet and revenue growth, including strong expansion in loans, deposits and net interest income. At the same time, we have continued to invest in our people, technology and operating capabilities. Our initial expectation is our FYE 2026 net income will be in the range of $11.5-$12.0 million or $10.8-$11.3 million on a core basis, which would equate to $4.33-$4.53 per share noted."

"He added quarterly performance benefited from a gain on the disposal of fixed assets (turning a non-earning asset into earning assets), while year-to-date earnings reflect higher operating expenses and credit loss provisions. We believe this balanced view is important when evaluating the company's underlying franchise, funding base, growth and capital position."

On Asset Quality, Lamb stated "We believe our specific reserves/potential future charge-offs are well accounted for. Our concentration in commercial & industrial lending, including Oxford Commercial Finance ("OCF") working capital, does result in more idiosyncratic issues by borrowers vs. market segment concentration (like say, lodging) collapsing. We will have generally small loan losses as part of our businesses in most economic cycles with the recent performance outlier in our conventional business banking group due to two long-standing work-outs concentrated in terms of resolution time frame. Our expectation is in a recessionary environment we will have significantly lower losses than our peers because we aren't as subject to sector collapse like investment real estate concentrated peers. We also would expect our results will be stronger than peers in a recessionary environment because of the counter-cyclical impact of the OCF business which should grow faster and more profitably as conventional lending decreases."

Selected Financial Highlights

Dollars in thousands, except per-share data Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Net interest income $12,538 $11,146 $35,350 $31,818 Provision for credit losses 992 863 2,232 1,860 Noninterest income 3,655 1,917 7,264 5,935 Noninterest expense 9,800 8,048 28,951 24,011 Income before income taxes 5,401 4,152 11,431 11,882 Net income attributable to parent $3,786 $3,063 $8,024 $8,668 Non-core items (tax-effected) ($834)1 ($132)2 ($721)3 ($333)4 Core net income attributable to parent $2,952 $2,931 $7,303 $8,335 Basic earnings per share $1.52 $1.24 $3.23 $3.51 Core earnings per share $1.18 $1.19 $2.94 $3.38





1 Q3'26 core income adjustments include a $14K loss on the sale of OREO and a $1.1 million gain on the sale of fixed assets 2 Q3'25 core income adjustments include a $56K loss on the sale of OREO and a $223K Gain on extinguishment of subordinated debt 3 YTD 2026 includes the Q3'26 adjustments above and an additional $33K loss on the sale of OREO and a $110K loss on the sale of fixed assets 4 YTD 2025 includes the Q3'25 adjustments above and an additional $255K gain on the sale of fixed assets

Oxford Bank is a subsidiary of Oxford Bank Corporation, a registered holding company. It is the oldest commercial bank in Oakland County and operates seven full-service offices in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Oakland Township, Ortonville, and Oxford, Michigan. The Bank also operates Customer Experience Centers in Ann Arbor, Macomb, and Rochester Hills, Michigan, with transactional services provided by Interactive Teller Machines only. In addition, Oxford Bank has business banking and commercial finance centers in Phoenix, AZ, Wixom, downtown Oxford, and Flint, Michigan. Founded in 1884, the Bank has operated continuously under local ownership and management for more than 140 years. For more information, visit www.oxfordbank.bank.

Except for historical information contained herein, certain matters discussed may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including changes in interest rates, economic conditions, regulatory policies, competitive factors, and other risks described in the Company's filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Contact:

David P. Lamb, Chairman, President & CEO

Phone: (248) 628-2533

Fax: (248) 969-7230

Oxford Bank Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data)



















September 30







2026 2025 ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 65,422 $ 83,017

Interest bearing time deposits in banks

- 496

Investment Securities - Available-for-Sale

130,890 117,808

Investment Securities - Held-to-Maturity

585 1,160

Loans and Leases

727,334 663,060



Less: Allowance for credit losses

(10,791) (7,713)

Net loans and leases

716,543 655,347

Premises and equipment, net

8,467 8,831

Other real estate owned, net

7,268 7,310

Goodwill

7,000 7,000

Bank-owned life insurance

11,888 11,495

Equipment on operating leases, net

3,984 4,413

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

17,350 18,434



TOTAL ASSETS

$ 969,398 $ 915,311











LIABILITIES:







Deposits







Noninterest-bearing

$ 300,503 $ 272,742

Interest-bearing

527,876 510,282



Total deposits

828,379 783,024

Borrowings

13,856 13,828

Accrued interest payable, taxes and other liabilities

8,504 9,503



TOTAL LIABILITIES

850,739 806,355











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;









2,492,329 and 2,476,160 shares issued and outstanding as of









September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively

31,405 30,891

Retained Earnings

88,288 77,884

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(3,154) (1,417)



Total Shareholders' Equity attributable to Parent

116,539 107,358

Noncontrolling Interest

2,120 1,598



TOTAL EQUITY

118,659 108,956















TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY

$ 969,398 $ 915,311







- -



Book value per share

$46.76 $43.36

Oxford Bank Corporation Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data)































Quarter to Date

Year to Date











September 30

September 30











2026 2025

2026 2025

INTEREST INCOME:















Loans and Leases, including fees

14,252 12,409

40,324 35,689



Investment securities:

















Taxable

1,044 874

2,920 2,370





Tax-exempt

12 15

40 40



Interest bearing balances at banks

457 465

1,656 1,261





Total Interest Income

15,765 13,763

44,940 39,360























INTEREST EXPENSE:















Interest on deposits

3,027 2,462

8,712 7,054



Interest on borrowed funds

200 155

878 488





Total Interest Expense

3,227 2,617

9,590 7,542























Net Interest Income

12,538 11,146

35,350 31,818



Provision for credit losses

992 863

2,232 1,860





Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

11,546 10,283

33,118 29,958























NON-INTEREST INCOME:















Service charges - deposits

438 158

1,150 458



ATM fee income

177 173

511 506



Gain on sale of loans

502 98

616 459



Business banking income

351 305

1,061 1,331



Commercial finance fee income

458 418

1,074 1,057



Operating lease revenue

223 168

688 505



Income on bank owned life insurance

100 97

296 283



Gain on disposal of fixed assets

1,070 -

1,070 255



Other

336 500

798 1,081





Total Noninterest Income

3,655 1,917

7,264 5,935























NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:















Salaries and employee benefits

5,527 4,653

16,423 13,981



Occupancy and equipment

719 767

2,273 2,197



Data Processing and Software

1,257 1,112

3,841 3,154



Legal and other professional fees

492 320

1,140 1,127



Other loan expense

224 227

1,164 822



Loss on sale of OREO

15 56

48 56



Writedown on OREO

- -

- -



Other

1,566 913

4,062 2,674





Total Noninterest Expense

9,800 8,048

28,951 24,011























Income Before Income Taxes

5,401 4,152

11,431 11,882



Income tax expense

945 793

2,142 2,261

Net Income Before Noncontrolling Interest

4,456 3,359

9,289 9,621



Net income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

670 296

1,265 953

Net Income attributable to Parent

$ 3,786 $ 3,063

$ 8,024 $ 8,668























Earnings per Weighted Average Share - Basic

$ 1.52 $ 1.24

$ 3.23 $ 3.51



Oxford Bank Corporation Consolidated Financial Summary and Selected Ratios (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data)





























Year to Date











September 30

Change











2026 2025

Amount Percentage



Income Statement



















Interest income

$ 44,940 $ 39,360

$ 5,580 14.2 %







Interest expense

9,590 7,542

2,048 27.2 %





Net interest income

35,350 31,818

3,532 11.1 %







Provision for loan loss

2,232 1,860

372 20.0 %







Noninterest income

7,264 5,935

1,329 22.4 %







Noninterest expense

28,951 24,011

4,940 20.6 %





Income before income taxes

11,431 11,882

(451) (3.8 %)







Income tax expense

2,142 2,261

(119) (5.3 %)







Net income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 1,265 953

312 32.7 %





Net Income

$ 8,024 $ 8,668

$ (644) -7.4 %

























Balance Sheet Data

















Total assets

969,398 915,311

54,087 5.9 %





Earning assets

858,809 782,524

76,285 9.7 %





Total loans

727,334 663,060

64,274 9.7 %





Allowance for credit losses

10,791 7,713

3,078 39.9 %





Total deposits

828,379 783,024

45,355 5.8 %





Other borrowings

13,856 13,828

28 0.2 %





Liability for unfunded commitments

255 473

(218) (46.2 %)





Total equity

118,659 108,956

9,703 8.9 %

























Asset Quality

















Other real estate owned, net

7,268 7,310

(42) (0.6 %)





Net charge-offs (recoveries)

(284) 2,585

(2,869) (111.0 %)





Non-accrual loans

17,796 15,777

2,019 12.8 %





Nonperforming assets

25,064 23,087

1,977 8.6 %





Non-accrual loans / total loans

2.45 % 2.38 %

0.07 % 2.8 %





Allowance for loan credit loss / total loans

1.48 % 1.16 %

0.32 % 27.5 %





Allowance for loan credit loss / non-accrual loans

60.64 % 48.89 %

11.75 % 24.0 %

























Performance Measurements

















Bank net interest margin (TE)

5.20 % 5.27 %

(0.07 %) (1.3 %)





Return on average assets (annualized)

1.13 % 1.36 %

(0.23 %) (17.2 %)





Return on average equity (annualized)

9.43 % 11.34 %

(1.90 %) (16.8 %)





Equity / Assets

12.24 % 11.90 %

0.34 % 2.8 %





Loans / Deposits

87.8 % 84.7 %

3.1 % 3.7 %





Book value per share

$46.76 $43.36

$ 3.40 7.8 %





Earnings per weighted average share - basic

$ 3.23 $ 3.51

$ (0.28) (7.9 %)





Weighted average shares outstanding

2,483,346 2,469,991

13,355 0.5 %





SOURCE Oxford Bank Corporation