Oxford Bank Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2026 Operating Results

OXFORD, Mich., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Bank Corporation ("the Company") (OTCQX: OXBC), the holding company for Oxford Bank ("the Bank"), today announced operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
The Company reported consolidated net income attributable to the parent company of $3.8 million, or $1.52 per share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. This compares with $3.1 million, or $1.24 per share, for the third quarter of 2025. Third-quarter net income increased approximately 24%, while earnings per share increased approximately 23% from the prior-year quarter. Core net income attributable to the parent company for the quarter totaled $2.9 million, or $1.18 per share, compared with $2.9 million, or $1.19 per share, for the same period in 2025.
For the first nine months of 2026, net income attributable to the parent company totaled $8.0 million, or $3.23 per share, compared with $8.7 million, or $3.51 per share, for the same period in 2025. Core net income attributable to the parent company totaled $7.3 million, or $2.94 per share, compared with $8.3 million, or $3.38 per share, for the same period in 2025. Year-to-date results reflect continued growth in net interest income, offset by higher operating expenses and an increased provision for credit losses.
Balance Sheet Growth and Capital
Total assets were $969.4 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of $54.1 million, or 5.9%, from $915.3 million at September 30, 2025.
Loans and leases increased $64.3 million, or 9.7%, to $727.3 million, compared with $663.1 million one year earlier. Total deposits increased $58.6 million from the prior quarter, with growth coming from Municipal Banking and Conventional Business Banking. Municipal Banking balances exceeded $100 million at September 30, 2026. Strong deposit growth facilitated the repayment of all outstanding FHLB advances and reduction in brokered deposit utilization.
Total equity increased $9.7 million, or 8.9%, to $118.7 million. Tangible book value per share increased 8.4% to $43.75, compared with $40.36 at September 30, 2025.
Revenue Performance
Net interest income for the third quarter was $12.5 million, an increase of 12.5% from $11.1 million in the prior-year quarter. For the first nine months of 2026, net interest income increased 11.1% to $35.4 million, compared with $31.8 million for the same period in 2025. Growth in the balance sheet has driven the increasing net interest income, with net interest margins remaining stable in the mid-5s. We are pleased to effectively deploy our growing capital base into larger earning asset portfolios without compressing our best-in-class net interest margin.
Third-quarter noninterest income totaled $3.7 million, compared with $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2025. Year-to-date noninterest income was $7.3 million, an increase of 22.4% from $5.9 million during the first nine months of 2025. This increase was largely due to the $1.1 million one-time gain on sale from disposal of the former Business Solutions Center and Operations Center. Q3 Gains on Sale of SBA Loans were the strongest in several quarters, and a robust pipeline bodes well for closing out the year strong.
Expenses and Credit Provision
Noninterest expense was $9.8 million for the third quarter, compared with $8.0 million in the prior-year quarter. For the first nine months of 2026, noninterest expense totaled $29.0 million, compared with $24.0 million for the same period in 2025. The largest year-over-year increases were in salaries and employee benefits, data processing and software, other loan expense, and other operating expense. Our loan expense is higher than normal due to the extended work-out time on two longstanding larger workouts.
The provision for credit losses was $992,000 for the third quarter and $2.2 million for the first nine months of 2026, compared with $863,000 and $1.9 million, respectively, for the corresponding 2025 periods. The allowance for credit losses was $10.8 million at September 30, 2026, compared with $7.7 million one year earlier, representing approximately 1.48% of total loans and leases at September 30, 2026. This ratio increased from 1.34% at June 30, 2026 and has the Bank well positioned going forward. The additional reserves allow the Bank to experience charge-offs as we resolve non-performing loans in coming quarters, while still remaining appropriately reserved after utilizing the specific reserves associated with those loans. Additionally, we are encouraged by accruing 30-89 days delinquencies declining even further, to a negligible $61,000 at September 30, 2026.
Management Perspective
David Lamb, President, CEO and Chair noted "Our third-quarter results demonstrate continued balance sheet and revenue growth, including strong expansion in loans, deposits and net interest income. At the same time, we have continued to invest in our people, technology and operating capabilities. Our initial expectation is our FYE 2026 net income will be in the range of $11.5-$12.0 million or $10.8-$11.3 million on a core basis, which would equate to $4.33-$4.53 per share noted."
"He added quarterly performance benefited from a gain on the disposal of fixed assets (turning a non-earning asset into earning assets), while year-to-date earnings reflect higher operating expenses and credit loss provisions. We believe this balanced view is important when evaluating the company's underlying franchise, funding base, growth and capital position."
On Asset Quality, Lamb stated "We believe our specific reserves/potential future charge-offs are well accounted for. Our concentration in commercial & industrial lending, including Oxford Commercial Finance ("OCF") working capital, does result in more idiosyncratic issues by borrowers vs. market segment concentration (like say, lodging) collapsing. We will have generally small loan losses as part of our businesses in most economic cycles with the recent performance outlier in our conventional business banking group due to two long-standing work-outs concentrated in terms of resolution time frame. Our expectation is in a recessionary environment we will have significantly lower losses than our peers because we aren't as subject to sector collapse like investment real estate concentrated peers. We also would expect our results will be stronger than peers in a recessionary environment because of the counter-cyclical impact of the OCF business which should grow faster and more profitably as conventional lending decreases."
Selected Financial Highlights
Dollars in thousands, except per-share data
Q3 2026
Q3 2025
YTD 2026
YTD 2025
Net interest income
$12,538
$11,146
$35,350
$31,818
Provision for credit losses
992
863
2,232
1,860
Noninterest income
3,655
1,917
7,264
5,935
Noninterest expense
9,800
8,048
28,951
24,011
Income before income taxes
5,401
4,152
11,431
11,882
Net income attributable to parent
$3,786
$3,063
$8,024
$8,668
Non-core items (tax-effected)
($834)1
($132)2
($721)3
($333)4
Core net income attributable to parent
$2,952
$2,931
$7,303
$8,335
Basic earnings per share
$1.52
$1.24
$3.23
$3.51
Core earnings per share
$1.18
$1.19
$2.94
$3.38
1
Q3'26 core income adjustments include a $14K loss on the sale of OREO and a $1.1 million gain on the sale of fixed assets
2
Q3'25 core income adjustments include a $56K loss on the sale of OREO and a $223K Gain on extinguishment of subordinated debt
3
YTD 2026 includes the Q3'26 adjustments above and an additional $33K loss on the sale of OREO and a $110K loss on the sale of fixed assets
4
YTD 2025 includes the Q3'25 adjustments above and an additional $255K gain on the sale of fixed assets
Oxford Bank is a subsidiary of Oxford Bank Corporation, a registered holding company. It is the oldest commercial bank in Oakland County and operates seven full-service offices in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Oakland Township, Ortonville, and Oxford, Michigan. The Bank also operates Customer Experience Centers in Ann Arbor, Macomb, and Rochester Hills, Michigan, with transactional services provided by Interactive Teller Machines only. In addition, Oxford Bank has business banking and commercial finance centers in Phoenix, AZ, Wixom, downtown Oxford, and Flint, Michigan. Founded in 1884, the Bank has operated continuously under local ownership and management for more than 140 years. For more information, visit www.oxfordbank.bank.
Except for historical information contained herein, certain matters discussed may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including changes in interest rates, economic conditions, regulatory policies, competitive factors, and other risks described in the Company's filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.
Contact:
David P. Lamb, Chairman, President & CEO
Phone: (248) 628-2533
Fax: (248) 969-7230
Oxford Bank Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
September 30
2026
2025
ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 65,422
$ 83,017
Interest bearing time deposits in banks
-
496
Investment Securities - Available-for-Sale
130,890
117,808
Investment Securities - Held-to-Maturity
585
1,160
Loans and Leases
727,334
663,060
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(10,791)
(7,713)
Net loans and leases
716,543
655,347
Premises and equipment, net
8,467
8,831
Other real estate owned, net
7,268
7,310
Goodwill
7,000
7,000
Bank-owned life insurance
11,888
11,495
Equipment on operating leases, net
3,984
4,413
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
17,350
18,434
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 969,398
$ 915,311
LIABILITIES:
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$ 300,503
$ 272,742
Interest-bearing
527,876
510,282
Total deposits
828,379
783,024
Borrowings
13,856
13,828
Accrued interest payable, taxes and other liabilities
8,504
9,503
TOTAL LIABILITIES
850,739
806,355
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;
2,492,329 and 2,476,160 shares issued and outstanding as of
September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively
31,405
30,891
Retained Earnings
88,288
77,884
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(3,154)
(1,417)
Total Shareholders' Equity attributable to Parent
116,539
107,358
Noncontrolling Interest
2,120
1,598
TOTAL EQUITY
118,659
108,956
TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY
$ 969,398
$ 915,311
-
-
Book value per share
$46.76
$43.36
Oxford Bank Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Quarter to Date
Year to Date
September 30
September 30
2026
2025
2026
2025
INTEREST INCOME:
Loans and Leases, including fees
14,252
12,409
40,324
35,689
Investment securities:
Taxable
1,044
874
2,920
2,370
Tax-exempt
12
15
40
40
Interest bearing balances at banks
457
465
1,656
1,261
Total Interest Income
15,765
13,763
44,940
39,360
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on deposits
3,027
2,462
8,712
7,054
Interest on borrowed funds
200
155
878
488
Total Interest Expense
3,227
2,617
9,590
7,542
Net Interest Income
12,538
11,146
35,350
31,818
Provision for credit losses
992
863
2,232
1,860
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
11,546
10,283
33,118
29,958
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Service charges - deposits
438
158
1,150
458
ATM fee income
177
173
511
506
Gain on sale of loans
502
98
616
459
Business banking income
351
305
1,061
1,331
Commercial finance fee income
458
418
1,074
1,057
Operating lease revenue
223
168
688
505
Income on bank owned life insurance
100
97
296
283
Gain on disposal of fixed assets
1,070
-
1,070
255
Other
336
500
798
1,081
Total Noninterest Income
3,655
1,917
7,264
5,935
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
5,527
4,653
16,423
13,981
Occupancy and equipment
719
767
2,273
2,197
Data Processing and Software
1,257
1,112
3,841
3,154
Legal and other professional fees
492
320
1,140
1,127
Other loan expense
224
227
1,164
822
Loss on sale of OREO
15
56
48
56
Writedown on OREO
-
-
-
-
Other
1,566
913
4,062
2,674
Total Noninterest Expense
9,800
8,048
28,951
24,011
Income Before Income Taxes
5,401
4,152
11,431
11,882
Income tax expense
945
793
2,142
2,261
Net Income Before Noncontrolling Interest
4,456
3,359
9,289
9,621
Net income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
670
296
1,265
953
Net Income attributable to Parent
$ 3,786
$ 3,063
$ 8,024
$ 8,668
Earnings per Weighted Average Share - Basic
$ 1.52
$ 1.24
$ 3.23
$ 3.51
Oxford Bank Corporation
Consolidated Financial Summary and Selected Ratios (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Year to Date
September 30
Change
2026
2025
Amount
Percentage
Income Statement
Interest income
$ 44,940
$ 39,360
$ 5,580
14.2 %
Interest expense
9,590
7,542
2,048
27.2 %
Net interest income
35,350
31,818
3,532
11.1 %
Provision for loan loss
2,232
1,860
372
20.0 %
Noninterest income
7,264
5,935
1,329
22.4 %
Noninterest expense
28,951
24,011
4,940
20.6 %
Income before income taxes
11,431
11,882
(451)
(3.8 %)
Income tax expense
2,142
2,261
(119)
(5.3 %)
Net income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
1,265
953
312
32.7 %
Net Income
$ 8,024
$ 8,668
$ (644)
-7.4 %
Balance Sheet Data
Total assets
969,398
915,311
54,087
5.9 %
Earning assets
858,809
782,524
76,285
9.7 %
Total loans
727,334
663,060
64,274
9.7 %
Allowance for credit losses
10,791
7,713
3,078
39.9 %
Total deposits
828,379
783,024
45,355
5.8 %
Other borrowings
13,856
13,828
28
0.2 %
Liability for unfunded commitments
255
473
(218)
(46.2 %)
Total equity
118,659
108,956
9,703
8.9 %
Asset Quality
Other real estate owned, net
7,268
7,310
(42)
(0.6 %)
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
(284)
2,585
(2,869)
(111.0 %)
Non-accrual loans
17,796
15,777
2,019
12.8 %
Nonperforming assets
25,064
23,087
1,977
8.6 %
Non-accrual loans / total loans
2.45 %
2.38 %
0.07 %
2.8 %
Allowance for loan credit loss / total loans
1.48 %
1.16 %
0.32 %
27.5 %
Allowance for loan credit loss / non-accrual loans
60.64 %
48.89 %
11.75 %
24.0 %
Performance Measurements
Bank net interest margin (TE)
5.20 %
5.27 %
(0.07 %)
(1.3 %)
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.13 %
1.36 %
(0.23 %)
(17.2 %)
Return on average equity (annualized)
9.43 %
11.34 %
(1.90 %)
(16.8 %)
Equity / Assets
12.24 %
11.90 %
0.34 %
2.8 %
Loans / Deposits
87.8 %
84.7 %
3.1 %
3.7 %
Book value per share
$46.76
$43.36
$ 3.40
7.8 %
Earnings per weighted average share - basic
$ 3.23
$ 3.51
$ (0.28)
(7.9 %)
Weighted average shares outstanding
2,483,346
2,469,991
13,355
0.5 %
SOURCE Oxford Bank Corporation