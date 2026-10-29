Planned Irvine Great Park flagship and new locations in Roseville and Napa are part of the company's next phase of franchise development.

Riverside, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Baba's Hot Chicken has announced a nationwide franchise expansion with 38 restaurant locations under contract across U.S. markets, including the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region.





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The expansion includes a planned flagship restaurant at Irvine's Great Park, the brand's first drive-thru location under construction in Las Vegas, Nevada, and additional California locations planned for Roseville and Napa.

The 38 contracted locations represent the company's development pipeline rather than restaurants that are already operating. Individual openings will depend on site development, construction, and other operational requirements.

New Restaurants Planned Across the United States

Baba's current expansion agreements cover California, Nevada, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Tennessee, and the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia region.

Among the upcoming projects, the Las Vegas location will introduce the company's first drive-thru format, expanding the types of restaurant facilities available within its network.

The planned Irvine Great Park location will serve as a flagship restaurant, while additional developments in Roseville and Napa will extend the brand's California presence.

Baba's initially entered into multi-unit development agreements, or MUDAs, with established operators to secure territories for expansion and develop multiple restaurants within their respective markets. The company is now also accepting single-unit franchisees.

The structure allows the company to coordinate larger regional expansion plans while working with operators who already have experience managing restaurant businesses.





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Franchise Development for the 38-Location Expansion

Founder Mahmoud "Mike" Hemood developed the food and original concept, while brothers Ommar Choudhry and Kasem Rasheed brought the operational and franchise experience needed to expand the restaurant business nationally.

Rasheed and Choudhry have led the development of the franchise system, overseeing the process from franchisee acquisition and restaurant planning to construction coordination, operational training, and ongoing support.

The company reports receiving more than 1,000 franchise inquiries and applications, but has taken a selective approach to identifying development partners. With its operating model established, Baba's began building a franchise network focused on experienced restaurant operators.

After approximately seven years spent refining its recipes, training programs, food distribution arrangements, and franchise operations, Baba's is now moving forward with experienced multi-unit restaurant operators in its contracted markets.

Operating Systems for Planned Restaurant Openings

Under the system developed by Choudhry and Rasheed, franchisees receive established specifications for restaurant layouts, furniture, fixtures, equipment, and operating procedures.

For prospective franchisees, that includes identifying equipment specifications, sourcing furniture, fixtures, and equipment, commonly known as FF&E, in advance, and establishing consistent restaurant design requirements. These materials and specifications are prepared for franchisees, reducing the need for them to source these items independently.

The company has also developed food distribution agreements, including master service agreements, designed to coordinate purchasing and address prime costs for franchisees as the planned locations move toward development and opening.

These systems are intended to reduce the amount of independent sourcing and planning required of franchise operators while maintaining consistency across locations. The founders have also developed training modules and ongoing support procedures intended to help operators prepare for opening and manage their restaurants.

Expansion Plans and Five-Year Goal

The founders plan to pursue that target through experienced multi-unit operators, standardized development processes, and continued oversight of the brand's food and restaurant operations.

For Hemood, the next phase involves maintaining recipe consistency as additional restaurants are developed. For Choudhry and Rasheed, the focus is on supporting franchise operators and coordinating the restaurant openings now under contract in new markets.





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About Baba's Hot Chicken

Founded in Riverside, California, in 2019, Baba's Hot Chicken is a Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant brand established by Mahmoud "Mike" Hemood, Ommar Choudhry, and Kasem Rasheed. Hemood leads food development, while Choudhry and Rasheed oversee franchise expansion, branding, and operational systems. The company currently has 38 restaurant locations under contract as part of its national franchise development plans.

Website: https://babashotchicken.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/babas_chicken

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@babaschicken

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321548