Tutors International (TI Education): Dubai relocation concerns prompt urgent enquiries for full-time tutors, says Tutors International

Dubai relocation concerns prompt urgent enquiries for full-time tutors, says Tutors International

Tutors International reports five enquiries in one week from families considering leaving Dubai within a fortnight, with destinations and length of stay still undecided.

OXFORD, England, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutors International has received five enquiries in the past week from Dubai-based families seeking urgent tutoring support as they consider relocating amid fears of renewed bombing.

Families contacting the Oxford-based private tutoring company are considering moving to other homes, including in London and Ibiza, within the next two weeks. Some have yet to confirm their destination or how long they would remain outside the UAE.

The enquiries highlight a practical difficulty for parents planning a rapid departure: securing a suitable tutor when the location, duration and travel requirements of the role remain uncertain.

"Families are trying to make decisions quickly, and their children's education is an immediate concern," said Adam Caller, founder and CEO of Tutors International. "We encourage them to contact us while those plans are developing. However, a short contract with an unknown destination can be difficult to recruit for, particularly at very short notice."

The company advises families across the UAE to consider whether a longer-term, full-time appointment would provide greater educational continuity and a more workable recruitment brief.

Subject to agreed travel and employment arrangements, a tutor could accompany a family between homes and continue supporting the children after their return to the UAE, either through home education or alongside school.

"A family may be planning for a few weeks away without knowing whether that absence will become several months," Caller said. "A longer appointment gives us more scope to recruit someone who can maintain the children's progress through further moves and an eventual return home."

The enquiries follow Tutors International's recent commentary on Dubai's expanding private school sector, which raised concerns about how rapid growth and teacher turnover may affect teaching consistency.

Families considering relocation are encouraged to contact the company as early as possible to discuss their children's needs, likely destinations and realistic recruitment timescales.

About Tutors International

Founded in Oxford in 1999, Tutors International (www.tutors-international.com) recruits full-time private tutors for families worldwide, providing home education, support alongside school and travelling tuition.

Media contact details:

Web: www.tutors-international.com

Email: louisa.stockley@tutors-international.com

Phone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135

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