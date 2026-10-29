Vusion Completes Acquisition of In-Store Media, Opening a New Chapter for Digital Retail Media in Physical Stores

Vusion and ISM combine connected store technology and retail media expertise to unlock the untapped advertising potential of physical stores

October 29, 2026 - Vusion (VU - FR0010282822), the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, today announces the completion of its acquisition of In-Store Media (ISM), following the agreement announced on July 27, 2026 and the satisfaction of all conditions precedent, including the receipt of the required regulatory approvals.

The acquisition is financed through a bridge financing facility with total commitments of €200 million, an initial maturity of 12 months and two six-month extension options.

Headquartered in Barcelona, ISM brings deep expertise in designing, deploying and monetizing in-store retail media networks, long-standing relationships with 90 retail banners and more than 1,600 brands, as well as a strong international track record in 9 countries across EMEA, Americas and APAC.

This acquisition strengthens retail media as a core pillar of Vusion's connected store platform. Despite their significant shopper traffic and proximity to purchasing decisions, physical stores remain an underdeveloped retail media channel, capturing less than 3% of retail media spending. Unlocking this opportunity requires combining retail media expertise with the digital capabilities to understand audiences, activate relevant content and demonstrate campaign performance.

Together, Vusion and ISM aim to help retailers and brands better understand in-store audiences, deliver more relevant content and adapt campaigns in real time. By making in-store media easier to integrate into brands' omnichannel campaigns and its impact on sales easier to measure, the combination will help brands invest with greater confidence and retailers generate more revenue from their media networks.

"We are delighted to welcome the In-Store Media teams to Vusion," said Thierry Gadou, Chairman and CEO of Vusion. "We share the same vision that physical stores will be the next great digital media. Together, we now have an exceptional opportunity to bring that vision to life, combining our cutting-edge connected store platform and ISM's retail media expertise to create lasting value for retailers, brands and shoppers."

"Joining Vusion is a tremendous opportunity for our teams and customers," said Fernando de Vicente, CEO of In-Store Media. "We have built our business through close partnerships with retailers and brands, and a deep understanding of how to make in-store media work. We look forward to leveraging those foundations with Vusion, accelerating our digitalization, and expanding what we can achieve together."

In-Store Media to participate in Vusion's Capital Markets Day

ISM will participate in Vusion's Capital Markets Day in Paris on November 18, 2026. The event will provide an opportunity to share more about the role of in-store digital retail media in Vusion's medium-term strategic plan and the growth opportunities created by this acquisition.

About In-Store Media

The Spanish multinational, founded in 1998, is today a global benchmark in the development of Retail Media advertising solutions. Present in 9 countries across Europe, Latin America and Asia, it works with more than 90 retailers and maintains partnerships with over 1,600 brands. It covers hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping centres, department stores and specialty stores in Spain, France, Portugal, Italy, Poland, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and the Philippines.

About Vusion

Vusion is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The group develops technologies that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to power Connected Commerce, transforming physical stores into intelligent, efficient, and sustainable environments for retailers, associates, and shoppers. It provides stores with solutions for operational excellence, local ecommerce, data-driven commerce, and retail media & shopper experiences. Through its integrated ecosystem, comprised of three layers, Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect, and Vusion Retail IoT, Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AioT) for retail, helping the industry unlock higher performance, better experiences, and more responsible growth.

A pioneer in Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

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