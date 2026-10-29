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ACCESS Newswire
29.10.2026 18:38 Uhr
235 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ABC Pantry Inc: Alberta-Based ABC Pantry Secures $340K to Launch Frozen Baby Food, Developed with Pediatric Dietitians

Following nearly two years of food science and product development, the company prepares to introduce three complementary, nutrition-focused products with direct-to-door delivery across Alberta starting in December, 2026.

Developed alongside Pediatric Dietitians, the company's new line of frozen baby and toddler foods is designed to bring thoughtful nutrition and convenience to Alberta families.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / ABC PantryTM, an Alberta-based baby and toddler food startup, has secured $340,000 in private-sector investment as it prepares to launch its first line of frozen, nutrient-focused foods in December, 2026. The company plans to introduce direct-to-door delivery across Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, and surrounding communities.

Following nearly two years of food science research, formulation, and product development, ABC PantryTM is preparing to bring a new approach to the Canadian baby food market. Developed in collaboration with Pediatric Dietitians, the company's products are thoughtfully formulated to provide a broad spectrum of vitamins and minerals important during the early years of childhood, particularly as babies begin transitioning to solid foods.

The company will initially launch with three distinct products, designed to complement one another nutritionally. Rather than focusing on individual nutrients in isolation, ABC PantryTM has taken a more holistic approach to formulation, considering how the products can work together over time to contribute to a varied, nutrient-rich diet.

ABC Pantry's decision to offer frozen products was informed by feedback from parents seeking alternatives to traditional shelf-stable baby food. By combining its frozen format with a direct-to-consumer delivery model, the company aims to make thoughtfully formulated food more accessible and convenient for busy families.

"From the beginning, our goal has been to create something with a genuine positive impact, not simply another baby food product," said Maricha Tempel, co-founder of ABC Pantry. "We've spent the better part of two years working through the science, refining our formulations, and collaborating with experts to develop products that we're proud to bring to market. We believe parents deserve more choice when it comes to feeding their little ones."

The $340,000 investment represents a significant milestone for the early-stage company, supporting its transition from product development toward commercialization and launch.

"We're incredibly grateful to our early investors for believing in what we're building," added Alex McKay, CEO and co-founder. "Bringing a new food product to market takes considerable time, research, and resources. Having people who share our vision and are willing to support us at this stage means a great deal."

ABC PantryTM is targeting a December 2026 launch, initially serving families throughout Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, and their surrounding areas through its frozen direct-to-door delivery model.

About ABC PantryTM

ABC PantryTM is an Alberta-based, evidence-based baby and toddler food company focused on thoughtfully formulated frozen foods for little ones. Developed in collaboration with pediatric dietitians, its products are designed to provide nutritional variety through carefully considered ingredients and complementary formulations. With a focus on targeted nutrition, convenience, and quality, ABC PantryTM aims to give Canadian parents more confidence in how they feed their growing families.

Media Contact

ABC PantryTM
Alex McKay, CEO
alex@abcpantry.com
abcpantry.com

###

SOURCE: ABC Pantry Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/alberta-based-abc-pantry-secures-340k-to-launch-frozen-baby-food-develop-1243796

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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