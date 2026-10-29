60% of Youth Mentoring Professionals Are Using AI, but Most Lack Organizational Guidelines, New Research Finds

MENTOR's new study reveals a gap between AI adoption and organizational readiness, highlighting the need for training, ethical guidance, and human oversight.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Six in ten youth mentoring professionals surveyed are already using generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools, yet 76% of those using AI report a lack of explicit organizational guidelines governing its use, according to new research released today by MENTOR.

The findings reveal a growing disconnect between how quickly AI is entering youth-serving organizations and the policies, training, and resources available to help professionals use these tools responsibly.

The report, Human Connection in an AI World: The Opportunities and Challenges of Using AI in Delivering Youth Mentoring Services, draws on interviews, a field survey, and stakeholder discussions to examine how AI is being used across the mentoring movement, the opportunities and risks it presents, and what organizations need to navigate its adoption.

Key findings include:

AI is already part of everyday work. Sixty percent of respondents use generative AI at least occasionally. Among those using AI, 84% use it to draft communications and grant materials, while 54% use it to manage notes and schedules. Far fewer report using AI for screening and matching (15%) or direct youth engagement (8%).

Sixty percent of respondents use generative AI at least occasionally. Among those using AI, 84% use it to draft communications and grant materials, while 54% use it to manage notes and schedules. Far fewer report using AI for screening and matching (15%) or direct youth engagement (8%). Organizational readiness is lagging. While 67% of respondents expressed strategic interest in expanding AI use, only 8% reported having dedicated funding, leadership, or protocols to support implementation.

While 67% of respondents expressed strategic interest in expanding AI use, only 8% reported having dedicated funding, leadership, or protocols to support implementation. Professionals want more guidance. Nearly three-quarters of respondents (72%) identified professional development and staff training as needed supports, while 69% called for ethical guidelines to help organizations navigate AI responsibly.

"AI is already finding its way into mentoring programs, but too many organizations are being left to figure out how to use it responsibly on their own. We have an opportunity to change that by giving professionals the training, guidance, and support they need. At the heart of this work are human relationships built on trust, care, and connection. We can use technology to strengthen that work, but we cannot automate relationships," said Jermaine Myrie, CEO of MENTOR.

MENTOR supports the thoughtful use of AI in mentoring programs, including for administration, communications, fundraising, training, and data analysis, while recognizing the risks associated with data privacy, bias, and inaccurate information. The organization advocates for clear safeguards and human oversight as AI adoption expands.

MENTOR hosted a webinar on October 27 featuring researcher Dr. Manolya Tanyu and MENTOR's Michael Garringer where they discussed the findings and their implications for the field. The webinar recording is available on the report landing page , alongside the full report and additional resources.

Read the full report.

Watch a recording of the webinar here.

About MENTOR

MENTOR is a national nonprofit organization working to expand the quality and availability of mentoring relationships for young people. Through its nationwide Affiliate Network, MENTOR supports practitioners, advances research, and strengthens the systems and communities that make quality mentoring possible.

Media Contact:

Amanda Heckenkamp

aheckenkamp@mentoring.org

MENTOR

SOURCE: MENTOR

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/60-of-youth-mentoring-professionals-are-using-ai-but-most-lack-organizational-guidelines-1242116