Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Bann naht: Pentagon sperrt China-Metalle - dieser Nickel-Explorer reagiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.10.2026 20:18 Uhr
203 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CloudKeeper Makes AI/LLM Cost Tracking Easier for Businesses with Full Stack FinOps for AI

CloudKeeper Makes AI/LLM Cost Tracking Easier for Businesses with Full Stack FinOps for AI

The platform brings AI cost visibility into one place, covering models, licenses, tokens, and GPU infrastructure.

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudKeeper, an AI and cloud cost optimization partner, today announced the launch of Full Stack FinOps for AI, a platform designed to help businesses track AI-related expenditure across models, applications, software licenses, and cloud infrastructure.

As organizations adopt AI across different functions, their spending can span multiple model providers, applications, teams, and infrastructure environments. Understanding the total cost of these deployments can be challenging when usage and expenditure are tracked across separate systems.

Full Stack FinOps for AI brings these cost elements together through a unified dashboard, providing visibility into key areas of AI expenditure, including:

  • AI Inference and Model Costs: Track spending across AI models, providers, workloads, and applications.
  • AI License Costs: View software licenses, providers, teams, and associated expenditure.
  • AI Infrastructure Costs: Understand the cloud infrastructure costs associated with AI workloads.
  • Token Usage Analytics: Monitor token consumption and spending patterns across AI models.
  • GPU Cost and Utilization Analytics: Examine GPU usage, infrastructure costs, and potential underutilization.
  • Multi-Cloud Dashboard: Consolidate cost and usage data across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

The platform also supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP), allowing businesses to connect their own large language models (LLMs) and access AI cost insights and recommendations within their existing AI workflows.

"Businesses need a clear understanding of their AI spending to make confident decisions about how they adopt and scale AI. With Full Stack FinOps for AI, we want to help them bring all the cost insights together into one view, understand their spending and make better-informed decisions about their AI investments," said Deepak Mittal, CEO, CloudKeeper.

"AI/LLM costs span beyond model and token usage alone. The licenses, GPUs, and cloud infrastructure supporting AI workloads also contribute to the overall cost. By bringing these elements together, the platform helps teams examine their AI expenditure in context. MCP support also allows them to access cost insights within their existing AI environments," said Sanjeev Mittal, CPTO, CloudKeeper.

Businesses can explore the platform with 30 days of free access.

Start your free 30-day trial: Full Stack FinOps for AI

About CloudKeeper

CloudKeeper is an outcome-driven AI and cloud cost optimization partner, combining FinOps expertise, proprietary technology, and hands-on execution to help organizations improve cost efficiency across their cloud and AI environments. With over 15 years of cloud cost optimization experience, CloudKeeper has helped 400+ global companies reduce cloud and AI spend by an average of 20% across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. Its outcome-based model delivers ongoing savings without upfront costs or long-term commitments.

Contact Information:
Naman Jain
Chief Growth and Marketing Officer
CloudKeeper
+1 (346) 497-7363
naman.jain@cloudkeeper.com
https://www.cloudkeeper.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cloudkeeper-makes-aillm-cost-tracking-easier-for-businesses-with-full-stack-finops-for-ai-302924178.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.