U & I Financial Corp.: U & I Financial Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company ("Company") for UniBank ("Bank"), today reported quarterly Net Loss of $824 thousand or $0.15 loss per share in the third quarter of 2026, compared to a Net Loss of $258 thousand or $0.05 loss per share for the same quarter of 2025. The Company recognized a negative Provision for Credit Losses of $325 thousand during the third quarter of 2026 as compared to negative Provision for Credit Losses of $800 thousand recognized for the same quarter last year.

At September 30, 2026, Total Assets were $380.1 million, a decrease of $15.1 million or 3.8% from $395.1 million at September 30, 2025. Net Loans were $259.1 million at September 30, 2026, a decrease of $39.0 million or 13.1% from $298.2 million at September 30, 2025. Total Deposits decreased by $32.4 million or 9.4% to $312.3 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $344.7 million a year earlier.

For the third quarter of 2026 there were credit recoveries totaling $226 thousand and no charge offs. For the same period in 2025, there was a net charge off of $14 thousand, primarily reflecting commercial equipment loans activities. The total balance of non-accrual loans was $1.5 million at September 30, 2026 as compared to $5.3 million at September 30, 2025. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.38% at September 30, 2026 compared to 1.35% at September 30, 2025.

The Bank's capital ratios were 7.15%, 10.23% and 11.26% for Tier 1 Leverage Ratio, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio, respectively, as of September 30, 2026, as compared to 7.32%, 9.62% and 10.63%, respectively, as of September 30, 2025. All capital ratios remained above the "well capitalized" minimum regulatory guidelines as of September 30, 2026.

The Bank promoted Yuko Elliott to Chief Credit Officer effective September 21, 2026. Ms. Elliott joined the Bank in 2019 and previously served as the SVP & Senior Credit Administrator. She has more than 30 years of credit experience, primarily in community banking.

The Bank plans to close its Bellevue, Washington, branch on October 30, 2026. The closure is expected to reduce costs overall and improve efficiency at nearby branches as Bellevue customers and deposits will be consolidated into those locations.

"Closing the Bellevue branch, which has operated since 2012, was a difficult decision," said President and CEO Stephanie Yoon. "The location, however, no longer aligns with the Bank's target market, and we expect the transition to nearby branches to cause minimal disruption to affected customers. We are also pleased to promote Yuko Elliott to Chief Credit Officer. Her extensive credit experience and contributions to the Bank have prepared her well for this role."

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measure disclosures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance, credit quality and capital levels.

About U & I Financial Corp.

UniBank, the wholly owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF). Founded in 2006 and based in Lynnwood, Washington, the Bank serves small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals across the United States with a particular emphasis on government guaranteed loan programs. Customers can access their accounts in any of the four branches - Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma - online, or through the Bank's ATM network.

For more information visit www.unibankusa.com or call (425) 275-9700.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe the Company's projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to compliance with the Written Agreement with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and the Washington Department of Financial Institutions; the result of litigation and investigations; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; the potential for new or increased tariffs; trade restrictions or geopolitical tensions that could affect economic activity or specific industry sectors, changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation; the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; further declines in the quality of the loan portfolio that results in continued losses and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; including, but not limited to, continued credit deterioration of commercial-equipment loans and future increases in the Provision for Credit Losses; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) Sep-26 Jun-26 Sep-25 Sep-26 Sep-25 (Dollars in thousands except EPS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Interest Income $ 5,230 $ 5,181 $ 5,608 $ 16,305 $ 18,186 Interest Expense 2,827 2,869 3,090 8,605 10,246 Net Interest Income 2,403 2,312 2,518 7,700 7,940 Provision for Credit Losses (Negative Provision) (325 ) (984 ) (800 ) (2,063 ) 69 Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization 123 128 122 384 191 Other Non-interest Income 66 71 77 204 316 Non-interest Income 189 199 199 588 507 Salaries & Benefits 1,614 1,645 1,551 5,067 4,750 Professional Fees 1,180 1,282 1,207 3,764 2,320 Occupancy Expense 203 208 211 620 617 Other Expense 744 764 805 2,294 2,453 Non-interest Expense 3,741 3,899 3,774 11,745 10,140 Net Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (824 ) (404 ) (257 ) (1,394 ) (1,762 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) - - 1 - (188 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (824 ) $ (404 ) $ (258 ) $ (1,394 ) $ (1,574 ) Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands) 5,477 5,477 5,477 5,477 5,477 Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.15 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.29 ) Statement of Condition (Unaudited) Sep-26 Jun-26 Sep-25 Variance Variance (Dollars in thousands) Qtr End Qtr End Qtr End Prior Qtr Prior Year Cash and Due from Banks $ 50,593 $ 51,680 $ 34,001 $ (1,087 ) $ 16,592 Investments 60,699 64,742 52,770 (4,043 ) 7,929 Gross Loans 261,947 270,776 301,264 (8,829 ) (39,317 ) Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans (2,830 ) (2,929 ) (3,102 ) 99 272 Net Loans 259,117 267,847 298,162 (8,730 ) (39,045 ) Fixed Assets 5,879 5,126 5,506 753 373 Deferred Tax Assets, Net of Valuation Allowance - - 566 - (566 ) Other Assets 3,768 3,828 4,114 (60 ) (346 ) Total Assets $ 380,056 $ 393,223 $ 395,119 $ (13,167 ) $ (15,063 ) Checking $ 50,726 $ 50,965 $ 67,852 $ (239 ) $ (17,126 ) NOW 4,809 5,011 4,598 (202 ) 211 Money Market 46,397 48,337 55,892 (1,940 ) (9,495 ) Savings 4,540 4,910 4,973 (370 ) (433 ) Certificates of Deposit 205,847 213,267 211,425 (7,420 ) (5,578 ) Total Deposits 312,319 322,490 344,740 (10,171 ) (32,421 ) Borrowed Funds 40,000 40,000 20,000 - 20,000 ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure 5 5 5 - - Other Liabilities 2,696 2,276 1,665 420 1,031 Total Liabilities 355,020 364,771 366,410 (9,751 ) (11,390 ) Shareholders' Equity 25,036 28,452 28,709 (3,416 ) (3,673 ) Total Liabilities & Equity $ 380,056 $ 393,223 $ 395,119 $ (13,167 ) $ (15,063 ) Financial Ratios Sep-26 Jun-26 Sep-25 Sep-26 Sep-25 (Dollars in thousands except BVS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets* (0.84 %) (0.41 %) (0.25 %) (0.47 %) (0.48 %) Return on Average Equity* (12.01 %) (5.83 %) (3.68 %) (6.70 %) (7.43 %) Net Interest Margin* 2.53 % 2.43 % 2.54 % 2.67 % 2.51 % Efficiency Ratio 144.33 % 155.28 % 138.90 % 141.72 % 120.05 % *Quarterly results are annualized Well Adequately Sep-26 Jun-26 Sep-25 Capitalized Capitalized Capital QTD QTD QTD Minimum Minimum Tier 1 Leverage Ratio** 7.15 % 7.31 % 7.32 % 5.00 % 4.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio** 10.23 % 10.25 % 9.62 % 6.50 % 4.50 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio** 10.23 % 10.25 % 9.62 % 8.00 % 6.00 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio ** 11.26 % 11.30 % 10.63 % 10.00 % 8.00 % Book Value per Share (BVS) $ 4.57 $ 5.20 $ 5.24 **Represents Bank capital ratios Sep-26 Jun-26 Sep-25 Sep-26 Sep-25 Asset Quality QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Net Charge Off (Net Recovery) $ (226 ) $ (904 ) $ 14 $ (2,128 ) $ 6,647 Charge Offs: Commercial-Equipment $ 0 $ 0 $ 196 $ 0 $ 4,720 (Recoveries): Commercial-Equipment $ (212 ) $ (980 ) $ (127 ) $ (1,940 ) $ (1,735 ) Charge Offs: All Other $ 0 $ 90 $ 0 $ 90 $ 4,069 (Recoveries): All Other $ (14 ) $ (14 ) $ (55 ) $ (278 ) $ (407 ) Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans % 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.03 % Non-accrual Loans $ 1,454 $ 1,454 $ 5,343 Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets % 0.38 % 0.37 % 1.35 %

Additional Credit Disclosures

Loan Segmentation - The following tables present the Bank's total loans outstanding at amortized cost by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026 (in thousands):

September 30, 2026 Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 164,267 $ 3,800 $ 1,395 $ - $ - $ 169,462 Residential real estate 62,466 1,072 3,859 - - 67,397 Commercial - equipment - - 3,515 - - 3,515 Commercial - all other 9,432 - - - - 9,432 Multifamily 11,545 - - - - 11,545 Construction and land 574 - - - - 574 Consumer and other 22 - - - - 22 $ 248,306 $ 4,872 $ 8,769 $ - $ - $ 261,947 June 30, 2026 Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 163,157 $ 3,010 $ 1,400 $ - $ - $ 167,567 Residential real estate 74,389 2,135 3,276 - - 79,800 Commercial - equipment - - 3,608 - - 3,608 Commercial - all other 7,595 - - - - 7,595 Multifamily 11,592 - - - - 11,592 Construction and land 594 - - - - 594 Consumer and other 20 - - - - 20 $ 257,347 $ 5,145 $ 8,284 $ - $ - $ 270,776

Descriptions of the various risk grades are as follows:

Special Mention: Assets having potential weaknesses that if left uncorrected, may result in decline in borrower's repayment ability. However, these assets are not adversely classified and do not expose the Bank to sufficent risk to warrant adverse classificaiton.

Substandard: An asset is considered substandard if it is inadequately protected by the current net worth and pay capacity of the borrower or of any collateral pledged. Substandard assets include those characterized by the distinct possibility that the Bank will sustain some loss if the deficiencies are not corrected.

Doubtful: Assets classified as doubtful have all the weaknesses inherent in those classified substandard, with the added characteristic that the weaknesses present make collection or liquidation in full highly questionable and improbable on the basis of currently existing facts, conditions, and values.

Loss: Assets classified as loss are those considered uncollectible and of such little value that their continuance as assets without the establishment of a specific loss reserve is not warranted. Any loans downgraded to this category are generally charged off soon after.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans - The following tables present the allowance for credit losses under ASC 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026 (in thousands):

September 30, 2026 Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 969 $ 13 $ 143 $ - $ - $ 1,125 Residential real estate 163 5 115 - - 283 Commercial - equipment - - 1,757 - (718 ) 1,039 Commercial - all other 351 - - - - 351 Multifamily 27 - - - - 27 Construction and land 4 - - - - 4 Consumer and other 1 - - - - 1 $ 1,515 $ 18 $ 2,015 $ - $ (718 ) $ 2,830 June 30, 2026 Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 942 $ 12 $ 146 $ - $ - $ 1,100 Residential real estate 263 11 119 - - 393 Commercial - equipment - - 1,804 - (748 ) 1,056 Commercial - all other 346 - - - - 346 Multifamily 27 - - - - 27 Construction and land 6 - - - - 6 Consumer and other 1 - - - - 1 $ 1,585 $ 23 $ 2,069 $ - $ (748 ) $ 2,929

Past due loans -The following table presents past due loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026 (in thousands):

September 30, 2026 30 - 59 Days 60 - 89 Days 90 Days or Total Total Portfolio Segment Past Due Past Due More Past Due Current Loans Commercial real estate $ - $ - $ 1,456 $ 1,456 $ 168,006 $ 169,462 Residential real estate - - - - 67,397 67,397 Commercial - equipment - - - - 3,515 3,515 Commercial - all other - - - - 9,432 9,432 Multifamily - - - - 11,545 11,545 Construction and land - - - - 574 574 Consumer and other - - - - 22 22 $ - $ - $ 1,456 $ 1,456 $ 260,491 $ 261,947 June 30, 2026 30 - 59 Days 60 - 89 Days 90 Days or Total Total Portfolio Segment Past Due Past Due More Past Due Current Loans Commercial real estate $ 11 $ - $ 1,454 $ 1,465 $ 166,102 $ 167,567 Residential real estate 223 - - 223 79,577 79,800 Commercial - equipment - - - - 3,608 3,608 Commercial - all other - - - - 7,595 7,595 Multifamily - - - - 11,592 11,592 Construction and land - - - - 594 594 Consumer and other - - - - 20 20 $ 234 $ - $ 1,454 $ 1,688 $ 269,088 $ 270,776

Non-accrual loans - Loans are placed on non-accrual once the loan is 90 days past due or sooner if, in management's opinion, the borrower may be unable to meet payment of obligations as they become due, as well as when required by regulatory provisions. The following table presents the nonaccrual loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026 (in thousands):

September 30, 2026



Portfolio Segment Non-accrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses Non-accrual with Allowance for Credit Losses Total Non-accrual Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing Commercial real estate $ 1,454 $ - $ 1,454 $ 2 June 30, 2026



Portfolio Segment Non-accrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses Non-accrual with Allowance for Credit Losses Total Non-accrual Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing Commercial real estate $ 1,454 $ - $ 1,454 $ -

U & I Financial Corp.

Investor Relations

IR@unibankusa.com

SOURCE: U & I Financial Corp. (Washington)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/u-and-i-financial-corp.-reports-third-quarter-2026-financial-results-1242745