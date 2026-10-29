Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Genesis Goldfields Corp. (CSE: GGF) (OTC: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K0) ("Genesis Goldfields" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 13,333,333 units in the capital of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.15 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit purchased will include one common share and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (a "Warrant") will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of one (1) year at a price of $0.225 per common share.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to applicable statutory hold periods in accordance with Canadian securities laws. The Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Genesis Goldfields Corp.

Genesis Goldfields Corp. (CSE: GGF) (OTC: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K0) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on Angola. Its flagship asset is the district-scale Ganda Gold Project, a 786 km2 licence in central-western Angola where the Company is carrying out systematic exploration with the aim of opening a new gold district in one of the least-explored gold jurisdictions in Africa. The Company also holds exploration properties in Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Jeremy Prinsen

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding planned exploration programs and expenditures, the issuance of milestone shares, and the potential of the Ganda Project. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks related to operations in Angola, regulatory approvals including the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, financing, and exploration results, and actual results may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321651