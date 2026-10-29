Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE), a global payments platform built for the experience economy, will announce third quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2026, before market open.

Management will host a live webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day. The webcast, along with supplemental information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Paysafe website at ir.paysafe.com. An archive will be available after the conclusion of the event and will remain available via the same link for at least one year.

Webcast and Conference Call Information:

Time: Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Webcast: Go to the Investor Relations section of the Paysafe website to listen and view slides.

Dial in:

1-877-407-0752 (U.S. toll-free)

1-201-389-0912 (International)

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a global payments platform built for the experience economy. We connect businesses, consumers, and fans across iGaming, video gaming, esports, events, travel, hospitality, online trading and digital commerce, helping lift everyday and high-engagement experiences through reliable payment solutions. These include card payments, digital wallets such as Skrill, PaysafeWallet, eCash products like PaysafeCard, and a broad set of local payment methods. With approximately 2,800 employees across 12 countries and $167 billion in annualized volume in 2025, Paysafe focuses on making digital experiences easier to access and pay for. More information is available at www.paysafe.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261029825162/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

investorrelations@paysafe.com