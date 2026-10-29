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MI

WKN: A41EJR | ISIN: US59356Q1085 | Ticker-Symbol: U42
Tradegate
29.10.26 | 10:46
28,800 Euro
+0,70 % +0,200
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MIAMI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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PR Newswire
29.10.2026 21:12 Uhr
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Miami International Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Miami International Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

  • Q3 Net revenue of $131 million (+20% YoY)
  • Q3 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.47; Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.45
  • Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $71 million (+47% YoY); Adjusted EBITDA margin of 54% (+>1,000 bps YoY)
  • Updates full-year 2026 expense guidance

PRINCETON, N.J. and MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX or MIH) (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2026.

MIAX delivered strong financial results in Q3 2026. Total net revenue grew 20% year-over-year to $131.0 million, adjusted EBITDA increased 47% to $70.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 54%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.45. The company's options business posted a 15% year-over-year increase in average daily volume to 11.1 million contracts.

"MIAX's lean, high-margin operating model enabled us to deliver strong revenue growth and margin expansion in the third quarter," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIAX. "Net revenue grew 20% year-over-year and options market share increased to 17.4%. Adjusted expenses came in below last year's level and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by more than 1,000 basis points."

Mr. Gallagher added: "Our next growth phase is underway, with Bloomberg index futures now available on NinjaTrader and four fertilizer futures contracts recently launched in response to clear member interest. With a strong balance sheet and the technology, licenses and customer relationships to compete in a fast-changing market, MIAX remains well-positioned to deliver long-term value for our shareholders."

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

All figures are compared to the third quarter of 2025 unless otherwise stated.

  • Net revenue, defined as revenues less cost of revenues, grew 20%, or $21.5 million, to $131.0 million, compared to $109.5 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily driven by strong options business performance, including increased industry volumes and higher non-transaction revenue.
  • Total operating expenses were $83.8 million, compared to $109.8 million in the prior-year period. The decrease was primarily due to initial public offering (IPO) related expense in 2025.
  • Total adjusted operating expenses of $60.3 million decreased 2% compared to the prior-year period.
  • Operating income was $47.2 million, compared to an operating loss of $0.3 million in the prior-year period.
  • GAAP net income was $52.5 million, compared to a net loss of $102.1 million in the prior-year period.
  • Adjusted earnings increased 25% to $50.1 million, compared to $39.9 million in the prior-year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 47% to $70.8 million, compared to $48.0 million in the prior-year period, driven primarily by strong growth in net revenues.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 54% from 44% in the prior-year period.
  • Diluted EPS of $0.47 compared to $(1.46) in the prior-year period.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.45 compared to $0.42 in the prior-year period.

Third Quarter 2026 Business Updates

  • MIAX options exchanges reached average daily volume of 11.1 million contracts in the third quarter of 2026, a 15.2% year-over-year (YoY) increase.
  • MIAX options exchanges achieved market share of 17.4% in the third quarter of 2026, compared to 17.2% in the prior year period.
  • MIAX options exchange revenue per contract declined 4.9% YoY to $0.098.

Summary of Selected Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Results
($000, except per share amounts and percentages)

Consolidated Third Quarter Results

3Q26

September 30,
2026

3Q25

September 30,
2025

Change

Total revenues less cost of revenues ("Net revenue")

$ 131,009

$ 109,483

20 %

Operating income (loss)

$ 47,204

$ (305)

*

Net income (loss) attributable to MIH stockholders

$ 52,472

$ (102,080)

*

Diluted EPS

$ 0.47

$ (1.46)

*

Adjusted earnings**

$ 50,056

$ 39,947

25 %

Adjusted diluted EPS**

$ 0.45

$ 0.42

7 %

EBITDA**

$ 67,635

$ (93,941)

*

Adjusted EBITDA**

$ 70,809

$ 48,019

47 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin %***

54 %

44 %

23 %


* Not meaningful

** Reconciliation of non-GAAP results is included in the tables below. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below.

*** Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue.

Segment Results
($000)

Net Revenue by Business Segment

3Q26

September 30,
2026

3Q25

September 30,
2025

Change

Options

$ 112,586

$ 94,499

19 %

Equities

6,660

4,352

53 %

Futures

4,978

4,786

4 %

International

6,139

5,533

11 %

Corporate/Other

646

313

106 %

Total

$ 131,009

$ 109,483

20 %

Options

  • Net revenue grew 19% to $112.6 million, compared to $94.5 million in the prior-year period. Growth was primarily driven by both net transaction fees and non-transaction fees. Net transaction fees increased due to higher industry volume, and higher market share, partially offset by lower revenue per contract (RPC). Higher non-transaction fees were primarily driven by increased member connections, and 2026 fee increases.
  • Operating income increased 44% to $73.9 million, compared to $51.4 million in the prior year period. Growth was primarily due to higher net revenues, and lower expenses as the prior-year period included accelerated share-based compensation expenses.
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew 25% to $86.5 million, compared to $69.1 million in the prior-year period.

Equities

  • Net revenue grew 53% to $6.7 million, compared to $4.4 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to higher net transaction fees from improved capture.
  • Operating loss of $2.9 million in the third quarter, compared to an operating loss of $4.9 million in the prior-year period. Growth was primarily due to higher net revenues.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million, compared to ($0.9) million in the prior-year period.

Futures

  • Net revenue was $5.0 million, compared to $4.8 million in the prior-year period. Net transaction fees were relatively flat as increases in agricultural future revenues were offset by inverted financial futures revenue.
  • Operating loss was $12.2 million, compared to an operating loss of $18.5 million in the prior year period. Growth was primarily due to lower expenses as the prior-year period included accelerated share-based compensation expenses.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of ($8.4) million, compared to ($9.6) million in the prior-year period.

International

  • Net revenue was $6.1 million, compared to $5.5 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to increased total listed securities by The International Stock Exchange Group Limited (TISE).
  • Operating income was $1.3 million, compared to $0.8 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to increased net revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million, compared to $1.7 million in the prior-year period.

Capital and Liquidity

  • As of September 30, 2026, MIAX had cash and cash equivalents of $698.9 million and total debt of $1.5 million.

FY 2026 Guidance

The company is updating full year 2026 expense guidance and now expects:

  • Adjusted operating expenses, which exclude share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, litigation and litigation settlement expenses, and provision for notes receivable in a range between $254 million and $257 million, down from previous guidance of between $260 million and $270 million;
  • Share-based compensation expense in a range between $30 million and $32 million, compared to previous guidance of between $29 million and $32 million;
  • Capital expenditures, including capitalization of internally developed software, in a range between $43 million and $46 million, compared to previous guidance of between $40 million and $45 million;
  • Depreciation and amortization expense in a range between $36 million and $38 million, compared to previous guidance of between $35 million and $39 million;
  • Adjusted effective tax rate post valuation allowance release in a range between 26% and 28%, compared to previous guidance of between 27% and 29%.

Webcast and Conference Call

MIAX will host a webcast and conference call to review its third quarter financial results today, October 29, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Participants can access the call at 866-652-5200 (International dial-in 412-317-6060) or access the webcast on the Investor Relations section of MIAX's website at ir.miaxglobal.com. A webcast recording and corresponding presentation will be archived under Events & Presentations at the above link following the event.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) attributable to MIH adjusted for share-based compensation, investment gain/loss, litigation costs and settlement, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of puttable warrants issued with debt, change in fair value of puttable common stock, gain on sale of business, unrealized gain/loss on derivative and digital assets, loss on sale of intangible asset, impairment charges, warrant modifications, one time IPO payments, loss on extinguishment of debt, provision for notes receivable, and non-GAAP tax adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) attributable to MIH adjusted for interest expense and amortization of debt discount costs, interest income, income tax provision and depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, investment gain/loss, litigation costs and settlement, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of puttable warrants issued with debt, change in fair value of puttable common stock, gain on sale of business, unrealized gain/loss on derivative and digital assets, loss on sale of intangible asset, impairment charges, warrant modifications, one time IPO payments, loss on extinguishment of debt, and provision for notes receivable.

Adjusted EBITDA margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues less cost of revenues.

Adjusted diluted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as adjusted earnings divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding used for adjusted diluted earnings per share (which includes the impact of anti-dilutive securities on a GAAP basis).

Certain components of the guidance given in this presentation with respect to our financial performance for the full year of 2026 are provided on a non-GAAP basis only without providing the most comparable guidance on a GAAP basis or a quantitative reconciliation to guidance provided on a GAAP basis. Information is presented in this manner because the preparation of such guidance on a GAAP basis and such reconciliation could not be accomplished without unreasonable efforts. The company does not have access to certain information that would be necessary to provide such guidance on a GAAP basis or such reconciliation, including non-recurring items that are not indicative of the company's ongoing operations. The company does not believe that this information is likely to be significant to an assessment of the company's ongoing operations.

For a reconciliation of our non-GAAP results to our GAAP results, see the tables below.

About MIAX

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX operates eight exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald, MIAX Sapphire, MIAX Pearl Equities, MIAX Futures, The Bermuda Stock Exchange, and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant and Notice Registered Broker-Dealer with the National Futures Association for purposes of facilitating transactions of security futures. To learn more about MIAX please visit www.miaxglobal.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expect," "anticipates," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risks and uncertainties listed in MIAX's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, the company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the company. Any references by the company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Contacts:

Investors
John T. Williams
investor.relations@miaxglobal.com

Media
Andy Nybo
media@miaxglobal.com

Miami International Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
($000, except share amounts)


Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Revenues:








Transaction and clearing fees

$ 316,420


$ 292,814


$ 963,714


$ 868,257

Access fees

36,949


27,096


105,247


77,285

Market data fees

13,877


10,730


39,038


30,625

Other revenue

8,937


9,138


25,503


18,472

Total revenues

376,183


339,778


1,133,502


994,639

Cost of revenues:








Liquidity payments

206,313


217,286


636,472


606,983

Brokerage, clearing, and exchange fees

14,212


11,612


45,849


42,547

Section 31 fees

23,028


-


46,004


35,225

Other cost of revenues

1,621


1,397


4,462


3,855

Total cost of revenues

245,174


230,295


732,787


688,610

Revenues less cost of revenues

131,009


109,483


400,715


306,029

Operating expenses:








Compensation and benefits

40,286


68,753


125,642


146,734

Information technology and communication costs

9,601


9,290


29,286


25,689

Depreciation and amortization

9,453


8,229


26,319


21,337

Occupancy costs

2,938


3,568


9,158


9,018

Professional fees and outside services

15,386


10,807


38,241


30,159

Marketing and business development

1,249


759


5,409


2,077

Acquisition-related costs

-


-


-


2,901

Litigation settlement

-


-


30,000


-

General, administrative, and other

4,892


8,382


15,691


18,835

Total operating expenses

83,805


109,788


279,746


256,750

Operating income (loss)

47,204


(305)


120,969


49,279

Non-operating (expense) income:








Change in fair value of puttable common stock

-


(338)


-


(2,229)

Change in fair value of puttable warrants issued with debt

-


(255)


-


(1,172)

Interest income

5,941


2,658


15,581


5,371

Interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs

(42)


(3,378)


(131)


(12,710)

Loss on sale of intangible asset

-


-


-


(2,054)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative and digital assets

9,797


7,979


6,919


(39,039)

Loss on debt extinguishment

-


(107,656)


-


(107,656)

Gain on sale of business

-


-


50,570


-

Other, net

1,181


(1,595)


(998)


10,765

Income (loss) before income tax provision

64,081


(102,890)


192,910


(99,445)

Income tax benefit (expense)

(11,609)


810


73,994


(528)

Net income (loss) attributable to Miami International Holdings, Inc

$ 52,472


$ (102,080)


$ 266,904


$ (99,973)









Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding








Basic

99,113,041


70,128,197


95,430,903


66,168,315

Diluted

110,799,280


70,128,197


110,249,406


66,168,315

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stock








Basic

$ 0.53


$ (1.46)


$ 2.80


$ (1.51)

Diluted

$ 0.47


$ (1.46)


$ 2.42


$ (1.51)

Miami International Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
($000, except share and per share amounts)


September 30, 2026


December 31, 2025

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 698,854


$ 433,648

Cash and securities segregated under federal and other regulations

26,797


27,618

Accounts receivable, net

95,949


98,107

Restricted cash

13,667


6,005

Clearing house performance bonds and guarantee funds

93,062


70,078

Receivables from broker-dealers, futures commission merchants, and clearing
organizations

152,509


133,533

Current portion of derivative assets

8,554


6,017

Other current assets

40,298


39,232

Assets held for sale

-


40,976

Total current assets

1,129,690


855,214

Investments

28,850


19,180

Fixed assets, net

59,520


46,854

Internally developed software, net

36,667


36,333

Goodwill

62,000


62,211

Other intangible assets, net

168,947


170,774

Deferred tax asset, net

63,787


-

Derivative assets, net of current portion

-


5,114

Other assets, net

68,679


63,745

Total assets

$ 1,618,140


$ 1,259,425

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable and other liabilities

$ 73,438


$ 69,780

Accrued compensation payable

36,201


39,412

Current portion of long-term debt

1,517


1,508

Deferred transaction revenues

8,960


9,572

Clearing house performance bonds and guarantee funds

92,562


69,578

Payables to customers

152,070


144,641

Payables to clearing organizations

-


11

Liabilities held for sale

-


2,758

Total current liabilities

364,748


337,260

Deferred income taxes

10,877


22,386

Other non-current liabilities

22,229


18,762

Total liabilities

397,854


378,408

Commitments and contingencies

-


-

Stockholders' equity:




Common stock - voting and nonvoting, par value $0.001 (600,000,000 authorized
(400,000,000 voting, 200,000,000 nonvoting)); 100,758,991 issued and 99,945,378
outstanding common stock at September 30, 2026 and 85,890,086 issued and
85,536,287 outstanding common stock at December 31, 2025

100


86

Common stock in treasury, at cost, 813,613 shares at September 30, 2026 and 353,799
shares at December 31, 2025

(27,229)


(8,232)

Additional paid-in capital

1,614,769


1,522,143

Accumulated deficit

(365,435)


(632,339)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(1,919)


(641)

Total stockholders' equity

1,220,286


881,017

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,618,140


$ 1,259,425

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table is a reconciliation of net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by segment ($000):


Three Months Ended September 30, 2026


Options


Equities


Futures


International


Corporate /
Other


Total

Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders

$ 74,112


$ (2,874)


$ (9,999)


$ 11,295


$ (20,062)


$ 52,472

Interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs

-


-


-


-


42


42

Interest income

(213)


-


(261)


(222)


(5,245)


(5,941)

Income tax expense

-


-


-


69


11,540


11,609

Depreciation and amortization

4,626


1,601


2,087


521


618


9,453

EBITDA

78,525


(1,273)


(8,173)


11,663


(13,107)


67,635

Share-based compensation(1)

3,086


669


1,605


384


1,795


7,539

Investment gain (loss)(2)

-


-


(1,811)


-


724


(1,087)

Litigation costs(3)

188


-


-


-


63


251

Unrealized gain on derivative and digital assets(4)

-


-


-


(9,797)


-


(9,797)

Provision for notes receivable(5)

4,694


1,574


-


-


-


6,268

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 86,493


$ 970


$ (8,379)


$ 2,250


$ (10,525)


70,809



(1)

Share-based compensation represents expenses associated with stock options of $3.3 million, restricted stock awards of $1.0 million, restricted stock units of $3.3 million, and warrants of less than $0.1 million that have been granted to employees, directors and service providers. The 2026 expense of $7.5 million is made up of $6.4 million to employees within compensation and benefits, $0.2 million to service providers within professional fees and outside services, and $0.9 million to directors within general, administrative, and other.

(2)

Investment gain of $1.1 million represents an unrealized gain on marketable equity securities.

(3)

Litigation costs associated with litigation related to the Nasdaq matter.

(4)

Reflects the aggregate unrealized gain resulting from the mark-to-market valuation of digital assets related to unlocked Pyth tokens and derivative assets related to the 125 million Pyth tokens that remain locked by the Pyth Network as of September 30, 2026.

(5)

Represents provision for certain CAT costs that are no longer expected to be recoverable.


Three Months Ended September 30, 2025


Options


Equities


Futures


International


Corporate /
Other


Total

Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders

$ 51,846


$ (4,858)


$ (18,426)


$ 8,477


$ (139,119)


$ (102,080)

Interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs

-


-


36


-


3,342


3,378

Interest income

(482)


-


(207)


(111)


(1,858)


(2,658)

Income tax (benefit) expense

-


-


-


396


(1,206)


(810)

Depreciation and amortization

3,826


1,570


1,692


435


706


8,229

EBITDA

55,190


(3,288)


(16,905)


9,197


(138,135)


(93,941)

Share-based compensation(1)

13,322


2,399


7,103


511


5,763


29,098

Investment loss(2)

-


-


239


-


-


239

Litigation costs(3)

608


-


-


-


203


811

Change in fair value of puttable warrants issued with debt(4)

-


-


-


-


255


255

Change in fair value of puttable common stock(5)

-


-


-


-


338


338

Impairment charges(6)

-


-


-


-


1,978


1,978

Unrealized gain on derivative and digital assets(7)

-


-


-


(7,979)


-


(7,979)

One time IPO payments(8)

-


-


-


-


8,048


8,048

Warrant modifications(9)

-


-


-


-


1,516


1,516

Loss on extinguishment of debt(10)

-


-


-


-


107,656


107,656

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 69,120


$ (889)


$ (9,563)


$ 1,729


$ (12,378)


$ 48,019



(1)

Share-based compensation represents expenses associated with stock options of $3.7 million, restricted stock awards of $25.1 million and warrants of $0.3 million that have been granted to employees, directors and service providers. The 2025 expense of $29.1 million is made up of $27.8 million to employees within compensation and benefits, $0.9 million to service providers within professional fees and outside services, and $0.4 million to directors within general, administrative, and other.

(2)

Investment loss of $0.2 million represents an unrealized loss on available for sale marketable equity securities.

(3)

Litigation costs are associated with litigation related to the Nasdaq matter.

(4)

The change in fair value of warrants issued with debt represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable warrants issued in connection with the issuance of the 2029 Senior Secured Term Loan. The right to put warrants terminated upon completion of the IPO in August 2025.

(5)

The change in fair value of puttable common stock represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable common stock issued in connection with the Company's ERPs I and II that had an associated put right which required the Company to repurchase a certain percentage of the fair market value of the award upon exercise. The right to put shares terminated upon completion of the IPO in August 2025.

(6)

Impairment charges of $2.0 million related to owned land and building impairments.

(7)

Reflects the unrealized gain resulting from the mark-to-market valuation of the 250 million Pyth tokens that remain locked by the Pyth Network as of September 30, 2025.

(8)

One time IPO bonuses paid to certain employees and termination payments to former directors.

(9)

Represents expense recognized upon the extension of expiration date of certain warrants.

(10)

Represents write-off of the unamortized debt discount and issuance costs and payment of prepayment premium related to the repayment of the 2029 Senior Secured Term Loan.

Segment Operating Results

The following sets forth our results of operations by segment ($000):


Three Months Ended September 30, 2026


Options

Equities

Futures

International

Corporate /
Other

Total

Revenues:







Transaction and clearing fees

$ 274,261

$ 22,788

$ 19,300

$ 71

$ -

$ 316,420

Access fees

32,689

3,824

455

38

(57)

36,949

Market data fees

10,211

2,082

1,512

80

(8)

13,877

Other revenue

125

-

2,505

5,950

357

8,937

Total revenues

317,286

28,694

23,772

6,139

292

376,183

Cost of revenues:







Liquidity payments

185,334

16,862

4,117

-

-

206,313

Brokerage, clearing, and exchange fees

1,325

185

12,702

-

-

14,212

Section 31 fees

18,041

4,987

-

-

-

23,028

Other cost of revenues(1)

-

-

1,975

-

(354)

1,621

Total cost of revenues

204,700

22,034

18,794

-

(354)

245,174

Revenues less cost of revenues

112,586

6,660

4,978

6,139

646

131,009

Operating expenses:







Compensation and benefits

18,589

3,909

9,476

2,566

5,746

40,286

Information technology and communication costs

4,359

1,608

2,763

595

276

9,601

Depreciation and amortization

4,626

1,601

2,087

521

618

9,453

Occupancy costs

1,439

186

449

240

624

2,938

Professional fees and outside services

7,552

1,813

517

268

5,236

15,386

Marketing and business development

145

41

849

74

140

1,249

General, administrative, and other

1,977

376

1,002

530

1,007

4,892

Total operating expenses

38,687

9,534

17,143

4,794

13,647

83,805

Operating income (loss)

73,899

(2,874)

(12,165)

1,345

(13,001)

47,204

Non-operating (expense) income:







Interest income

213

-

261

222

5,245

5,941

Interest expense and amortization of debt
issuance costs

-

-

-

-

(42)

(42)

Unrealized gain on derivative and digital assets

-

-

-

9,797

-

9,797

Other, net

-

-

1,905

-

(724)

1,181

Income (loss) before income tax provision

74,112

(2,874)

(9,999)

11,364

(8,522)

64,081

Income tax expense

-

-

-

(69)

(11,540)

(11,609)

Net income (loss) attributable to Miami International
Holdings, Inc

$ 74,112

$ (2,874)

$ (9,999)

$ 11,295

$ (20,062)

$ 52,472



(1)

Futures segment includes $0.4 million related to access fees, $0.6 million related to market data fees, and $1.0 million related to other revenue. Corporate / Other segment includes $(0.4) million related to other revenue.


Three Months Ended September 30, 2025


Options

Equities

Futures

International

Corporate /
Other

Total

Revenues:







Transaction and clearing fees

$ 245,406

$ 31,899

$ 15,424

$ 85

$ -

$ 292,814

Access fees

23,076

3,761

275

41

(57)

27,096

Market data fees

7,011

2,368

1,279

80

(8)

10,730

Other revenue

1,047

-

2,386

5,327

378

9,138

Total revenues

276,540

38,028

19,364

5,533

313

339,778

Cost of revenues:







Liquidity payments

180,950

33,470

2,866

-

-

217,286

Brokerage, clearing, and exchange fees

1,091

206

10,315

-

-

11,612

Section 31 fees

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other cost of revenues(1)

-

-

1,397

-

-

1,397

Total cost of revenues

182,041

33,676

14,578

-

-

230,295

Revenues less cost of revenues

94,499

4,352

4,786

5,533

313

109,483

Operating expenses:







Compensation and benefits

27,373

4,712

16,574

2,720

17,374

68,753

Information technology and communication costs

3,896

1,819

2,653

663

259

9,290

Depreciation and amortization

3,826

1,570

1,692

435

706

8,229

Occupancy costs

1,807

227

703

259

572

3,568

Professional fees and outside services

4,189

514

265

305

5,534

10,807

Marketing and business development

150

36

326

99

148

759

General, administrative, and other

1,894

332

1,109

269

4,778

8,382

Total operating expenses

43,135

9,210

23,322

4,750

29,371

109,788

Operating income (loss)

51,364

(4,858)

(18,536)

783

(29,058)

(305)

Non-operating (expense) income:







Change in fair value of puttable warrants issued
with debt

-

-

-

-

(255)

(255)

Change in fair value of puttable common stock

-

-

-

-

(338)

(338)

Interest income

482

-

207

111

1,858

2,658

Interest expense and amortization of debt
issuance costs

-

-

(36)

-

(3,342)

(3,378)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

-

-

-

(107,656)

(107,656)

Unrealized gain on derivative and digital assets

-

-

-

7,979

-

7,979

Other, net

-

-

(61)

-

(1,534)

(1,595)

Income (loss) before income tax provision

51,846

(4,858)

(18,426)

8,873

(140,325)

(102,890)

Income tax benefit (expense)

-

-

-

(396)

1,206

810

Net income (loss) attributable to Miami International
Holdings, Inc

$ 51,846

$ (4,858)

$ (18,426)

$ 8,477

$ (139,119)

$ (102,080)



(1)

Includes $0.4 million related to access fees, $0.4 million related to market data fees, and $0.7 million related to other revenue.

The following summarizes revenues less cost of revenues, operating expenses, operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for our business segments ($000, except percentages):



Options


Equities



Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended





September 30,


Percent


September 30,


Percent



2026


2025


Change


2026


2025


Change


Revenues less cost of revenues

$ 112,586


$ 94,499


19.1 %


$ 6,660


$ 4,352


53.0 %


Operating expenses

38,687


43,135


(10.3) %


9,534


9,210


3.5 %


Operating income (loss)

$ 73,899


$ 51,364


43.9 %


$ (2,874)


$ (4,858)


*


Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 86,493


$ 69,120


25.1 %


$ 970


$ (889)


*


Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)

76.8 %


73.1 %




14.6 %


*












































Futures


International



Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended





September 30,


Percent


September 30,


Percent



2026


2025


Change


2026


2025


Change


Revenues less cost of revenues

$ 4,978


$ 4,786


4.0 %


$ 6,139


$ 5,533


11.0 %


Operating expenses

17,143


23,322


(26.5) %


4,794


4,750


0.9 %


Operating income (loss)

$ (12,165)


$ (18,536)


*


$ 1,345


$ 783


71.8 %


Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ (8,379)


$ (9,563)


*


$ 2,250


$ 1,729


30.1 %


Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)

*


*




36.7 %


31.2 %





* Not meaningful



(1)

See Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA above.

(2)

Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues less cost of revenues.

Reconciliations of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Earnings

The following table is a reconciliation of net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders to adjusted earnings ($000):



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025


Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders

$ 52,472


$ (102,080)


$ 266,904


$ (99,973)


Share-based compensation(1)

7,539


29,098


23,502


48,007


Investment (gain) loss(2)

(1,087)


239


1,553


(10,320)


Litigation costs and settlement(3)

251


811


36,036


2,687


Impairment charges(4)

-


1,978


-


2,717


Acquisition-related costs(5)

-


-


-


2,901


Change in fair value of puttable warrants issued with debt(6)

-


255


-


1,172


Change in fair value of puttable common stock(7)

-


338


-


2,229


Loss on sale of intangible asset(8)

-


-


-


2,054


Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative and digital assets(9)

(9,797)


(7,979)


(6,919)


39,039


Gain on sale of business(10)

-


-


(50,570)


-


Provision for notes receivable(11)

6,268


-


6,268


-


One time IPO payments(12)

-


8,048


-


8,048


Warrant modifications(13)

-


1,516


-


1,516


Loss on extinguishment of debt(14)

-


107,656


-


107,656


Total non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments

3,174


141,960


9,870


207,706


Income tax (expense) benefit related to items above(15)

(720)


67


675


-


One-off discrete tax adjustments(16):









Release of valuation allowance as of January 1, 2026

-


-


(109,161)


-


Deferred tax re-measurements

-


-


15,806


-


Other(17)

(4,870)


-


(35,424)


-


Total non-GAAP tax adjustments

(5,590)


67


(128,104)


-


Adjusted earnings

$ 50,056


$ 39,947


$ 148,670


$ 107,733



(1)

Share-based compensation represents expenses associated with stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units, and warrants that have been granted to employees, directors and service providers.

(2)

2026 represents the unrealized gain or loss on marketable equity securities. Three months ended September 30, 2025 represents an unrealized loss on available for sale marketable equity securities. The nine months ended September 30, 2025 represents an unrealized gain of $8.6 million from the TISE acquisition, and $1.7 million of unrealized gain on available for sale marketable equity securities.

(3)

Litigation costs and settlement associated with litigation related to the Nasdaq matter.

(4)

Impairment charges related to owned land and building impairments.

(5)

Relates to the TISE acquisition.

(6)

The change in fair value of warrants issued with debt represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable warrants issued in connection with the issuance of the 2029 Senior Secured Term Loan. The right to put warrants terminated upon completion of the IPO in August 2025.

(7)

The change in fair value of puttable common stock represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable common stock issued in connection with the Company's ERPs I and II that had an associated put right which required the Company to repurchase a certain percentage of the fair market value of the award upon exercise. The right to put shares terminated upon completion of the IPO in August 2025.

(8)

Represents the realized loss on the second tranche of the 125 million Pyth tokens that were unlocked in the second quarter of 2025 by the Pyth Network and sold by BSX during the second quarter of 2025.

(9)

Reflects the aggregate unrealized gain or loss resulting from the mark-to-market valuation of digital assets related to unlocked Pyth tokens and derivative assets related to Pyth tokens that remain locked by the Pyth Network as of each balance sheet date.

(10)

Represents the gain on the sale of MIAXdx in January 2026.

(11)

Represents provision for certain CAT costs that are no longer expected to be recoverable.

(12)

One time IPO bonuses paid to certain employees and termination payments to former directors.

(13)

Represents expense recognized upon the extension of expiration date of certain warrants.

(14)

Represents write-off of the unamortized debt discount and issuance costs and payment of prepayment premium related to the repayment of the 2029 Senior Secured Term Loan.

(15)

The income tax effect of the adjustments takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate(s) that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction(s).

(16)

Removes from Adjusted earnings any one-off discrete tax adjustments that are unrelated to our core operating performance.

(17)

Primarily relates to the removal of the permanent tax benefit for the excess tax deduction on share-based compensation compared to the book expense.

Earnings Per Share

The following table sets forth the computation of diluted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings per share ($000, except share and per share data):


Three Months Ended


September 30,


2026


2025

Net income (loss) attributable to MIH

$ 52,472


$ (102,080)

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

110,799,280


70,128,197

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$ 0.47


$ (1.46)





Adjusted earnings

$ 50,056


$ 39,947

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used for
adjusted diluted earnings per share

110,799,280


96,100,563

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.45


$ 0.42

Key Business Metrics
Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025


Three Months Ended
September 30,


Increase/
(Decrease)


Percent
Change


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


Increase/
(Decrease)


Percent
Change


2026


2025




2026


2025



Options:
















Number of trading days

64


64


-


- %


187


186


1


0.5 %

Total contracts:
















Market contracts - Equity and ETF (in thousands)

4,083,844


3,573,731


510,113


14.3 %


12,029,228


10,042,003


1,987,225


19.8 %

MIH contracts - Equity andETF (in thousands)

709,660


615,910


93,750


15.2 %


2,053,729


1,674,370


379,359


22.7 %

Average daily volume ("ADV")(defined below)(1)
















Market ADV - Equity andETF (in thousands)(1)

63,810


55,840


7,970


14.3 %


64,327


53,989


10,338


19.1 %

MIHADV - Equity andETF (in thousands)(1)

11,088


9,624


1,464


15.2 %


10,983


9,002


1,981


22.0 %

MIH market share

17.4 %


17.2 %


0.2 pts


1.2 %


17.1 %


16.7 %


0.4 pts


2.4 %

Total Options revenue per contract ("RPC")(2)

$0.098


$0.103


$(0.005)


(4.9) %


$0.110


$0.108


$0.002


1.9 %

U.S. Equities:
















Number of trading days

64


64


-


- %


187


186


1


0.5 %

Total shares:
















Market shares (in millions)

1,084,303


1,125,194


(40,891)


(3.6) %


3,556,467


3,206,789


349,678


10.9 %

MIH shares (in millions)

7,085


12,058


(4,973)


(41.2) %


29,393


34,708


(5,315)


(15.3) %

ADV(1):
















Market ADV (in millions)(1)

16,942


17,581


(639)


(3.6) %


19,019


17,241


1,778


10.3 %

MIH ADV (in millions)(1)

111


188


(77)


(41.0) %


157


187


(30)


(16.0) %

MIH market share

0.7 %


1.1 %


(0.4) pts


(36.4) %


0.8 %


1.1 %


(0.3) pts


(27.3) %

Equities capture (per 100 shares) (defined below)(3)

$0.011


$(0.015)


$0.026


*


$0.004


$(0.016)


$0.020


*

Futures:
















Agricultural:
















Number of trading days

64


64


-


- %


187


187


-


- %

Agricultural products total contracts

731,384


513,406


217,978


42.5 %


2,194,520


2,736,313


(541,793)


(19.8) %

Agricultural products ADV(1)

11,428


8,022


3,406


42.5 %


11,735


14,633


(2,898)


(19.8) %

Agricultural products RPC(2)

$2.323


$2.369


$(0.046)


(1.9) %


$2.198


$2.233


$(0.035)


(1.6) %

Financial:
















Number of trading days from launch(4)

64


na


na


na


94


na


na


na

Financial products total contracts

171,702


na


na


na


410,185


na


na


na

Financial products ADV(4)

2,683


na


na


na


4,364


na


na


na

Financial; products RPC(2)

$(1.428)


na


na


na


$(1.624)


na


na


na

International:
















Total listed securities (period end)

6,092


5,808


284


4.9 %


6,092


5,808


284


4.9 %



* Percentage calculation is not meaningful.



(1)

ADV is calculated as total contracts or shares for the period divided by total trading days for the period.

(2)

RPC represents transaction and clearing fees less liquidity payments, brokerage, clearing and exchange fees and Section 31 fees (Net Transaction Fees), divided by total contracts traded during the period.

(3)

Equities capture per one hundred shares refers to net transaction fees, divided by one-hundredth of total shares.

(4)

Financial futures launched on May 17 (trade date May 18). Accordingly, ADV is calculated as total contracts for the period divided by total trading days for the period beginning on May 18.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/miami-international-holdings-reports-third-quarter-2026-results-302924232.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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