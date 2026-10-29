Miami International Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Q3 Net revenue of $131 million (+20% YoY)

Q3 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.47; Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.45

Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $71 million (+47% YoY); Adjusted EBITDA margin of 54% (+>1,000 bps YoY)

Updates full-year 2026 expense guidance

PRINCETON, N.J. and MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX or MIH) (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2026.

MIAX delivered strong financial results in Q3 2026. Total net revenue grew 20% year-over-year to $131.0 million, adjusted EBITDA increased 47% to $70.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 54%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.45. The company's options business posted a 15% year-over-year increase in average daily volume to 11.1 million contracts.

"MIAX's lean, high-margin operating model enabled us to deliver strong revenue growth and margin expansion in the third quarter," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIAX. "Net revenue grew 20% year-over-year and options market share increased to 17.4%. Adjusted expenses came in below last year's level and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by more than 1,000 basis points."

Mr. Gallagher added: "Our next growth phase is underway, with Bloomberg index futures now available on NinjaTrader and four fertilizer futures contracts recently launched in response to clear member interest. With a strong balance sheet and the technology, licenses and customer relationships to compete in a fast-changing market, MIAX remains well-positioned to deliver long-term value for our shareholders."

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

All figures are compared to the third quarter of 2025 unless otherwise stated.

Net revenue, defined as revenues less cost of revenues, grew 20%, or $21.5 million, to $131.0 million, compared to $109.5 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily driven by strong options business performance, including increased industry volumes and higher non-transaction revenue.

Total operating expenses were $83.8 million, compared to $109.8 million in the prior-year period. The decrease was primarily due to initial public offering (IPO) related expense in 2025.

Total adjusted operating expenses of $60.3 million decreased 2% compared to the prior-year period.

Operating income was $47.2 million, compared to an operating loss of $0.3 million in the prior-year period.

GAAP net income was $52.5 million, compared to a net loss of $102.1 million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted earnings increased 25% to $50.1 million, compared to $39.9 million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 47% to $70.8 million, compared to $48.0 million in the prior-year period, driven primarily by strong growth in net revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 54% from 44% in the prior-year period.

Diluted EPS of $0.47 compared to $(1.46) in the prior-year period.

Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.45 compared to $0.42 in the prior-year period.

Third Quarter 2026 Business Updates

MIAX options exchanges reached average daily volume of 11.1 million contracts in the third quarter of 2026, a 15.2% year-over-year (YoY) increase.

MIAX options exchanges achieved market share of 17.4% in the third quarter of 2026, compared to 17.2% in the prior year period.

MIAX options exchange revenue per contract declined 4.9% YoY to $0.098.

Summary of Selected Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Results

($000, except per share amounts and percentages)



Consolidated Third Quarter Results 3Q26 September 30,

2026 3Q25 September 30,

2025 Change Total revenues less cost of revenues ("Net revenue") $ 131,009 $ 109,483 20 % Operating income (loss) $ 47,204 $ (305) * Net income (loss) attributable to MIH stockholders $ 52,472 $ (102,080) * Diluted EPS $ 0.47 $ (1.46) * Adjusted earnings** $ 50,056 $ 39,947 25 % Adjusted diluted EPS** $ 0.45 $ 0.42 7 % EBITDA** $ 67,635 $ (93,941) * Adjusted EBITDA** $ 70,809 $ 48,019 47 % Adjusted EBITDA margin %*** 54 % 44 % 23 %



* Not meaningful ** Reconciliation of non-GAAP results is included in the tables below. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below. *** Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue.

Segment Results

($000)



Net Revenue by Business Segment 3Q26 September 30,

2026 3Q25 September 30,

2025 Change Options $ 112,586 $ 94,499 19 % Equities 6,660 4,352 53 % Futures 4,978 4,786 4 % International 6,139 5,533 11 % Corporate/Other 646 313 106 % Total $ 131,009 $ 109,483 20 %

Options

Net revenue grew 19% to $112.6 million, compared to $94.5 million in the prior-year period. Growth was primarily driven by both net transaction fees and non-transaction fees. Net transaction fees increased due to higher industry volume, and higher market share, partially offset by lower revenue per contract (RPC). Higher non-transaction fees were primarily driven by increased member connections, and 2026 fee increases.

Operating income increased 44% to $73.9 million, compared to $51.4 million in the prior year period. Growth was primarily due to higher net revenues, and lower expenses as the prior-year period included accelerated share-based compensation expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 25% to $86.5 million, compared to $69.1 million in the prior-year period.

Equities

Net revenue grew 53% to $6.7 million, compared to $4.4 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to higher net transaction fees from improved capture.

Operating loss of $2.9 million in the third quarter, compared to an operating loss of $4.9 million in the prior-year period. Growth was primarily due to higher net revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million, compared to ($0.9) million in the prior-year period.

Futures

Net revenue was $5.0 million, compared to $4.8 million in the prior-year period. Net transaction fees were relatively flat as increases in agricultural future revenues were offset by inverted financial futures revenue.

Operating loss was $12.2 million, compared to an operating loss of $18.5 million in the prior year period. Growth was primarily due to lower expenses as the prior-year period included accelerated share-based compensation expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA of ($8.4) million, compared to ($9.6) million in the prior-year period.

International

Net revenue was $6.1 million, compared to $5.5 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to increased total listed securities by The International Stock Exchange Group Limited (TISE).

Operating income was $1.3 million, compared to $0.8 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to increased net revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million, compared to $1.7 million in the prior-year period.

Capital and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2026, MIAX had cash and cash equivalents of $698.9 million and total debt of $1.5 million.

FY 2026 Guidance

The company is updating full year 2026 expense guidance and now expects:

Adjusted operating expenses, which exclude share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, litigation and litigation settlement expenses, and provision for notes receivable in a range between $254 million and $257 million, down from previous guidance of between $260 million and $270 million;

Share-based compensation expense in a range between $30 million and $32 million, compared to previous guidance of between $29 million and $32 million;

Capital expenditures, including capitalization of internally developed software, in a range between $43 million and $46 million, compared to previous guidance of between $40 million and $45 million;

Depreciation and amortization expense in a range between $36 million and $38 million, compared to previous guidance of between $35 million and $39 million;

Adjusted effective tax rate post valuation allowance release in a range between 26% and 28%, compared to previous guidance of between 27% and 29%.

Webcast and Conference Call

MIAX will host a webcast and conference call to review its third quarter financial results today, October 29, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Participants can access the call at 866-652-5200 (International dial-in 412-317-6060) or access the webcast on the Investor Relations section of MIAX's website at ir.miaxglobal.com. A webcast recording and corresponding presentation will be archived under Events & Presentations at the above link following the event.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) attributable to MIH adjusted for share-based compensation, investment gain/loss, litigation costs and settlement, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of puttable warrants issued with debt, change in fair value of puttable common stock, gain on sale of business, unrealized gain/loss on derivative and digital assets, loss on sale of intangible asset, impairment charges, warrant modifications, one time IPO payments, loss on extinguishment of debt, provision for notes receivable, and non-GAAP tax adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) attributable to MIH adjusted for interest expense and amortization of debt discount costs, interest income, income tax provision and depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, investment gain/loss, litigation costs and settlement, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of puttable warrants issued with debt, change in fair value of puttable common stock, gain on sale of business, unrealized gain/loss on derivative and digital assets, loss on sale of intangible asset, impairment charges, warrant modifications, one time IPO payments, loss on extinguishment of debt, and provision for notes receivable.

Adjusted EBITDA margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues less cost of revenues.

Adjusted diluted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as adjusted earnings divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding used for adjusted diluted earnings per share (which includes the impact of anti-dilutive securities on a GAAP basis).

Certain components of the guidance given in this presentation with respect to our financial performance for the full year of 2026 are provided on a non-GAAP basis only without providing the most comparable guidance on a GAAP basis or a quantitative reconciliation to guidance provided on a GAAP basis. Information is presented in this manner because the preparation of such guidance on a GAAP basis and such reconciliation could not be accomplished without unreasonable efforts. The company does not have access to certain information that would be necessary to provide such guidance on a GAAP basis or such reconciliation, including non-recurring items that are not indicative of the company's ongoing operations. The company does not believe that this information is likely to be significant to an assessment of the company's ongoing operations.

For a reconciliation of our non-GAAP results to our GAAP results, see the tables below.

About MIAX

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX operates eight exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald, MIAX Sapphire, MIAX Pearl Equities, MIAX Futures, The Bermuda Stock Exchange, and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant and Notice Registered Broker-Dealer with the National Futures Association for purposes of facilitating transactions of security futures. To learn more about MIAX please visit www.miaxglobal.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expect," "anticipates," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risks and uncertainties listed in MIAX's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, the company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the company. Any references by the company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Contacts:

Investors

John T. Williams

investor.relations@miaxglobal.com

Media

Andy Nybo

media@miaxglobal.com

Miami International Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

($000, except share amounts)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues:













Transaction and clearing fees $ 316,420

$ 292,814

$ 963,714

$ 868,257 Access fees 36,949

27,096

105,247

77,285 Market data fees 13,877

10,730

39,038

30,625 Other revenue 8,937

9,138

25,503

18,472 Total revenues 376,183

339,778

1,133,502

994,639 Cost of revenues:













Liquidity payments 206,313

217,286

636,472

606,983 Brokerage, clearing, and exchange fees 14,212

11,612

45,849

42,547 Section 31 fees 23,028

-

46,004

35,225 Other cost of revenues 1,621

1,397

4,462

3,855 Total cost of revenues 245,174

230,295

732,787

688,610 Revenues less cost of revenues 131,009

109,483

400,715

306,029 Operating expenses:













Compensation and benefits 40,286

68,753

125,642

146,734 Information technology and communication costs 9,601

9,290

29,286

25,689 Depreciation and amortization 9,453

8,229

26,319

21,337 Occupancy costs 2,938

3,568

9,158

9,018 Professional fees and outside services 15,386

10,807

38,241

30,159 Marketing and business development 1,249

759

5,409

2,077 Acquisition-related costs -

-

-

2,901 Litigation settlement -

-

30,000

- General, administrative, and other 4,892

8,382

15,691

18,835 Total operating expenses 83,805

109,788

279,746

256,750 Operating income (loss) 47,204

(305)

120,969

49,279 Non-operating (expense) income:













Change in fair value of puttable common stock -

(338)

-

(2,229) Change in fair value of puttable warrants issued with debt -

(255)

-

(1,172) Interest income 5,941

2,658

15,581

5,371 Interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs (42)

(3,378)

(131)

(12,710) Loss on sale of intangible asset -

-

-

(2,054) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative and digital assets 9,797

7,979

6,919

(39,039) Loss on debt extinguishment -

(107,656)

-

(107,656) Gain on sale of business -

-

50,570

- Other, net 1,181

(1,595)

(998)

10,765 Income (loss) before income tax provision 64,081

(102,890)

192,910

(99,445) Income tax benefit (expense) (11,609)

810

73,994

(528) Net income (loss) attributable to Miami International Holdings, Inc $ 52,472

$ (102,080)

$ 266,904

$ (99,973)















Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding













Basic 99,113,041

70,128,197

95,430,903

66,168,315 Diluted 110,799,280

70,128,197

110,249,406

66,168,315 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stock













Basic $ 0.53

$ (1.46)

$ 2.80

$ (1.51) Diluted $ 0.47

$ (1.46)

$ 2.42

$ (1.51)

Miami International Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025

($000, except share and per share amounts)





September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 698,854

$ 433,648 Cash and securities segregated under federal and other regulations 26,797

27,618 Accounts receivable, net 95,949

98,107 Restricted cash 13,667

6,005 Clearing house performance bonds and guarantee funds 93,062

70,078 Receivables from broker-dealers, futures commission merchants, and clearing

organizations 152,509

133,533 Current portion of derivative assets 8,554

6,017 Other current assets 40,298

39,232 Assets held for sale -

40,976 Total current assets 1,129,690

855,214 Investments 28,850

19,180 Fixed assets, net 59,520

46,854 Internally developed software, net 36,667

36,333 Goodwill 62,000

62,211 Other intangible assets, net 168,947

170,774 Deferred tax asset, net 63,787

- Derivative assets, net of current portion -

5,114 Other assets, net 68,679

63,745 Total assets $ 1,618,140

$ 1,259,425 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 73,438

$ 69,780 Accrued compensation payable 36,201

39,412 Current portion of long-term debt 1,517

1,508 Deferred transaction revenues 8,960

9,572 Clearing house performance bonds and guarantee funds 92,562

69,578 Payables to customers 152,070

144,641 Payables to clearing organizations -

11 Liabilities held for sale -

2,758 Total current liabilities 364,748

337,260 Deferred income taxes 10,877

22,386 Other non-current liabilities 22,229

18,762 Total liabilities 397,854

378,408 Commitments and contingencies -

- Stockholders' equity:





Common stock - voting and nonvoting, par value $0.001 (600,000,000 authorized

(400,000,000 voting, 200,000,000 nonvoting)); 100,758,991 issued and 99,945,378

outstanding common stock at September 30, 2026 and 85,890,086 issued and

85,536,287 outstanding common stock at December 31, 2025 100

86 Common stock in treasury, at cost, 813,613 shares at September 30, 2026 and 353,799

shares at December 31, 2025 (27,229)

(8,232) Additional paid-in capital 1,614,769

1,522,143 Accumulated deficit (365,435)

(632,339) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (1,919)

(641) Total stockholders' equity 1,220,286

881,017 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,618,140

$ 1,259,425

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table is a reconciliation of net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by segment ($000):



Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Options

Equities

Futures

International

Corporate /

Other

Total Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders $ 74,112

$ (2,874)

$ (9,999)

$ 11,295

$ (20,062)

$ 52,472 Interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs -

-

-

-

42

42 Interest income (213)

-

(261)

(222)

(5,245)

(5,941) Income tax expense -

-

-

69

11,540

11,609 Depreciation and amortization 4,626

1,601

2,087

521

618

9,453 EBITDA 78,525

(1,273)

(8,173)

11,663

(13,107)

67,635 Share-based compensation(1) 3,086

669

1,605

384

1,795

7,539 Investment gain (loss)(2) -

-

(1,811)

-

724

(1,087) Litigation costs(3) 188

-

-

-

63

251 Unrealized gain on derivative and digital assets(4) -

-

-

(9,797)

-

(9,797) Provision for notes receivable(5) 4,694

1,574

-

-

-

6,268 Adjusted EBITDA $ 86,493

$ 970

$ (8,379)

$ 2,250

$ (10,525)

70,809





(1) Share-based compensation represents expenses associated with stock options of $3.3 million, restricted stock awards of $1.0 million, restricted stock units of $3.3 million, and warrants of less than $0.1 million that have been granted to employees, directors and service providers. The 2026 expense of $7.5 million is made up of $6.4 million to employees within compensation and benefits, $0.2 million to service providers within professional fees and outside services, and $0.9 million to directors within general, administrative, and other. (2) Investment gain of $1.1 million represents an unrealized gain on marketable equity securities. (3) Litigation costs associated with litigation related to the Nasdaq matter. (4) Reflects the aggregate unrealized gain resulting from the mark-to-market valuation of digital assets related to unlocked Pyth tokens and derivative assets related to the 125 million Pyth tokens that remain locked by the Pyth Network as of September 30, 2026. (5) Represents provision for certain CAT costs that are no longer expected to be recoverable.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Options

Equities

Futures

International

Corporate /

Other

Total Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders $ 51,846

$ (4,858)

$ (18,426)

$ 8,477

$ (139,119)

$ (102,080) Interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs -

-

36

-

3,342

3,378 Interest income (482)

-

(207)

(111)

(1,858)

(2,658) Income tax (benefit) expense -

-

-

396

(1,206)

(810) Depreciation and amortization 3,826

1,570

1,692

435

706

8,229 EBITDA 55,190

(3,288)

(16,905)

9,197

(138,135)

(93,941) Share-based compensation(1) 13,322

2,399

7,103

511

5,763

29,098 Investment loss(2) -

-

239

-

-

239 Litigation costs(3) 608

-

-

-

203

811 Change in fair value of puttable warrants issued with debt(4) -

-

-

-

255

255 Change in fair value of puttable common stock(5) -

-

-

-

338

338 Impairment charges(6) -

-

-

-

1,978

1,978 Unrealized gain on derivative and digital assets(7) -

-

-

(7,979)

-

(7,979) One time IPO payments(8) -

-

-

-

8,048

8,048 Warrant modifications(9) -

-

-

-

1,516

1,516 Loss on extinguishment of debt(10) -

-

-

-

107,656

107,656 Adjusted EBITDA $ 69,120

$ (889)

$ (9,563)

$ 1,729

$ (12,378)

$ 48,019





(1) Share-based compensation represents expenses associated with stock options of $3.7 million, restricted stock awards of $25.1 million and warrants of $0.3 million that have been granted to employees, directors and service providers. The 2025 expense of $29.1 million is made up of $27.8 million to employees within compensation and benefits, $0.9 million to service providers within professional fees and outside services, and $0.4 million to directors within general, administrative, and other. (2) Investment loss of $0.2 million represents an unrealized loss on available for sale marketable equity securities. (3) Litigation costs are associated with litigation related to the Nasdaq matter. (4) The change in fair value of warrants issued with debt represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable warrants issued in connection with the issuance of the 2029 Senior Secured Term Loan. The right to put warrants terminated upon completion of the IPO in August 2025. (5) The change in fair value of puttable common stock represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable common stock issued in connection with the Company's ERPs I and II that had an associated put right which required the Company to repurchase a certain percentage of the fair market value of the award upon exercise. The right to put shares terminated upon completion of the IPO in August 2025. (6) Impairment charges of $2.0 million related to owned land and building impairments. (7) Reflects the unrealized gain resulting from the mark-to-market valuation of the 250 million Pyth tokens that remain locked by the Pyth Network as of September 30, 2025. (8) One time IPO bonuses paid to certain employees and termination payments to former directors. (9) Represents expense recognized upon the extension of expiration date of certain warrants. (10) Represents write-off of the unamortized debt discount and issuance costs and payment of prepayment premium related to the repayment of the 2029 Senior Secured Term Loan.

Segment Operating Results

The following sets forth our results of operations by segment ($000):



Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Options Equities Futures International Corporate /

Other Total Revenues:











Transaction and clearing fees $ 274,261 $ 22,788 $ 19,300 $ 71 $ - $ 316,420 Access fees 32,689 3,824 455 38 (57) 36,949 Market data fees 10,211 2,082 1,512 80 (8) 13,877 Other revenue 125 - 2,505 5,950 357 8,937 Total revenues 317,286 28,694 23,772 6,139 292 376,183 Cost of revenues:











Liquidity payments 185,334 16,862 4,117 - - 206,313 Brokerage, clearing, and exchange fees 1,325 185 12,702 - - 14,212 Section 31 fees 18,041 4,987 - - - 23,028 Other cost of revenues(1) - - 1,975 - (354) 1,621 Total cost of revenues 204,700 22,034 18,794 - (354) 245,174 Revenues less cost of revenues 112,586 6,660 4,978 6,139 646 131,009 Operating expenses:











Compensation and benefits 18,589 3,909 9,476 2,566 5,746 40,286 Information technology and communication costs 4,359 1,608 2,763 595 276 9,601 Depreciation and amortization 4,626 1,601 2,087 521 618 9,453 Occupancy costs 1,439 186 449 240 624 2,938 Professional fees and outside services 7,552 1,813 517 268 5,236 15,386 Marketing and business development 145 41 849 74 140 1,249 General, administrative, and other 1,977 376 1,002 530 1,007 4,892 Total operating expenses 38,687 9,534 17,143 4,794 13,647 83,805 Operating income (loss) 73,899 (2,874) (12,165) 1,345 (13,001) 47,204 Non-operating (expense) income:











Interest income 213 - 261 222 5,245 5,941 Interest expense and amortization of debt

issuance costs - - - - (42) (42) Unrealized gain on derivative and digital assets - - - 9,797 - 9,797 Other, net - - 1,905 - (724) 1,181 Income (loss) before income tax provision 74,112 (2,874) (9,999) 11,364 (8,522) 64,081 Income tax expense - - - (69) (11,540) (11,609) Net income (loss) attributable to Miami International

Holdings, Inc $ 74,112 $ (2,874) $ (9,999) $ 11,295 $ (20,062) $ 52,472





(1) Futures segment includes $0.4 million related to access fees, $0.6 million related to market data fees, and $1.0 million related to other revenue. Corporate / Other segment includes $(0.4) million related to other revenue.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Options Equities Futures International Corporate /

Other Total Revenues:











Transaction and clearing fees $ 245,406 $ 31,899 $ 15,424 $ 85 $ - $ 292,814 Access fees 23,076 3,761 275 41 (57) 27,096 Market data fees 7,011 2,368 1,279 80 (8) 10,730 Other revenue 1,047 - 2,386 5,327 378 9,138 Total revenues 276,540 38,028 19,364 5,533 313 339,778 Cost of revenues:











Liquidity payments 180,950 33,470 2,866 - - 217,286 Brokerage, clearing, and exchange fees 1,091 206 10,315 - - 11,612 Section 31 fees - - - - - - Other cost of revenues(1) - - 1,397 - - 1,397 Total cost of revenues 182,041 33,676 14,578 - - 230,295 Revenues less cost of revenues 94,499 4,352 4,786 5,533 313 109,483 Operating expenses:











Compensation and benefits 27,373 4,712 16,574 2,720 17,374 68,753 Information technology and communication costs 3,896 1,819 2,653 663 259 9,290 Depreciation and amortization 3,826 1,570 1,692 435 706 8,229 Occupancy costs 1,807 227 703 259 572 3,568 Professional fees and outside services 4,189 514 265 305 5,534 10,807 Marketing and business development 150 36 326 99 148 759 General, administrative, and other 1,894 332 1,109 269 4,778 8,382 Total operating expenses 43,135 9,210 23,322 4,750 29,371 109,788 Operating income (loss) 51,364 (4,858) (18,536) 783 (29,058) (305) Non-operating (expense) income:











Change in fair value of puttable warrants issued

with debt - - - - (255) (255) Change in fair value of puttable common stock - - - - (338) (338) Interest income 482 - 207 111 1,858 2,658 Interest expense and amortization of debt

issuance costs - - (36) - (3,342) (3,378) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - (107,656) (107,656) Unrealized gain on derivative and digital assets - - - 7,979 - 7,979 Other, net - - (61) - (1,534) (1,595) Income (loss) before income tax provision 51,846 (4,858) (18,426) 8,873 (140,325) (102,890) Income tax benefit (expense) - - - (396) 1,206 810 Net income (loss) attributable to Miami International

Holdings, Inc $ 51,846 $ (4,858) $ (18,426) $ 8,477 $ (139,119) $ (102,080)





(1) Includes $0.4 million related to access fees, $0.4 million related to market data fees, and $0.7 million related to other revenue.

The following summarizes revenues less cost of revenues, operating expenses, operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for our business segments ($000, except percentages):





Options

Equities



Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended







September 30,

Percent

September 30,

Percent



2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

Revenues less cost of revenues $ 112,586

$ 94,499

19.1 %

$ 6,660

$ 4,352

53.0 %

Operating expenses 38,687

43,135

(10.3) %

9,534

9,210

3.5 %

Operating income (loss) $ 73,899

$ 51,364

43.9 %

$ (2,874)

$ (4,858)

*

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 86,493

$ 69,120

25.1 %

$ 970

$ (889)

*

Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) 76.8 %

73.1 %





14.6 %

*





















































































Futures

International



Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended







September 30,

Percent

September 30,

Percent



2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

Revenues less cost of revenues $ 4,978

$ 4,786

4.0 %

$ 6,139

$ 5,533

11.0 %

Operating expenses 17,143

23,322

(26.5) %

4,794

4,750

0.9 %

Operating income (loss) $ (12,165)

$ (18,536)

*

$ 1,345

$ 783

71.8 %

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (8,379)

$ (9,563)

*

$ 2,250

$ 1,729

30.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) *

*





36.7 %

31.2 %









* Not meaningful



(1) See Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA above. (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues less cost of revenues.

Reconciliations of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Earnings

The following table is a reconciliation of net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders to adjusted earnings ($000):





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025

Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders $ 52,472

$ (102,080)

$ 266,904

$ (99,973)

Share-based compensation(1) 7,539

29,098

23,502

48,007

Investment (gain) loss(2) (1,087)

239

1,553

(10,320)

Litigation costs and settlement(3) 251

811

36,036

2,687

Impairment charges(4) -

1,978

-

2,717

Acquisition-related costs(5) -

-

-

2,901

Change in fair value of puttable warrants issued with debt(6) -

255

-

1,172

Change in fair value of puttable common stock(7) -

338

-

2,229

Loss on sale of intangible asset(8) -

-

-

2,054

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative and digital assets(9) (9,797)

(7,979)

(6,919)

39,039

Gain on sale of business(10) -

-

(50,570)

-

Provision for notes receivable(11) 6,268

-

6,268

-

One time IPO payments(12) -

8,048

-

8,048

Warrant modifications(13) -

1,516

-

1,516

Loss on extinguishment of debt(14) -

107,656

-

107,656

Total non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments 3,174

141,960

9,870

207,706

Income tax (expense) benefit related to items above(15) (720)

67

675

-

One-off discrete tax adjustments(16):















Release of valuation allowance as of January 1, 2026 -

-

(109,161)

-

Deferred tax re-measurements -

-

15,806

-

Other(17) (4,870)

-

(35,424)

-

Total non-GAAP tax adjustments (5,590)

67

(128,104)

-

Adjusted earnings $ 50,056

$ 39,947

$ 148,670

$ 107,733





(1) Share-based compensation represents expenses associated with stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units, and warrants that have been granted to employees, directors and service providers. (2) 2026 represents the unrealized gain or loss on marketable equity securities. Three months ended September 30, 2025 represents an unrealized loss on available for sale marketable equity securities. The nine months ended September 30, 2025 represents an unrealized gain of $8.6 million from the TISE acquisition, and $1.7 million of unrealized gain on available for sale marketable equity securities. (3) Litigation costs and settlement associated with litigation related to the Nasdaq matter. (4) Impairment charges related to owned land and building impairments. (5) Relates to the TISE acquisition. (6) The change in fair value of warrants issued with debt represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable warrants issued in connection with the issuance of the 2029 Senior Secured Term Loan. The right to put warrants terminated upon completion of the IPO in August 2025. (7) The change in fair value of puttable common stock represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable common stock issued in connection with the Company's ERPs I and II that had an associated put right which required the Company to repurchase a certain percentage of the fair market value of the award upon exercise. The right to put shares terminated upon completion of the IPO in August 2025. (8) Represents the realized loss on the second tranche of the 125 million Pyth tokens that were unlocked in the second quarter of 2025 by the Pyth Network and sold by BSX during the second quarter of 2025. (9) Reflects the aggregate unrealized gain or loss resulting from the mark-to-market valuation of digital assets related to unlocked Pyth tokens and derivative assets related to Pyth tokens that remain locked by the Pyth Network as of each balance sheet date. (10) Represents the gain on the sale of MIAXdx in January 2026. (11) Represents provision for certain CAT costs that are no longer expected to be recoverable. (12) One time IPO bonuses paid to certain employees and termination payments to former directors. (13) Represents expense recognized upon the extension of expiration date of certain warrants. (14) Represents write-off of the unamortized debt discount and issuance costs and payment of prepayment premium related to the repayment of the 2029 Senior Secured Term Loan. (15) The income tax effect of the adjustments takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate(s) that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction(s). (16) Removes from Adjusted earnings any one-off discrete tax adjustments that are unrelated to our core operating performance. (17) Primarily relates to the removal of the permanent tax benefit for the excess tax deduction on share-based compensation compared to the book expense.

Earnings Per Share

The following table sets forth the computation of diluted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings per share ($000, except share and per share data):



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025 Net income (loss) attributable to MIH $ 52,472

$ (102,080) Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 110,799,280

70,128,197 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.47

$ (1.46)







Adjusted earnings $ 50,056

$ 39,947 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used for

adjusted diluted earnings per share 110,799,280

96,100,563 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.45

$ 0.42

Key Business Metrics

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Increase/

(Decrease)

Percent

Change

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Increase/

(Decrease)

Percent

Change

2026

2025





2026

2025



Options:





























Number of trading days 64

64

-

- %

187

186

1

0.5 % Total contracts:





























Market contracts - Equity and ETF (in thousands) 4,083,844

3,573,731

510,113

14.3 %

12,029,228

10,042,003

1,987,225

19.8 % MIH contracts - Equity andETF (in thousands) 709,660

615,910

93,750

15.2 %

2,053,729

1,674,370

379,359

22.7 % Average daily volume ("ADV")(defined below)(1)





























Market ADV - Equity andETF (in thousands)(1) 63,810

55,840

7,970

14.3 %

64,327

53,989

10,338

19.1 % MIHADV - Equity andETF (in thousands)(1) 11,088

9,624

1,464

15.2 %

10,983

9,002

1,981

22.0 % MIH market share 17.4 %

17.2 %

0.2 pts

1.2 %

17.1 %

16.7 %

0.4 pts

2.4 % Total Options revenue per contract ("RPC")(2) $0.098

$0.103

$(0.005)

(4.9) %

$0.110

$0.108

$0.002

1.9 % U.S. Equities:





























Number of trading days 64

64

-

- %

187

186

1

0.5 % Total shares:





























Market shares (in millions) 1,084,303

1,125,194

(40,891)

(3.6) %

3,556,467

3,206,789

349,678

10.9 % MIH shares (in millions) 7,085

12,058

(4,973)

(41.2) %

29,393

34,708

(5,315)

(15.3) % ADV(1):





























Market ADV (in millions)(1) 16,942

17,581

(639)

(3.6) %

19,019

17,241

1,778

10.3 % MIH ADV (in millions)(1) 111

188

(77)

(41.0) %

157

187

(30)

(16.0) % MIH market share 0.7 %

1.1 %

(0.4) pts

(36.4) %

0.8 %

1.1 %

(0.3) pts

(27.3) % Equities capture (per 100 shares) (defined below)(3) $0.011

$(0.015)

$0.026

*

$0.004

$(0.016)

$0.020

* Futures:





























Agricultural:





























Number of trading days 64

64

-

- %

187

187

-

- % Agricultural products total contracts 731,384

513,406

217,978

42.5 %

2,194,520

2,736,313

(541,793)

(19.8) % Agricultural products ADV(1) 11,428

8,022

3,406

42.5 %

11,735

14,633

(2,898)

(19.8) % Agricultural products RPC(2) $2.323

$2.369

$(0.046)

(1.9) %

$2.198

$2.233

$(0.035)

(1.6) % Financial:





























Number of trading days from launch(4) 64

na

na

na

94

na

na

na Financial products total contracts 171,702

na

na

na

410,185

na

na

na Financial products ADV(4) 2,683

na

na

na

4,364

na

na

na Financial; products RPC(2) $(1.428)

na

na

na

$(1.624)

na

na

na International:





























Total listed securities (period end) 6,092

5,808

284

4.9 %

6,092

5,808

284

4.9 %





* Percentage calculation is not meaningful.



(1) ADV is calculated as total contracts or shares for the period divided by total trading days for the period. (2) RPC represents transaction and clearing fees less liquidity payments, brokerage, clearing and exchange fees and Section 31 fees (Net Transaction Fees), divided by total contracts traded during the period. (3) Equities capture per one hundred shares refers to net transaction fees, divided by one-hundredth of total shares. (4) Financial futures launched on May 17 (trade date May 18). Accordingly, ADV is calculated as total contracts for the period divided by total trading days for the period beginning on May 18.

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