Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:RBKB), the holding company of Rhinebeck Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income for the three months ended September 30, 2026 of $3.2 million ($0.21 per basic and diluted share), which was $457,000, or 17.0%, higher than the comparable prior year period of $2.7 million ($0.18 per basic and diluted share). Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 of $8.0 million ($0.53 per basic and $0.52 per diluted share) was $275,000, or 3.6%, higher than the same period last year.

On July 21, 2026, Rhinebeck Bancorp, MHC, the former mutual holding company parent of the Company, completed its second-step conversion, after which Rhinebeck Bancorp, MHC ceased to exist. In connection with the second-step conversion, the Company conducted a public stock offering in which it sold 8,880,210 shares of its common stock at a price of $10.00 per share for gross proceeds of $88.8 million. As part of the transaction, each outstanding share of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc., common stock owned by the public stockholders as of the closing date was converted into new shares of Company common stock based on an exchange ratio of 1.3978 shares of Company common stock.

Share and per share amounts related to periods prior to the date the conversion was completed (July 21, 2026) have been adjusted to give retroactive recognition to the exchange ratio applied in the conversion (1.3978).

Financial highlights:

Third-quarter net income increased 17.0% year over year to $3.2 million, or $0.21 per diluted share.

Net interest income for the quarter increased 8.1% over the prior year period to $13.0 million.

Third-quarter efficiency ratio improved to 68.37%, compared to 69.61% in the prior year quarter.

Total deposits increased $147.0 million, or 13.4%, from December 31, 2025, including $31.1 million in non-interest-bearing deposit growth.

Past-due loans declined 28.2% from year-end 2025, while quarterly net charge-offs decreased to $211,000 from $963,000 in the prior-year period.

Successfully completed the second-step conversion on July 21, 2026, raising $88.8 million in gross proceeds and increasing stockholders' equity to $220.8 million.

The increase in net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was primarily due to an increase in net interest income, offset by an increase in non-interest expense. The Company's return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.86% and 6.01% for the third quarter of 2026, respectively, as compared to 0.82% and 8.18% for the third quarter of 2025, respectively. The increase in net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was primarily due to an increase in net interest income and a decrease in the provision for credit losses, partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense. The Company's return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.79% and 6.59% for the first nine months of 2026, respectively, as compared to 0.81% and 8.09% for the first nine months of 2025, respectively. The decrease in return on average assets and equity was primarily attributable to an increase in average assets and equity following the completion of the second-step conversion and related stock offering.

President and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Smith said, "Our third-quarter results reflect continued progress in strengthening our financial performance while positioning the franchise for its next phase of growth. We delivered a 17% increase in net income compared to the prior year, supported by growth in net interest income, disciplined funding management, and improving credit performance. The successful completion of our second-step conversion in July marked a significant milestone for our organization, providing the capital and flexibility to accelerate the execution of our strategic plan. We are focused on deploying the capital raised in the conversion to expand our commercial banking franchise, deepen existing client relationships, and develop new digital banking capabilities that diversify our funding sources and support sustainable growth. As we move forward, our priority remains translating these investments into profitable growth, improved operating performance, and long-term value creation for our shareholders."

Income Statement Analysis

Net interest income increased $973,000, or 8.1%, to $13.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, from $12.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher interest-earning asset balances and lower costs on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by lower yields on interest-earning assets and higher interest-bearing liability balances. The net interest margin decreased by 14 basis points to 3.79% and the interest rate spread decreased 24 basis points from 3.27% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 to 3.03% for the three months ended September 30, 2026. The decline in net interest margin reflects, in part, the increased concentration of lower-yielding liquid assets following the Bank's capital raise and deposit growth. For the three months ended September 30, 2026, when compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025, the average balance of interest-earning assets increased by $148.5 million, or 12.2%, to $1.36 billion due to a $110.0 million increase in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents and a $79.7 million increase in the average balance of available-for-sale securities, offset by a $40.4 million decrease in the average balance of loans. The increases were due to the influx of cash from the stock offering and the increase in deposits, a portion of which was used to purchase securities. The average yield decreased by 37 basis points to 5.43% due to a higher composition of lower-yielding assets. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased by $31.4 million, or 3.5%, primarily due to a $50.7 million increase in the average balance of deposits, partially offset by a $19.9 million decrease in the average balance of FHLB advances. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 13 basis points to 2.40% due to changes in the funding mix, including growth in lower-cost deposit products and the decrease of higher cost FHLB advances.

Year-to-date net interest income increased $1.3 million, or 3.7%, to $35.8 million from $34.6 million for the prior year nine-month period, primarily due to higher interest-earning assets and lower costs on interest-bearing liabilities, offset by a decreased yield on interest-earning assets and an increase in the balance of interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin decreased by 12 basis points to 3.78% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 from 3.90% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The interest rate spread decreased by 15 basis points from 3.25% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, to 3.10% for the same period in 2026. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the average balance of interest-earning assets increased by $82.0 million, or 6.9%, to $1.27 billion while the average yield decreased by 26 basis points to 5.51%, when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased by $32.3 million, or 3.7%, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of FHLB advances, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 11 basis points to 2.41% primarily due to the decrease of the higher cost FHLB advances.

The provision for credit losses decreased by $126,000, or 13.9%, from $904,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 to $778,000 for the current quarter. Net charge-offs decreased $752,000, from $963,000 for the third quarter of 2025 to $211,000 for the third quarter of 2026, primarily due to decreased net charge-offs of $629,000 in commercial real estate loans and $95,000 in indirect automobile loans.

Year-to-date, the provision for credit losses decreased by $318,000, or 27.5%, from $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 to $838,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. The decrease in the provision was primarily due to lower loan balances, particularly indirect automobile loans, and lower net charge-offs. Net charge-offs decreased $703,000, or 44.9% to $861,000 for the first nine months of 2026 as compared to $1.6 million for the first nine months of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to decreased net charge-offs in commercial real estate loans and commercial loans of $629,000 and $183,000, respectively, partially offset by increased net charge-offs of $128,000 in indirect automobile loans. The percentage of overdue account balances to total loans decreased to 1.10% as of September 30, 2026 from 1.52% as of December 31, 2025, while non-performing assets increased $600,000, or 16.2%, to $4.3 million at September 30, 2026.

Non-interest income totaled $2.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, an increase of $127,000, or 6.5%, from the comparable period in 2025, due primarily to a gain on life insurance of $318,000 and a $50,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts, partially offset by a $123,000 decrease in other non-interest income on lower swap income and an $89,000 decrease in net gain on sale of loans as we discontinued originating residential mortgage loans directly.

Non-interest income totaled $5.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, a slight decrease of $17,000, or 0.3%, from the comparable period in 2025, driven primarily by a decrease of $330,000, or 27.4%, in other non-interest income on lower swap income and a $196,000 decrease in net gain on sales of loans. These decreases were substantially offset by a gain on life insurance of $318,000 and an increase in investment advisory income of $108,000.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, non-interest expense totaled $10.3 million, an increase of $579,000, or 6.0%, compared to $9.7 million for the same period in 2025. This increase was primarily driven by higher salaries and employee benefits, particularly medical benefits, of $314,000, an increase of $184,000 in other non-interest expense, a rise in data processing costs of $102,000, and higher professional fees of $74,000. These increases were partially offset by decreases in FDIC deposit insurance and other insurance of $49,000, and occupancy and marketing expenses of $19,000 and $18,000, respectively.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, non-interest expense totaled $30.1 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 3.8%, compared to $28.9 million for the same period in 2025. The variance was primarily driven by a $1.0 million, or 6.4%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, reflecting increased compensation and medical insurance costs, as well as higher data processing, occupancy and professional fees, which rose $257,000, $145,000 and $134,000, respectively. These operational increases were partially offset by a $169,000 decrease in FDIC deposit insurance costs, a $158,000 decrease in marketing expenses, and a $76,000 decrease in other expenses.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Total assets increased by $209.4 million, or 16.1%, to $1.51 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $1.30 billion at December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $99.3 million, or 97.4%, and an increase in available-for-sale securities of $119.4 million, or 73.6%, partially offset by a decrease in loans receivable of $8.9 million, or 0.9%, to $944.5 million. Available-for-sale securities increased by $119.4 million, or 73.6%, primarily due to $152.4 million in purchases with the excess cash from the stock offering and the increase of deposits, partially offset by $28.3 million in paydowns, calls, and maturities and a $5.0 million increase in unrealized losses. The Company continues to strategically reposition its loan portfolio by reducing its concentration in indirect automobile lending, which resulted in a $34.5 million decline in indirect automobile loans during the period. Commercial real estate loans decreased $2.3 million. These declines were partially offset by increases of $24.8 million in residential real estate loans and $3.6 million in commercial and industrial loans, as the Company remains focused on expanding its commercial banking franchise and supporting future relationship-based loan growth.

Past due loans decreased $4.1 million, or 28.2%, between December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2026, to $10.4 million, or 1.10% of total loans, from $14.5 million, or 1.52% of total loans at year-end 2025. The decrease was most notable in indirect automobile loans, reflecting the positive impact of more conservative underwriting standards as well as a decrease in these loan balances. The allowance for credit losses was 0.86% of total loans and 189.14% of non-performing loans at September 30, 2026 as compared to 0.87% of total loans and 225.76% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2025. Non-performing assets totaled $4.3 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of $600,000 from $3.7 million at December 31, 2025.

Total liabilities increased by $125.5 million, or 10.8%, to $1.29 billion at September 30, 2026, primarily driven by a $147.0 million, or 13.4%, increase in deposits. The growth in deposits was attributable to a $116.0 million, or 13.3%, increase in interest-bearing deposits and a $31.1 million, or 13.7%, increase in non-interest-bearing deposits. Uninsured deposits were approximately 29.4% and 27.9% of the Bank's total deposits as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. The increases were partially offset by a reduction in borrowings of $19.4 million, or 77.1%, and a $4.8 million decrease in mortgagors' escrow accounts.

Stockholders' equity increased $84.0 million, or 61.4%, to $220.8 million at September 30, 2026. The increase was primarily due to the net capital raised in the stock offering of $85.6 million and $8.0 million in net income partially offset by a $4.1 million decrease related to the acquisition of 355,208 shares for the ESOP through an increase in the ESOP loan and a $4.2 million increase in total accumulated other comprehensive loss. The Company's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 14.48% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 10.35% for the year ended December 31, 2025.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) is a Maryland corporation and the holding company for Rhinebeck Bank, a New York-chartered stock savings bank headquartered in Poughkeepsie, New York. Through its thirteen branches, commercial banking offices, and representative offices, the Bank provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to consumer and commercial customers, businesses, and communities throughout New York's Hudson Valley, including Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, and Albany counties, with a growing presence in Westchester County and the Capital Region.

The Bank offers consumer and commercial banking, lending, treasury management, and digital banking services designed to meet the evolving needs of its clients. Wealth management and investment advisory services are provided through Rhinebeck Asset Management, a division of the Bank.

Building on its longstanding community banking heritage, Rhinebeck Bank is focused on deepening client relationships, expanding its commercial banking franchise, and leveraging technology and strategic partnerships to diversify funding sources, enhance the client experience, and drive sustainable, profitable growth.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events or results and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "predict", "forecast", "improve", "continue", "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may". Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, inflation, changes in the interest rate environment, changes in the shape of the yield curve, fluctuations in real estate values, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, potential recessionary conditions, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies and trade restrictions and retaliatory measures impacting our borrowers and the broader economy, the impact of any federal government shutdown, debt ceiling impasses or fiscal uncertainty, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, our ability to access cost-effective funding, changes in asset quality, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and credit loss provisions, changes in economic assumptions that may impact our allowance for credit losses calculation, changes in demand for our products and services, legislative, accounting, tax and regulatory changes, including changes in the monetary and fiscal policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the ability to attract, develop and retain qualified personnel in a competitive labor market, political developments, uncertainties or instability, catastrophic events, acts of war or terrorism, natural disasters, such as earthquakes, drought, pandemics, extreme weather events, or risks associated with cybersecurity threats, data breaches, ransomware attacks, or other failures in our operational or security systems and infrastructure, including the risks arising from our dependence on third-party service providers and vendors.

Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

The Company's summary consolidated statements of income and financial condition and other selected financial data follow:

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 14,587 $ 15,712 $ 43,374 $ 45,786 Interest and dividends on securities 2,151 1,124 4,923 3,750 Other interest income 1,908 923 3,973 1,616 Total interest and dividend income 18,646 17,759 52,270 51,152 Interest Expense Interest expense on deposits 5,560 5,443 16,037 15,071 Interest expense on borrowings 78 281 399 1,517 Total interest expense 5,638 5,724 16,436 16,588 Net interest income 13,008 12,035 35,834 34,564 Provision for Credit Losses 778 904 838 1,156 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,230 11,131 34,996 33,408 Non-interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 789 739 2,297 2,240 Net gain on sales of loans - 89 - 196 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 205 198 606 580 Net gain on disposal of premises and equipment (23 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Gain on life insurance 318 - 318 - Investment advisory income 453 467 1,180 1,072 Other 324 447 875 1,205 Total non-interest income 2,066 1,939 5,275 5,292 Non-interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,784 5,470 16,855 15,846 Occupancy 1,062 1,081 3,412 3,267 Data processing 626 524 1,840 1,583 Professional fees 575 501 1,604 1,470 Marketing 133 151 416 574 FDIC deposit insurance and other insurance 225 274 697 866 Amortization of intangible assets 7 16 21 53 Other 1,894 1,710 5,207 5,283 Total non-interest expense 10,306 9,727 30,052 28,942 Net income before income taxes 3,990 3,343 10,219 9,758 Net Provision for Income Taxes 838 648 2,235 2,049 Net income $ 3,152 $ 2,695 $ 7,984 $ 7,709 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.18 $ 0.53 $ 0.51 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.18 $ 0.52 $ 0.50 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 15,038,015 15,112,745 15,063,857 15,085,316 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 15,233,145 15,351,119 15,252,710 15,316,079

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 24,990 $ 15,893 Federal funds sold 129,068 83,157 Interest-bearing depository accounts 47,270 2,936 Total cash and cash equivalents 201,328 101,986 Available-for-sale securities (at fair value) 281,639 162,203 Loans receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $8,135 and $8,353, respectively) 944,482 953,385 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,180 1,957 Accrued interest receivable 5,492 4,882 Cash surrender value of life insurance 31,054 30,996 Deferred tax assets (net of valuation allowance of $593 and $809, respectively) 5,319 4,941 Premises and equipment, net 13,197 13,621 Goodwill 2,235 2,235 Intangible assets, net 85 106 Other assets 25,196 25,454 Total assets $ 1,511,207 $ 1,301,766 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 258,330 $ 227,272 Interest bearing 986,054 870,068 Total deposits 1,244,384 1,097,340 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 4,630 9,399 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 5,748 25,153 Subordinated debt 5,155 5,155 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 30,451 27,867 Total liabilities 1,290,368 1,164,914 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share; 5,000,000 authorized, no shares issued) - - Common stock (par value $0.01; authorized 35,000,000; issued and outstanding 15,635,966 and 15,572,948 at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 156 156 Additional paid-in capital 130,702 45,666 Unearned common stock held by the employee stock ownership plan (6,972 ) (2,837 ) Retained earnings 109,128 101,797 Accumulated other comprehensive loss: Net unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities, net of taxes (10,219 ) (6,255 ) Defined benefit pension plan, net of taxes (1,956 ) (1,675 ) Total accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,175 ) (7,930 ) Total stockholders' equity 220,839 136,852 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,511,207 $ 1,301,766 Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Average Interest and Average Interest and Balance Dividends Yield/Cost(3) Balance Dividends Yield/Cost(3) Assets: Interest-bearing depository accounts and federal funds sold $ 199,949 $ 1,908 3.79 % $ 89,954 $ 923 4.07 % Loans(1) 937,352 14,587 6.17 % 977,721 15,712 6.38 % Available-for-sale securities 224,268 2,130 3.77 % 144,612 1,084 2.97 % Other interest-earning assets 1,376 21 6.05 % 2,178 40 7.29 % Total interest-earning assets 1,362,945 18,646 5.43 % 1,214,465 17,759 5.80 % Non-interest-earning assets 87,684 88,962 Total assets $ 1,450,629 $ 1,303,427 Liabilities and equity: Subscription Deposits $ 16,800 $ 6 0.15 % $ - $ - - % NOW accounts 134,738 84 0.25 % 118,280 64 0.21 % Money market accounts 234,053 1,621 2.75 % 232,621 1,626 2.77 % Savings accounts 143,104 390 1.08 % 133,825 134 0.40 % Certificates of deposit 375,877 3,420 3.61 % 369,158 3,581 3.85 % Total interest-bearing deposits 904,572 5,521 2.42 % 853,884 5,405 2.51 % Escrow accounts 13,874 39 1.12 % 13,227 38 1.14 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,658 - - % 26,603 195 2.91 % Subordinated debt 5,155 78 6.00 % 5,155 86 6.62 % Total other interest-bearing liabilities 25,687 117 1.81 % 44,985 319 2.81 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 930,259 5,638 2.40 % 898,869 5,724 2.53 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 288,801 243,227 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 23,591 30,586 Total liabilities 1,242,651 1,172,682 Total stockholders' equity 207,978 130,745 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,450,629 $ 1,303,427 Net interest income $ 13,008 $ 12,035 Interest rate spread 3.03 % 3.27 % Net interest margin(2) 3.79 % 3.93 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 146.51 % 135.11 %

(1) Non-accruing loans are included in the outstanding loan balance. Deferred loan fees included in interest income totaled $52,000 and $86,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

(2) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(3) Annualized. For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Average Interest and Average Interest and Balance Dividends Yield/Cost(3) Balance Dividends Yield/Cost(3) (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Interest-bearing depository accounts $ 140,950 $ 3,973 3.77 % $ 52,195 $ 1,615 4.14 % Loans(1) 942,563 43,374 6.15 % 982,536 45,787 6.23 % Available-for-sale securities 183,104 4,842 3.54 % 148,483 3,553 3.20 % Other interest-earning assets 1,575 81 6.88 % 3,000 197 8.78 % Total interest-earning assets 1,268,192 52,270 5.51 % 1,186,214 51,152 5.77 % Non-interest-earning assets 87,753 87,775 Total assets $ 1,355,945 $ 1,273,989 Liabilities and equity: Subscription Deposits $ 12,444 $ 14 0.15 % $ - $ - - % NOW accounts 129,631 236 0.24 % 120,825 174 0.19 % Money market accounts 235,356 4,601 2.61 % 218,076 4,214 2.58 % Savings accounts 127,620 639 0.67 % 133,699 388 0.39 % Certificates of deposit 379,830 10,457 3.68 % 347,119 10,206 3.93 % Total interest-bearing deposits 884,881 15,947 2.41 % 819,719 14,982 2.44 % Escrow accounts 10,788 90 1.12 % 10,570 89 1.13 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 11,802 164 1.86 % 44,907 1,259 3.75 % Subordinated debt 5,155 235 6.09 % 5,155 258 6.69 % Total other interest-bearing liabilities 27,745 489 2.36 % 60,632 1,606 3.54 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 912,626 16,436 2.41 % 880,351 16,588 2.52 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 256,435 236,398 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 24,948 29,786 Total liabilities 1,194,009 1,146,535 Total stockholders' equity 161,936 127,454 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,355,945 $ 1,273,989 Net interest income $ 35,834 $ 34,564 Interest rate spread 3.10 % 3.25 % Net interest margin(2) 3.78 % 3.90 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 138.96 % 134.74 % (1) Non-accruing loans are included in the outstanding loan balance. Deferred loan fees included in interest income totaled $84,000 and $140,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

(2) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(3) Annualized. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Selected Ratios (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Year Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 2025 Performance Ratios(1): Return on average assets (2) 0.86 % 0.82 % 0.79 % 0.81 % 0.78 % Return on average equity (3) 6.01 % 8.18 % 6.59 % 8.09 % 7.77 % Net interest margin (4) 3.79 % 3.93 % 3.78 % 3.90 % 3.89 % Efficiency ratio 68.37 % 69.61 % 73.10 % 72.62 % 73.12 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 146.51 % 135.11 % 138.96 % 134.74 % 134.72 % Total gross loans to total deposits 76.30 % 87.99 % 76.30 % 87.99 % 87.32 % Average equity to average assets (5) 14.34 % 10.03 % 11.94 % 10.00 % 10.09 % Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of total gross loans 0.86 % 0.83 % 0.86 % 0.83 % 0.87 % Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of non-performing loans 189.14 % 218.85 % 189.14 % 218.85 % 225.76 % Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (1) 0.09 % 0.39 % 0.12 % 0.21 % 0.20 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total gross loans 0.45 % 0.38 % 0.45 % 0.38 % 0.39 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.28 % Capital Ratios (6): Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 18.04 % 13.08 % 18.04 % 13.08 % 13.57 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 18.84 % 13.88 % 18.84 % 13.88 % 14.40 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 18.04 % 13.08 % 18.04 % 13.08 % 13.57 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (to average total assets) 13.14 % 10.46 % 13.14 % 10.46 % 10.62 % Other Data: Book value per common share $ 14.12 $ 8.54 $ 8.79 Tangible book value per common share(7) $ 13.98 $ 8.39 $ 8.64 Tangible common equity to tangible assets(7) 14.48 % 9.95 % 10.35 % (1) Ratios for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 are annualized.

(2) Represents net income divided by average total assets.

(3) Represents net income divided by average equity.

(4) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.

(5) Represents average equity divided by average total assets.

(6) Capital ratios are for Rhinebeck Bank only. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. is not subject to the minimum consolidated capital requirements as a small bank holding company with assets of less than $3.0 billion.

(7) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure, see table below for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Such non-GAAP financial information includes the following measure: "tangible book value per common share". Management uses this non-GAAP measure because we believe that it may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating our operations and performance, as well as in managing and evaluating our business and in discussions about our operations and performance. Management believes this non-GAAP measure may also provide users of our financial information with a meaningful measure for assessing our financial results, as well as a comparison to financial results for prior periods. This non-GAAP measure should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included below. (In thousands, except per share data) September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 2025 Book value per common share Total shareholders' equity (book value) (GAAP) $ 220,839 $ 133,004 $ 136,852 Total shares outstanding 15,636 15,579 15,573 Book value per common share $ 14.12 $ 8.54 $ 8.79 Tangible common equity Total shareholders' equity (book value) (GAAP) $ 220,839 $ 133,004 $ 136,852 Goodwill (2,235 ) (2,235 ) (2,235 ) Intangible assets, net (85 ) (113 ) (106 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 218,519 $ 130,656 $ 134,511 Tangible book value per common share Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 218,519 $ 130,656 $ 134,511 Total shares outstanding 15,636 15,579 15,573 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 13.98 $ 8.39 $ 8.64 (In thousands, except per share data) September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 2025 Tangible common equity Total shareholders' equity (book value) (GAAP) $ 220,839 $ 133,004 $ 136,852 Goodwill (2,235 ) (2,235 ) (2,235 ) Intangible assets, net (85 ) (113 ) (106 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 218,519 $ 130,656 $ 134,511 Tangible assets Total assets (book value) (GAAP) $ 1,511,207 $ 1,316,009 $ 1,301,766 Goodwill (2,235 ) (2,235 ) (2,235 ) Intangible assets, net (85 ) (113 ) (106 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,508,887 $ 1,313,661 $ 1,299,425 Tangible common equity to tangible assets Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 218,519 $ 130,656 $ 134,511 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1,508,887 1,313,661 1,299,425 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 14.48 % 9.95 % 10.35 % Related Links http://www.Rhinebeckbank.com Contact: Matthew Smith

President & CEO

845-454-8555

msmith@rhinebeckbank.com SOURCE: Rhinebeck Bancorp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/rhinebeck-bancorp-inc.-reports-results-for-the-quarter-ended-septemb-1243803