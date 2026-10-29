Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation 3Q2026 Financial Results

Financial Results Summary (unaudited)

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation ("CMSG" or "the Company") (OTCQX:CMSG) announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 of $7.2 million, or $3.31 per share, as compared to net income of $2.1 million, or $0.95 per share, for the third quarter of 2025.

Pursuant to the Company's share repurchase program (the "Program") approved in May 2026, the Company has repurchased an aggregate of 117,161 shares of common stock, at a weighted average price of $30.80 per share, for total consideration of $3.6 million. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $1.4 million of remaining capacity under the Program and 2,132,848 shares outstanding.

As a result of the share repurchases and the appreciation of Bitcoin during the quarter, the Company's book value per share increased to $40.87 at September 30, 2026 as compared to $37.35 at June 30, 2026.

The Company generated $0.5 million in digital asset mining revenue for the quarter as compared to $1.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. This decrease of $0.7 million, or 58%, was due to less bitcoin mined in 2026 (2.45) as compared to 2025 (5.0) at lower average prices of Bitcoin. The Company has also engaged in certain scrypt mining, which results in receiving rewards of both Litecoin and Dogecoin from the Company's third-party mining pool operator. The revenue associated with scrypt mining decreased 73% in the third quarter primarily from the decrease in average value of the dogecoin rewards received. The Company also recently began operating Zcash mining equipment during the second quarter of 2026 resulting in revenue of $135,000 for the third quarter.

The Company has Bitcoin mining operations of 97 petahash and scrypt mining operations for Litecoin/Dogecoin of 4,872 gigahash as of September 30, 2026.

During the third quarter of 2026, the Company mined 2.45 bitcoin and 465 litecoin, all of which were retained. In addition, as a result of the scrypt mining process, the Company mined approximately 1.7 million dogecoin, which were sold for approximately $0.1 million. A portion of the Dogecoin mining rewards was used to acquire 0.38 bitcoin, bringing the total amount added for the quarter to 2.8 bitcoin.

The Company's quarter-end digital asset holdings were primarily 356.4 bitcoin and 14,189 litecoin, which were valued at $29.8 million and $1.0 million, respectively. The value of all digital asset holdings was $31.0 million at September 30, 2026.

The cost of revenue, a figure that largely consists of hosting costs, was $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2026, which was lower than the $0.7 million for the comparable quarter in the prior year due to the lower volume of equipment being operated during 2026.

Operating expenses-which include recurring depreciation of mining equipment as well as general administrative expenses-decreased to $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2025. This decrease is primarily the result of lower depreciation expense for the quarter due to equipment that was removed or impaired in prior periods.

Non-operating income (expense) for the third quarter of 2026, including changes in the fair value of digital asset holdings and interest income, was income of $10.0 million, as compared to income of $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily the result of unrealized gains from the appreciation in the fair value of our digital asset holdings.

Upcoming Shareholder Call

The Company has also announced the following upcoming shareholder call:

Tuesday, November 3, 2026 4:15 pm ET

Online Webinar: REGISTER HERE

Phone Access: +1 (562) 247-8422 Access Code: 512-310-951

Only online participants can submit questions during the webinar.

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation

Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,557,299 $ 60,533,066 Investments, at fair value 19,375 - Income taxes receivable 97,007 344,777 Prepaid expenses 51,681 198,441 Other receivables 178,896 80,498 Loans receivable - related party - 370,130 Total current assets 57,904,258 61,526,912 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 1,342,137 3,395,958 Digital assets, at fair value 31,038,791 31,332,392 Total non-current assets 32,380,928 34,728,350 Total Assets $ 90,285,186 $ 96,255,262 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accrued taxes $ 79,669 $ 18,577 Accrued professional fees 122,062 83,647 Accrued hosting fees - 9,809 Other accrued expenses 33,371 43,803 Total current liabilities 235,102 155,836 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities, net 2,887,191 3,210,612 Total Liabilities 3,122,293 3,366,448 Commitments and contingencies (Note 4) Stockholders' Equity Common stock ($0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,250,009 issued; 2,132,848 and 2,250,009 outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 22,500 22,500 Additional paid-in capital 86,286,813 86,286,813 Treasury stock, at cost, 117,161 and 0 shares at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively (3,608,316 ) - (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings 4,461,896 6,579,501 Total Stockholders' Equity 87,162,893 92,888,814 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 90,285,186 $ 96,255,262

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation

Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (unaudited) Digital asset mining revenues $ 485,016 $ 1,167,808 $ 1,451,833 $ 3,609,198 Cost of revenues - hosting fees 370,926 688,442 1,359,460 2,051,405 Operating expenses: Depreciation expense 276,807 579,973 1,109,888 1,749,970 Losses on disposals, net 65,761 59,923 125,851 170,391 Impairment of property & equipment - - 1,069,328 - General and administrative expenses 140,906 180,424 542,104 487,066 Total operating expenses 483,474 820,320 2,847,171 2,407,427 Operating loss (369,384 ) (340,954 ) (2,754,798 ) (849,634 ) Non-operating income (expense): Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on digital assets 9,418,516 2,550,510 (1,221,590 ) 6,950,361 Interest income 520,430 620,416 1,533,935 1,852,046 Realized gain (loss) on sale of digital assets 40 1,176 (1,065 ) (8,597 ) Unrealized (loss) on investments, net 15,794 - 11,931 - Total non-operating income 9,954,780 3,172,102 323,211 8,793,810 Income (loss) before income taxes 9,585,396 2,831,148 (2,431,587 ) 7,944,176 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,394,194 691,168 (313,982 ) 1,755,698 Net income (loss) $ 7,191,202 $ 2,139,980 $ (2,117,605 ) $ 6,188,478 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $ 3.31 $ 0.95 $ (0.95 ) $ 2.75 Weighted average shares (basic and diluted) 2,171,296 2,250,009 2,219,821 2,250,009

About CMSG

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation (OTCQX:CMSG) is a digital asset mining company created with strategic partnerships in hosting, repair, and management. This enables CMSG to operate with minimal overhead and with a conservative capital structure that allows for flexible and patient capital allocation. For more information, please visit www.consensusmining.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@consensusmining.com

SOURCE: Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/consensus-mining-and-seigniorage-corporation-otcqx-cmsg-3q2026-financ-1243802