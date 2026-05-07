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ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2026 22:26 Uhr
244 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation Announces Stock Repurchase Program and Exploration of Engagement of Investment Banking Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation ("CSMG" or the "Company") announced today that the Board of Directors have unanimously approved a stock repurchase program ("Program") under which the Company may repurchase up to $5 million of the Company's outstanding common stock. The Board of Directors further approved the authorization to explore the potential engagement of an investment banking firm to consider all strategic options for the Company.

Purchases under the Program may be made through a combination of open market purchases in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, block trades, privately negotiated transactions or other transactions in the discretion of the Company. The Company may also, from time to time, enter into Rule 10b5-1 plans to facilitate repurchases under this authorization. The volume, price, timing and manner of any repurchases will be determined at the Company's discretion, subject to general market conditions and regulatory factors. The Program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific amount of common stock, has no time limit, and may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time without notice at the discretion of the Company. The Company expects to fund the Program from existing cash and cash equivalents.

"Our stock is trading at a significant discount to its book value, so we are launching this stock repurchase program to enhance value for all shareholders," said Alun Williams, President of CMSG. He continued, "As we recently reported, the Company is supremely positioned with a cash position of over $60 million, a growing balance sheet of cryptocurrency assets, no debt and a low cost structure, and the possible retention of an investment banking firm will allow us to explore all options to further increase stockholder value."

About Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation (OTCQX:CMSG) is a cryptocurrency mining company created with strategic partnerships in hosting, repair, and management that enable it to operate with minimal overhead and enhanced profitability, and with a conservative capital structure that allows for flexible and patient capital allocation.

For more information, please visit https://consensusmining.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@consensusmining.com

SOURCE: Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/consensus-mining-and-seigniorage-corporation-announces-stock-repurcha-1165152

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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