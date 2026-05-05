Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation Announces 1Q2026 Financial Results and Upcoming Shareholder Call

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 /
Financial Results Summary (unaudited)
Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation ("CMSG" or "the Company") announced a net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 of $6.6 million, or $2.95 per share, as compared to a net loss of $2.7 million, or $1.19 per share, for the first quarter of 2025.
Book value per share decreased to $38.33 at March 31, 2026 as compared to $41.28 at March 31, 2025.
The Company generated $0.5 million in mining revenue for the quarter as compared to $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The decrease was due to the combined effect of less bitcoin mined in 2026 as compared to 2025 and at a lower average price. Similarly, the Company's results from scrypt mining also declined as a result of lower mining reward volumes and a lower average price, primarily related to Dogecoin.
The Company has Bitcoin mining operations of 107 petahash and scrypt mining operations for Litecoin/Dogecoin of 4,872 gigahash as of March 31, 2026.
During the first quarter of 2026, the Company mined 3.7 Bitcoin (BTC) and 504 Litecoin (LTC), all of which were retained. In addition, as a result of the scrypt mining process, the Company mined approximately 1.8 million Dogecoin (DOGE), which were sold for approximately $0.2 million. A portion of the DOGE mining rewards was used to acquire 0.5 BTC, bringing the total amount of Bitcoin added for the quarter to 4.2 Bitcoin.
The Company's quarter-end cryptocurrency holdings were primarily 350 BTC and 13,233 LTC, which were valued at $23.9 million and $0.7 million respectively. The value of all cryptocurrency holdings was $24.7 million at March 31, 2026.
The cost of revenue, a figure that largely consists of hosting costs, was $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2026, consistent with $0.7 million for the comparable quarter in the prior year.
Operating expenses-which included a $1.1 million impairment loss, recurring depreciation of mining equipment as well as general administrative expenses-increased to $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $0.8 million for the first quarter of 2025.
The Company reported an operating loss of $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2026, as compared to an operating loss of $0.1 million for the comparable period of 2025.
Non-operating income (expense) for the first quarter of 2026, including changes in the fair value of our cryptocurrency holdings-coupled with interest income-was a loss of $6.5 million, compared to a loss of $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily a result of depreciation of our cryptocurrency holdings.
Upcoming Shareholder Call
The Company has also announced an upcoming shareholder call on May 7, 2026.
Thursday, May 7, 2026 4:15 pm ET
Online Webinar: REGISTER HERE
Phone Access: +1 (415) 655-0060 Access Code: 926-307-834
Only online participants can submit questions during the webinar.
Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation (OTCQX:CMSG) is a cryptocurrency mining company created with strategic partnerships in hosting, repair, and management. This enables CMSG to operate with minimal overhead and enhanced profitability, and with a conservative capital structure that allows for flexible and patient capital allocation. For more information, please visit www.consensusmining.com.
Investor Relations Contact: IR@consensusmining.com
Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation
Balance Sheets
March 31,
December 31,
2026
2025
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
60,793,261
$
60,533,066
Federal tax receivable
338,651
344,777
Prepaid expenses
65,270
198,441
Other receivables
175,658
80,498
Loans receivable - related party
-
370,130
Total current assets
61,372,840
61,526,912
Non-current assets
Property and equipment, net
1,735,328
3,395,958
Digital assets, net
24,653,757
31,332,392
Total non-current assets
26,389,085
34,728,350
Total Assets
$
87,761,925
$
96,255,262
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accrued taxes
$
38,949
$
18,577
Accrued accounting fees
47,662
83,647
Accrued hosting fees
-
9,809
Other accrued expenses
18,417
43,803
Total current liabilities
105,028
155,836
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities, net
1,414,138
3,210,612
Total Liabilities
1,519,166
3,366,448
Commitments and contingencies (Note 5)
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock ($0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 2,250,009 issued and outstanding)
22,500
22,500
Additional paid-in capital
86,286,813
86,286,813
(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings
(66,554
)
6,579,501
Total Stockholders' Equity
86,242,759
92,888,814
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
87,761,925
$
96,255,262
Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation
Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended March 31,
2026
2025
(unaudited)
Digital asset mining revenues
$
504,542
$
1,350,315
Cost of revenues - hosting fees
568,392
670,546
Operating expenses:
Depreciation expense
555,374
602,642
Losses on disposals, net
35,928
49,211
Impairment of property & equipment
1,069,328
-
General and administrative expenses
193,158
126,947
Total operating expenses
1,853,788
778,800
Operating loss
(1,917,638
)
(99,031
)
Non-operating income (expense):
Net change in unrealized depreciation on digital assets
(7,021,294
)
(3,786,659
)
Interest income
510,186
614,681
Realized loss on sale of digital assets
(1,419
)
(7,936
)
Other expense
(506
)
-
Total non-operating income
(6,513,033
)
(3,179,914
)
Loss before income taxes
(8,430,671
)
(3,278,945
)
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(1,784,616
)
(595,500
)
Net loss
$
(6,646,055
)
$
(2,683,445
)
Basic and diluted net loss per share
$
(2.95
)
$
(1.19
)
Weighted average shares (basic and diluted)
2,250,009
2,250,009
About CMSG
Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation (OTCQX: CMSG) is a cryptocurrency mining company created with strategic partnerships in hosting, repair, and management. This enables CMSG to operate with minimal overhead and enhanced profitability, and with a conservative capital structure that allows for flexible and patient capital allocation. For more information, please visit www.consensusmining.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
IR@consensusmining.com
SOURCE: Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/consensus-mining-and-seigniorage-corporation-otcqx-cmsg-announces-1q2-1163588