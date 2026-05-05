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ACCESS Newswire
05.05.2026 00:14 Uhr
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation Announces 1Q2026 Financial Results and Upcoming Shareholder Call

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 /

Financial Results Summary (unaudited)

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation ("CMSG" or "the Company") announced a net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 of $6.6 million, or $2.95 per share, as compared to a net loss of $2.7 million, or $1.19 per share, for the first quarter of 2025.

Book value per share decreased to $38.33 at March 31, 2026 as compared to $41.28 at March 31, 2025.

The Company generated $0.5 million in mining revenue for the quarter as compared to $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The decrease was due to the combined effect of less bitcoin mined in 2026 as compared to 2025 and at a lower average price. Similarly, the Company's results from scrypt mining also declined as a result of lower mining reward volumes and a lower average price, primarily related to Dogecoin.

The Company has Bitcoin mining operations of 107 petahash and scrypt mining operations for Litecoin/Dogecoin of 4,872 gigahash as of March 31, 2026.

During the first quarter of 2026, the Company mined 3.7 Bitcoin (BTC) and 504 Litecoin (LTC), all of which were retained. In addition, as a result of the scrypt mining process, the Company mined approximately 1.8 million Dogecoin (DOGE), which were sold for approximately $0.2 million. A portion of the DOGE mining rewards was used to acquire 0.5 BTC, bringing the total amount of Bitcoin added for the quarter to 4.2 Bitcoin.

The Company's quarter-end cryptocurrency holdings were primarily 350 BTC and 13,233 LTC, which were valued at $23.9 million and $0.7 million respectively. The value of all cryptocurrency holdings was $24.7 million at March 31, 2026.

The cost of revenue, a figure that largely consists of hosting costs, was $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2026, consistent with $0.7 million for the comparable quarter in the prior year.

Operating expenses-which included a $1.1 million impairment loss, recurring depreciation of mining equipment as well as general administrative expenses-increased to $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $0.8 million for the first quarter of 2025.

The Company reported an operating loss of $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2026, as compared to an operating loss of $0.1 million for the comparable period of 2025.

Non-operating income (expense) for the first quarter of 2026, including changes in the fair value of our cryptocurrency holdings-coupled with interest income-was a loss of $6.5 million, compared to a loss of $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily a result of depreciation of our cryptocurrency holdings.

Upcoming Shareholder Call

The Company has also announced an upcoming shareholder call on May 7, 2026.

Thursday, May 7, 2026 4:15 pm ET

Online Webinar: REGISTER HERE

Phone Access: +1 (415) 655-0060 Access Code: 926-307-834

Only online participants can submit questions during the webinar.

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation (OTCQX:CMSG) is a cryptocurrency mining company created with strategic partnerships in hosting, repair, and management. This enables CMSG to operate with minimal overhead and enhanced profitability, and with a conservative capital structure that allows for flexible and patient capital allocation. For more information, please visit www.consensusmining.com.

Investor Relations Contact: IR@consensusmining.com

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation
Balance Sheets


March 31,

December 31,


2026

2025


(unaudited)


Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$

60,793,261

$

60,533,066

Federal tax receivable

338,651

344,777

Prepaid expenses

65,270

198,441

Other receivables

175,658

80,498

Loans receivable - related party

-

370,130

Total current assets

61,372,840

61,526,912


Non-current assets

Property and equipment, net

1,735,328

3,395,958

Digital assets, net

24,653,757

31,332,392

Total non-current assets

26,389,085

34,728,350

Total Assets

$

87,761,925

$

96,255,262

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities

Accrued taxes

$

38,949

$

18,577

Accrued accounting fees

47,662

83,647

Accrued hosting fees

-

9,809

Other accrued expenses

18,417

43,803

Total current liabilities

105,028

155,836

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities, net

1,414,138

3,210,612

Total Liabilities

1,519,166

3,366,448

Commitments and contingencies (Note 5)

Stockholders' Equity

Common stock ($0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 2,250,009 issued and outstanding)

22,500

22,500

Additional paid-in capital

86,286,813

86,286,813

(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings

(66,554

)

6,579,501

Total Stockholders' Equity

86,242,759

92,888,814

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

87,761,925

$

96,255,262

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation
Statements of Operations


Three Months Ended March 31,


2026

2025


(unaudited)

Digital asset mining revenues

$

504,542

$

1,350,315


Cost of revenues - hosting fees

568,392

670,546


Operating expenses:

Depreciation expense

555,374

602,642

Losses on disposals, net

35,928

49,211

Impairment of property & equipment

1,069,328

-

General and administrative expenses

193,158

126,947

Total operating expenses

1,853,788

778,800


Operating loss

(1,917,638

)

(99,031

)

Non-operating income (expense):

Net change in unrealized depreciation on digital assets

(7,021,294

)

(3,786,659

)

Interest income

510,186

614,681

Realized loss on sale of digital assets

(1,419

)

(7,936

)

Other expense

(506

)

-

Total non-operating income

(6,513,033

)

(3,179,914

)


Loss before income taxes

(8,430,671

)

(3,278,945

)

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(1,784,616

)

(595,500

)

Net loss

$

(6,646,055

)

$

(2,683,445

)

Basic and diluted net loss per share

$

(2.95

)

$

(1.19

)


Weighted average shares (basic and diluted)

2,250,009

2,250,009

About CMSG

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation (OTCQX: CMSG) is a cryptocurrency mining company created with strategic partnerships in hosting, repair, and management. This enables CMSG to operate with minimal overhead and enhanced profitability, and with a conservative capital structure that allows for flexible and patient capital allocation. For more information, please visit www.consensusmining.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@consensusmining.com

SOURCE: Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/consensus-mining-and-seigniorage-corporation-otcqx-cmsg-announces-1q2-1163588

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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