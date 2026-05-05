Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation Announces 1Q2026 Financial Results and Upcoming Shareholder Call

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 /

Financial Results Summary (unaudited)

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation ("CMSG" or "the Company") announced a net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 of $6.6 million, or $2.95 per share, as compared to a net loss of $2.7 million, or $1.19 per share, for the first quarter of 2025.

Book value per share decreased to $38.33 at March 31, 2026 as compared to $41.28 at March 31, 2025.

The Company generated $0.5 million in mining revenue for the quarter as compared to $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The decrease was due to the combined effect of less bitcoin mined in 2026 as compared to 2025 and at a lower average price. Similarly, the Company's results from scrypt mining also declined as a result of lower mining reward volumes and a lower average price, primarily related to Dogecoin.

The Company has Bitcoin mining operations of 107 petahash and scrypt mining operations for Litecoin/Dogecoin of 4,872 gigahash as of March 31, 2026.

During the first quarter of 2026, the Company mined 3.7 Bitcoin (BTC) and 504 Litecoin (LTC), all of which were retained. In addition, as a result of the scrypt mining process, the Company mined approximately 1.8 million Dogecoin (DOGE), which were sold for approximately $0.2 million. A portion of the DOGE mining rewards was used to acquire 0.5 BTC, bringing the total amount of Bitcoin added for the quarter to 4.2 Bitcoin.

The Company's quarter-end cryptocurrency holdings were primarily 350 BTC and 13,233 LTC, which were valued at $23.9 million and $0.7 million respectively. The value of all cryptocurrency holdings was $24.7 million at March 31, 2026.

The cost of revenue, a figure that largely consists of hosting costs, was $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2026, consistent with $0.7 million for the comparable quarter in the prior year.

Operating expenses-which included a $1.1 million impairment loss, recurring depreciation of mining equipment as well as general administrative expenses-increased to $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $0.8 million for the first quarter of 2025.

The Company reported an operating loss of $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2026, as compared to an operating loss of $0.1 million for the comparable period of 2025.

Non-operating income (expense) for the first quarter of 2026, including changes in the fair value of our cryptocurrency holdings-coupled with interest income-was a loss of $6.5 million, compared to a loss of $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily a result of depreciation of our cryptocurrency holdings.

Upcoming Shareholder Call

The Company has also announced an upcoming shareholder call on May 7, 2026.

Thursday, May 7, 2026 4:15 pm ET

Online Webinar: REGISTER HERE

Phone Access: +1 (415) 655-0060 Access Code: 926-307-834

Only online participants can submit questions during the webinar.

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation (OTCQX:CMSG) is a cryptocurrency mining company created with strategic partnerships in hosting, repair, and management. This enables CMSG to operate with minimal overhead and enhanced profitability, and with a conservative capital structure that allows for flexible and patient capital allocation. For more information, please visit www.consensusmining.com .

Investor Relations Contact: IR@consensusmining.com

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation

Balance Sheets



March 31, December 31,

2026 2025

(unaudited)

Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,793,261 $ 60,533,066 Federal tax receivable 338,651 344,777 Prepaid expenses 65,270 198,441 Other receivables 175,658 80,498 Loans receivable - related party - 370,130 Total current assets 61,372,840 61,526,912

Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 1,735,328 3,395,958 Digital assets, net 24,653,757 31,332,392 Total non-current assets 26,389,085 34,728,350 Total Assets $ 87,761,925 $ 96,255,262 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accrued taxes $ 38,949 $ 18,577 Accrued accounting fees 47,662 83,647 Accrued hosting fees - 9,809 Other accrued expenses 18,417 43,803 Total current liabilities 105,028 155,836 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,414,138 3,210,612 Total Liabilities 1,519,166 3,366,448 Commitments and contingencies (Note 5) Stockholders' Equity Common stock ($0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 2,250,009 issued and outstanding) 22,500 22,500 Additional paid-in capital 86,286,813 86,286,813 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (66,554 ) 6,579,501 Total Stockholders' Equity 86,242,759 92,888,814 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 87,761,925 $ 96,255,262

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation

Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended March 31,

2026 2025

(unaudited) Digital asset mining revenues $ 504,542 $ 1,350,315

Cost of revenues - hosting fees 568,392 670,546

Operating expenses: Depreciation expense 555,374 602,642 Losses on disposals, net 35,928 49,211 Impairment of property & equipment 1,069,328 - General and administrative expenses 193,158 126,947 Total operating expenses 1,853,788 778,800

Operating loss (1,917,638 ) (99,031 ) Non-operating income (expense): Net change in unrealized depreciation on digital assets (7,021,294 ) (3,786,659 ) Interest income 510,186 614,681 Realized loss on sale of digital assets (1,419 ) (7,936 ) Other expense (506 ) - Total non-operating income (6,513,033 ) (3,179,914 )

Loss before income taxes (8,430,671 ) (3,278,945 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (1,784,616 ) (595,500 ) Net loss $ (6,646,055 ) $ (2,683,445 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (2.95 ) $ (1.19 )

Weighted average shares (basic and diluted) 2,250,009 2,250,009

About CMSG

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation (OTCQX: CMSG) is a cryptocurrency mining company created with strategic partnerships in hosting, repair, and management. This enables CMSG to operate with minimal overhead and enhanced profitability, and with a conservative capital structure that allows for flexible and patient capital allocation. For more information, please visit www.consensusmining.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@consensusmining.com

SOURCE: Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/consensus-mining-and-seigniorage-corporation-otcqx-cmsg-announces-1q2-1163588