Hollywood, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Centri, one of the industry's fastest-growing and most respected accounting and advisory firms, is a proud sponsor of the 2026 PIPEs Conference, taking place November 4-5, 2026, in Hollywood, Florida. The conference brings together institutional investors, public company executives, investment bankers, attorneys, and advisors focused on private investments in public equity (PIPEs) and capital markets transactions.

For more than 20 years, the conference has served as a premier forum for networking, dealmaking, and thought leadership within the PIPEs market. Centri is excited to join industry professionals from across the country to discuss the trends shaping today's financing environment, including capital-raising strategies, public company reporting, regulatory developments, and PIPE transaction structures.

The following Centri team members will be attending the conference:

Adam Batchelor - Chief Growth Officer

Tom Arseneau - Partner, Tampa Bay Market Leader

Derek Kearns - Partner, SEC, Financial Reporting & SPAC Practice Leader

In addition, Derek Kearns will participate as a speaker on the panel "Rethinking the 10-Q: Would Semiannual Reporting Help or Hurt U.S. Markets?" from 4:15 pm - 4:55 pm on Thursday, November 5th.

Centri looks forward to connecting with industry leaders, investors, and fellow advisors at the conference and sharing perspectives on the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of the capital markets ecosystem.

About Centri Business Consulting, LLC

Centri Business Consulting provides the highest quality advisory consulting services to its clients by being reliable and responsive to their needs. For 15 years, Centri has delivered trusted expertise to help companies meet their evolving reporting demands. Centri specializes in financial reporting, internal controls, technical accounting research, outsourced accounting, valuation, mergers & acquisitions, and tax, CFO and HR advisory services for companies of various sizes and industries. From complex technical accounting transactions to monthly financial reporting, our professionals can offer any organization the specialized expertise and multilayered skillsets to ensure the project is completed timely and accurately.

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