

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, American Express (AXP) introduced a new reward redemption option for eligible U.S. consumer and business cash-back cardholders.



Customers can now deposit their rewards directly into eligible American Express bank accounts, making it easier to manage their card rewards and banking in one place.



Eligible U.S. Consumer Cash Back Card Members can now deposit American Express Reward Dollars directly into an American Express High Yield Savings Account through the Amex mobile app, allowing rewards to earn interest.



Graphite Business Cash Unlimited Card Members can also redeem Reward Dollars into an eligible American Express Business Checking account.



On the NYSE in the after hours, the shares were trading at $323.71, after closing Thursday's trading 1.81 percent up.



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