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WKN: 896895 | ISIN: US1152361010 | Ticker-Symbol: BTW
Tradegate
29.10.26 | 17:58
60,74 Euro
+2,88 % +1,70
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BROWN & BROWN INC Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2026 21:46 Uhr
247 Leser
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Brown & Brown, Inc. Certified by Great Place to Work for the eighth consecutive year; included on the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women and Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance lists for the sixth year

BB_GreatPlacetoWork_Web1200x630_NoConfetti_10_26

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer, and Julie Turpin, chief people officer, are proud to announce that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) ("Brown & Brown") and our team of U.S. companies has been Certified by Great Place to Work for the eighth consecutive year. Brown & Brown has also been Certified in the U.K. and Canada for the second consecutive year. In the U.S., Brown & Brown was also included on the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women and Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance for the sixth year.

"At Brown & Brown, our people make all the difference. They are the heart of our culture and the reason we're able to serve our customers at such a high level. Being recognized as a Great Place to Work for the eighth consecutive year, and again in the U.K. and Canada, is a testament to our teammates and the environment they've helped create," said Brown. "We're proud to once again be recognized among the Best Workplaces for Women and Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance, and we'll continue working every day to make Brown & Brown a place where great people can do their best work."

"We're proud to be Certified by Great Place to Work, and receiving this recognition as we navigate exciting change across the organization is especially meaningful," said Turpin "Having our teams in Canada and the U.K. Certified for the second year also demonstrates our commitment to supporting and empowering our teammates across the globe to grow and succeed."

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current teammates say about their experience working for Brown & Brown. This year, 86% of our teammates said Brown & Brown is a Great Place To Work, and 92% said they when joining the company, you are made to feel welcome.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Brown & Brown stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 640,000 women who work for Great Place To Work Certified companies like Brown & Brown. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer consistently positive outcomes for women regardless of job role, work status, or any other demographic identifier.

"Companies that create great experiences for women are companies that create better experiences for every employee," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "When a company can show that anyone can build a career and do their life's work, that company is more resilient. These companies are built for the future because they invest in the future of their people."

Earlier this year, Brown & Brown was awarded the 2026 Platinum Level Bell Seal Award for Workplace mental Healthy by Mental Health America for the fourth consecutive year.

About Brown & Brown Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of approximately 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

For more information:

Jenny Goco
Vice President of Public Relations & Communications
(386) 333-6066
jenny.goco@bbrown.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5aeec56-45eb-4dec-88c2-fdcfd52f0e83


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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