

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.305 billion, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $743 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Mondelez International, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $992 million or $0.78 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $9.967 billion from $9.744 billion last year.



Mondelez International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.305 Bln. vs. $743 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.02 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $9.967 Bln vs. $9.744 Bln last year.



For 2026, the company reaffirms Organic Net Revenue growth of at least 2 percent and Adjusted EPS growth in the range of flat to 5 percent on a constant currency basis. 2026 net revenue growth by approximately 1.5 percent3 and increase Adjusted EPS by $0.04



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