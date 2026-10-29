Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Inspiration Mining Corp. (CSE: ISP) (OTCID: ISPNF) (WKN: A40GPX) ("Inspiration" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Lorne McCarthy, director, effective immediately. Management would like to thank Lorne for his services and wishes him well in the future.

The Company will also like to announce that Terrance Bramhall will be appointed to its Board Of Directors. Terrance brings with him 5 decades of experience in the publicly traded markets. Positions held include Investor Relations and Corporate Development primarily with junior Canadian exploration companies.

About Inspiration Mining Corp.

Inspiration Mining Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop properties of merit and to conduct exploration on the Company's properties. For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321704