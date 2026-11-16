Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Inspiration Mining Corp. (CSE: ISP) (OTCID: ISPNF) (WKN: A40GPX) ("Inspiration" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Levasseur as President and a member of its Board of Directors. Charles Desjardins will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company.

Mr. Levasseur brings more than 27 years of experience in capital markets, junior mining, corporate development and the advancement of mineral exploration projects.

Notably, Mr. Levasseur is a co-founder and director of HPQ Silicon Inc. (TSXV: HPQ), where he played a role in the company's evolution from quartz exploration toward the development of innovative technologies for producing high-purity silicon and other advanced silicon-based materials. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer of HPQ Silicon, gaining valuable experience in the development of industrial mineral processing technologies and strategic partnerships.

Charles Desjardins, Chief Executive Officer of Inspiration Mining, commented:

"We are very pleased to welcome Patrick as President and to our Board of Directors. His entrepreneurial background, extensive capital markets experience and accomplishments as a co-founder of HPQ Silicon brings valuable expertise to Inspiration. Patrick understands both the challenges of advancing mineral exploration projects and the opportunities that can emerge from developing innovative mineral processing technologies. We believe his leadership will be instrumental as we advance the CH-98 property and evaluate new opportunities for the Company."

Patrick Levasseur, incoming President of Inspiration Mining, commented:

"I am honoured to join Inspiration and look forward to working with Charles and the experienced members of the Board. I see considerable opportunity in industrial minerals, particularly when we look beyond exploration to consider how mineral resources can be transformed into higher-value products. The advancement of processing technologies can play an important role in unlocking that potential. With the CH-98 property, we have an encouraging foundation from which to explore these opportunities, and I look forward to contributing my experience and working with the team to build long-term shareholder value."

About the CH-98 Phosphate Property

Inspiration recently completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the CH-98 Phosphate Property from Beauce Gold Fields Inc.

Located in Québec's Lac-Saint-Jean region, the property comprises 111 mining claims covering approximately 6,164 hectares within a geological district known for its phosphate-bearing anorthositic formations.

Previously reported exploration results include a rock sample grading 8.07% P2O5 from the CH-98-61 showing. Preliminary metallurgical flotation testing conducted by COREM produced an apatite concentrate grading up to 38.9% P2O5 at 93.4% recovery under laboratory conditions.

These preliminary results are specific to the material tested and are not necessarily representative of the property as a whole or of commercial-scale processing performance.

The Company has commenced a geological field program to support the preparation of an NI 43-101 technical report and guide subsequent exploration activities.

Phosphate is an important industrial mineral used in fertilizers and as a feedstock for phosphoric acid, including potential applications in lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery materials. Further technical studies will be required to determine the suitability of CH-98 property mineralization for specific downstream applications.

Technical Information and Qualified Person

The exploration and preliminary metallurgical results referenced in this release were previously reported by Beauce Gold Fields Inc. and summarized in Inspiration's November 2 and November 12, 2026 news releases.

Christian Tremblay, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Inspiration Mining Corp.

Inspiration Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on identifying and advancing mineral properties of merit. Through its recently acquired CH-98 Phosphate Property in Québec, the Company is evaluating opportunities in industrial minerals and critical mineral supply chains.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's filings on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements concerning the Company's future exploration activities, technical studies, potential evaluation of mineral processing technologies, downstream applications and business development opportunities. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including exploration results, technical and economic feasibility, financing availability, regulatory requirements and general market conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Readers are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324065