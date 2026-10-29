

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $207.636 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $241.191 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $435.449 million from $397.610 million last year.



Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $207.636 Mln. vs. $241.191 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.71 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $435.449 Mln vs. $397.610 Mln last year.



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