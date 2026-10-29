

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edison International (EIX) announced earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $724 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $832 million, or $2.16 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Edison International reported adjusted earnings of $738 million or $1.92 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 15.0% to $4.886 billion from $5.750 billion last year.



Edison International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $724 Mln. vs. $832 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.87 vs. $2.16 last year. -Revenue: $4.886 Bln vs. $5.750 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.90 To $ 6.20



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