

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) announced earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $61 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $80 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Weyerhaeuser Co reported adjusted earnings of $61 million or $0.08 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $1.862 billion from $1.717 billion last year.



Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $61 Mln. vs. $80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $1.862 Bln vs. $1.717 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News