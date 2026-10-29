

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services (RSG) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $592 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $550 million, or $1.76 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $595 million or $1.94 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $4.559 billion from $4.212 billion last year.



Republic Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $592 Mln. vs. $550 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.93 vs. $1.76 last year. -Revenue: $4.559 Bln vs. $4.212 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 17.425 B To $ 17.475 B



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