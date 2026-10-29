

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $718.697 million, or $2.51 per share. This compares with $432.552 million, or $1.50 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 35.0% to $1.215 billion from $1.868 billion last year.



Coinbase Global, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $718.697 Mln. vs. $432.552 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.51 vs. $1.50 last year. -Revenue: $1.215 Bln vs. $1.868 Bln last year.



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