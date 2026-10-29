

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $181.989 million, or $3.48 per share. This compares with $182.853 million, or $3.50 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $1.069 billion from $1.066 billion last year.



Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $181.989 Mln. vs. $182.853 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.48 vs. $3.50 last year. -Revenue: $1.069 Bln vs. $1.066 Bln last year.



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