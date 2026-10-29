Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCQB: DOSEF) (FSE: VU70) ("Doseology" or the "Company"), a consumer product innovation company focused on oral pouch and functional stimulant product technologies, announces that it was unable to file its annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related certifications for the year ended June 30, 2026 (the "Annual Filings") on or before the prescribed filing deadline of October 28, 2026, as required by National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, and National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings, respectively.

The Company advises that the delay in filing its audited financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2026, together with the related management's discussion and analysis and CEO/CFO certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings"), is not the result of any unresolved accounting matters, outstanding information requests, or delays by management.

The Company anticipates that its auditor will need approximately two additional weeks to complete the audit of the Company's annual financial statements.

Accordingly, the Company applied for and received a management cease trade order under the provisions of National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") so as to permit the continued trading in the Company's common shares by persons other than insiders and employees of the Company.

The Company's staff is working diligently with its auditors and anticipates that it will file its Annual Filings on or before November 15, 2026. The Company confirms that it will comply with the alternative information guidelines included in NP 12-203 and will issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the Company remains in default of the financial statement filing requirement, containing any material changes to the information in this release, all actions taken by the Company to remedy the default; particulars of any failure by the Company to fulfill these provisions, any subsequent defaults of the Company requiring a default announcement and any other material information concerning the affairs of the Company not previously disclosed. The Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings nor is there in other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCQB: DOSEF) (FSE: VU70)

Doseology Sciences Inc. specializes in pouch-based oral stimulant and cognitive support products. The rapidly expanding oral stimulant pouch sector is gaining momentum as consumers seek modern, discreet alternatives to traditional delivery formats. Unlike combustible tobacco or vape products, oral stimulant pouches are smokeless and vapor-free, providing an alternative delivery method without inhalation.

From a market perspective, the oral pouch category is experiencing strong global growth as consumers increasingly prioritize convenience, portability, and format innovation. The pouch sector represents one of the most dynamic and high-growth areas in modern functional consumer products.

For more information, visit:

Corporate: www.doseology.com

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

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