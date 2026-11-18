Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCQB: DOSEF) (FSE: VU70) ("Doseology" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all matters were approved at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on November 18, 2026. A total of 2,824,597 common shares were voted, representing 34.93% of the 8,086,889 common shares issued and outstanding as of the record date of the Meeting.

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders elected Kareem Baalbaki, Jeremy Wright and Scott Reeves as directors of the Company, and approved: (i) the re-appointment of the Company's auditor, Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, and (ii) the Company's omnibus equity incentive compensation plan in accordance with the requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCQB: DOSEF) (FSE: VU70)

Doseology Sciences Inc. specializes in pouch-based oral stimulant and cognitive support products. The rapidly expanding oral stimulant pouch sector is gaining momentum as consumers seek modern, discreet alternatives to traditional delivery formats. Unlike combustible tobacco or vape products, oral stimulant pouches are smokeless and vapor-free, providing an alternative delivery method without inhalation.

From a market perspective, the oral pouch category is experiencing strong global growth as consumers increasingly prioritize convenience, portability, and format innovation. The pouch sector represents one of the most dynamic and high-growth areas in modern functional consumer products.

For more information visit: www.doseology.com

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

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