Jerusalem, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - ABZ Law Office, ABZ Law Office, will be participating in The PIPEs Conference, which will take placeNovember 4 - 5, 2026 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Avraham Ben-Tzvi, Founder will be presenting on November 4 & 5. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the ABZ Law Office management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To register to attend The PIPEs Conference, follow this link.

About ABZ Law Office

ABZ Law Office is an Israeli law firm advising issuers, investors, and placement agents on the Israeli side of U.S. capital markets transactions - PIPEs, registered direct and ATM offerings, Nasdaq cross-listings, and Rule 144 and other SEC opinions. Founder Avraham S. Ben-Tzvi has served as general counsel to, and as a director of, companies listed on Nasdaq, the OTC markets and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The firm also handles M&A, commercial and civil matters, litigation, and arbitration.

About PIPEs and DealFlow Events

DealFlow Events has covered private investments in public equity for more than 20 years with our annual industry event. The PIPEs Conference offers the largest forum for networking and dealmaking while covering key trends, regulatory updates, and notable transaction structures.

For almost a quarter of a century DealFlow Events has hosted hundreds of in-person and virtual events covering a wide array of business and investment topics. We've built our reputation as a trailblazer for an unwavering commitment to covering cutting-edge topics in unique forums for networking and education. For more information about our events, visit www.dealflowevents.com.