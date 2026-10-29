Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ARO) ("Arc" or the "Company") announces that it has filed an updated technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") relating to the Mt Henry Gold Project in Western Australia in support of the disclosure outlined in Arc's news release dated September 15, 2026.

The technical report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd.

Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd. is a mining royalty and streaming company focused on establishing a portfolio of high-conviction royalty assets. Through a strategic partnership with Karri Capital Partners, Arc combines an experienced royalty management team with project development expertise to pursue both traditional royalty transactions and differentiated royalty creation opportunities. Arc's foundational royalty is the 1% net smelter return royalty over the Mt Henry Gold Project in Western Australia, with an option to acquire an additional 1% NSR royalty.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321727