Orvana Minerals Corp.: ORVANA REPORTS H2 FY2026 EXPLORATION RESULTS AT OROVALLE, SPAIN

ORVANA REPORTS H2 FY2026 EXPLORATION RESULTS AT OROVALLE, SPAIN

TSX:ORV

OTCQX: ORVMF

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX: ORV) (OTCQX: ORVMF) ("Orvana" or the "Company") is pleased to report exploration results from its El Valle and Carlés deposits in Spain for the second half of fiscal year 2026, ended September 30, 2026 ("H2 FY2026"). The Company's ongoing exploration programs at El Valle and Carlés are comprised of infill drilling to improve geological confidence in known mineralized zones and brownfield drilling to test for extensions of those zones, with the objective of supporting future updates to the Company's Mineral Resource estimates.

•H2 FY2026 Highlights

El Valle-Boinás:

Drilling at the El Valle Boinás mine focused on the oxide mineralized bodies, with a total of 6,537 metres drilled, comprising 5,687 metres at Breccia East, 742 metres at Area 208 and 108 metres at Boinás East.

Infill drilling focused on refining the geological interpretation of Breccia East, including its interpreted relationship with the Area 208 mineralized zone.

Brownfield drilling in Breccia East intersected gold mineralization at the 300 m level, which the Company interprets as indicating that the mineralized zone remains open at depth.

Selected drilling intercepts from H2 FY2026 (approximate true widths; see Tables 1 to 4 below): DDH 26BX1094 (Breccia East): 4.17 m @ 39.85 g/t Au and 0.34% Cu, including 1.33 m @ 116.41 g/t Au and 0.47% Cu DDH 26BX1105 (Breccia East): 3.31 m @ 15.80 g/t Au and 0.23% Cu DDH 26BX1118 (Breccia East): 15.08 m @ 10.68 g/t Au and 0.27% Cu DDH 26BX1120 (Breccia East): 3.39 m @ 16.77 g/t Au and 1.92% Cu DDH 26A22025 (Area 208): 4.77 m @ 4.50 g/t Au and 0.32% Cu



Carlés:

1,197 metres completed in Carlés Northwest (1,046 metres infill and 151 metres brownfield) to define the northeastern extension of the mineralized zone between the -35 and +50 levels.

•Drilling Summary

A total of 53 drill holes were completed during H2 FY2026 across the El Valle-Boinás and Carlés deposits.

H2 FY2026

Drilling Metres Q3 FY2026 (1) Q4 FY2026 Total Infill Brownfield Infill Brownfield El Valle Boinás









Breccia East 1,358 1,504 2,601 224 5,687 Area 208 482 260 - - 742 Boinás East 108 - - - 108 Carlés - - 1,046 151 1,197 Total 1,948 1,764 3,647 375 7,734

(1) Drilling metres previously reported in the Company's news release dated July 2, 2026.

•Breccia East

Of the total 5,687 metres drilled during H2 FY2026, 3,959 metres were infill drilling aimed at improving the geological interpretation of the mineralized zones and providing additional data to support the potential conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources in a future Mineral Resource update. There is no certainty that any Inferred Mineral Resources will be converted to Indicated Mineral Resources. The remaining 1,728 metres consisted of brownfield drilling, which the Company interprets as indicating continuity at depth of one of the mineralized bands. This interpretation will be further assessed as part of future brownfield drilling programs.

Drill hole locations, orientations, and reported intercepts are illustrated in Figures 1 through 3, and listed in Tables 1-5 in this news release. These figures provide plan and sectional views of the drilling completed during H2 FY2026, together with historical drilling in these areas.

Figure 1. Level 420 - Breccia East

The Breccia East zone is interpreted to occupy a fault zone located at the contact between limestone and sandstone. The latter acts as a relatively impermeable barrier to hydrothermal fluids, causing Au and Cu mineralization to precipitate along the structure (Figures 2 and 3). Breccia East consists of subangular to rounded clasts supported by a hematitic clay matrix with visible native copper in some drill holes.

The upper part of the structure is bounded by Tertiary rocks along a broadly sub-horizontal contact at approximately 465 metres elevation. To the east, an Alpine thrust places Middle Cambrian carbonate rocks of the Láncara Formation over Tertiary rocks and Upper Cambrian sandstones of the Oville Formation. The structure remains open at depth and will be further evaluated as part of future exploration programs. (Figures 2 and 3)

The zone is further affected by NW-SE fault system that produces significant offsets and variations in the thickness of the mineralized zone, resulting in a structurally complex setting (Figure 1).

The Breccia East structure comprises a series of subvertical bands whose thickness varies from south to north, with average widths of approximately 20 metres in the southern sector, narrowing to around 7 metres in the northern sector. Gold mineralization within these bands is typically concentrated in horizons with true widths of 2 to 3 metres and average grades of approximately 4 g/t Au. Locally higher-grade zones have been intersected in the southern portion of the structure, as demonstrated by DDH 26BX1118, which returned 15.08 m at 10.68 g/t Au. Gold mineralization is occasionally accompanied by copper mineralization, as observed in DDH 26BX1116, which returned 1.79 m at 7.21 g/t Au and 1.49% Cu.

The drilling program carried out has improved the understanding of the geometry and continuity of mineralization within Breccia East, increasing confidence in the geological model. In addition, the brownfield drilling results indicate that the mineralization remains open at depth and will be the subject of further evaluation in future exploration campaigns.

Figure 2. Cross section A-A'

Figure 3. Cross section B-B

•Area 208

At Area 208, three holes totalling 742 metres (482 metres infill and 260 metres brownfield) were drilled in Q3 FY2026. Results are presented in Table 2.

Mineralization in Area 208 is concentrated within bands, with variable thickness (between 5-10 m) of altered skarn and semi-jasperoid breccias within the limestone; subsequently, the intrusion of porphyry dikes led to silicification and mineral enrichment of these bands. The arrangement of the mineralized bands in contact with the limestone and sandstone units, together with the presence of porphyritic dikes, is similar to that described in Breccia East, suggesting a correlation between the two structures.

•Boinás East

Boinás East is a magnesian skarn that has developed along the contact between intrusive and carbonate units. The metallic mineralization consists of chalcopyrite, bornite, and magnetite, and is associated with Au-Cu mineralization. One infill hole (108 metres) was drilled in Q3 FY2026 to complete the delineation of a mining stope in the Boinás East skarn. Results are presented in Table 3.

•Carlés

At the Carlés mine, 1,197 metres were completed between 1,046 metres of infill (major part of the program) and 151 metres of brownfield drilling. The drilling program was conducted to define the northeastern extension of the Carlés Northwest mineralized zone between the -35 and +50 levels. The zone remains open at depth and will be evaluated in future drilling programs. Results are presented in Table 4.

•Technical Information

Tables 1 to 4 present results from drilling completed during H2 FY2026.

Reported intercepts for the El Valle-Boinás and Carlés drilling (Table 1 to Table 4) represent approximate true widths.

Table 1: Breccia East intercepts DDH Type From (m) To (m) True Width

(m) Au(gpt) Cu (%) 26BX1093 Infill 34.30 36.00 1.51 1.78 0.01 26BX1094 Infill 99.90 104.90 4.17 39.85 0.34 Including Infill 103.30 104.90 1.33 116.41 0.47 26BX1094 Infill 119.60 123.00 2.83 3.61 0.05 26BX1095 Brownfield 42.10 43.55 0.73 2.46 0.12 26BX1095 Brownfield 73.80 75.80 1.00 3.17 0.01 26BX1096 Brownfield No intercepts Au> 1.5





26BX1097 Infill 48.90 50.40 1.23 4.50 0.10 26BX1097 Infill 84.90 87.30 1.97 8.93 0.17 26BX1098 Brownfield No intercepts Au> 1.5





26BX1099 Brownfield 4.40 6.00 1.49 1.50 0.04 26BX1099 Brownfield 86.50 88.00 1.40 2.12 0.06 26BX1099 Brownfield 115.60 120.50 4.57 2.08 0.14 26BX1100 Brownfield 80.30 82.00 1.59 1.56 0.04 26BX1100 Brownfield 143.40 145.30 1.57 5.00 0.05 26BX1100 Brownfield 151.00 154.80 3.15 2.20 0.05 26BX1101 Brownfield 103.10 104.60 1.08 2.34 0.20 26BX1101 Brownfield 154.20 156.20 1.91 21.61 0.06 26BX1101 Brownfield 175.10 177.65 2.44 8.35 0.09 26BX1102 Infill No intercepts Au> 1.5





26BX1103 Infill 84.50 92.00 6.47 2.29 0.26 26BX1103 Infill 175.80 177.60 1.41 2.84 0.07 26BX1104 Infill 73.60 75.50 1.90 7.48 0.10 26BX1105 Brownfield 88.10 91.60 3.31 15.80 0.23 26BX1105 Brownfield 108.50 110.30 1.70 3.11 0.01 26BX1105 Brownfield 166.30 170.50 4.20 3.69 0.06 26BX1106 Brownfield 91.20 93.00 1.50 2.71 0.01 26BX1107 Infill 46.90 48.30 1.17 1.86 0.01 26BX1107 Infill 80.80 82.20 1.17 1.95 0.07 26BX1107 Infill 88.40 90.30 1.58 3.00 0.02 26BX1107 Infill 137.30 139.10 1.50 16.84 0.05 26BX1107 Infill 152.80 156.30 1.75 6.09 0.09 26BX1108 Brownfield 125.00 126.80 1.50 1.51 0.04 26BX1109 Infill 51.50 58.30 6.50 2.16 0.04 26BX1109 Infill 71.80 73.60 1.72 1.94 0.01 26BX1109 Infill 124.90 126.80 0.84 3.02 0.01 26BX1109 Infill 141.80 143.40 0.71 8.82 0.06 26BX1109 Infill 128.70 130.00 0.58 1.65 0.34 26BX1110 Infill 45.60 46.60 0.89 2.95 0.01 26BX1110 Infill 98.00 106.00 7.11 1.69 0.05 26BX1110 Infill 167.20 171.30 3.64 1.99 0.22 26BX1110 Infill 186.60 188.20 1.42 1.91 0.10 26BX1111 Brownfield No intercepts Au> 1.5





26BX1111R Brownfield 141.10 142.80 1.61 1.64 0.03 26BX1111R Brownfield 160.50 161.90 1.32 5.10 0.24 26BX1112 Infill 90.90 92.30 1.04 2.51 0.14 26BX1112 Infill 95.10 96.50 1.04 2.60 0.18 26BX1112 Infill 111.95 113.90 1.45 2.57 0.03 26BX1113 Infill No intercepts Au> 1.5





26BX1114 Infill 184.00 186.00 1.64 4.79 0.04 26BX1115 Infill 14.60 17.80 1.24 4.12 0.46 26BX1115 Infill 34.10 41.70 2.53 4.21 0.10 26BX1115 Infill 60.00 61.50 0.50 2.53 0.02 26BX1116 Infill 11.70 16.30 1.79 7.21 1.49 26BX1117 Infill 11.60 17.30 3.80 2.24 0.05 26BX1117 Infill 20.60 23.40 1.87 2.57 0.17 26BX1117 Infill 103.40 105.40 1.33 1.57 0.05 26BX1118 Infill 66.50 67.50 0.50 1.82 0.02 26BX1118 Infill 109.20 114.80 2.80 15.77 0.08 26BX1118 Infill 124.90 148.10 15.08 10.68 0.27 26BX1118 Infill 156.70 158.30 0.80 42.77 0.09 26BX1119 Infill 8.70 10.00 0.36 4.85 0.01 26BX1119 Infill 17.70 18.30 0.27 7.96 0.04 26BX1119 Infill 21.10 22.50 0.62 8.20 0.11 26BX1119 Infill 29.00 31.90 2.26 3.45 0.12 26BX1119 Infill 70.10 71.30 0.93 4.63 0.16 26BX1119 Infill 74.70 76.70 1.56 1.75 0.09 26BX1120 Infill 1.50 4.00 1.53 2.42 0.05 26BX1120 Infill 125.30 126.60 0.79 3.20 0.38 26BX1120 Infill 131.40 134.05 1.62 5.06 0.12 26BX1120 Infill 146.70 148.15 0.89 1.77 0.18 26BX1120 Infill 153.95 159.50 3.39 16.77 1.92 26BX1120 Infill 165.15 168.15 1.83 8.08 0.27 26BX1121 Infill 114.20 116.65 1.63 13.66 0.02 26BX1121 Infill 137.70 139.10 0.93 2.25 1.56 26BX1121 Infill 149.10 150.90 1.20 8.27 1.11 26BX1121 Infill 166.05 185.00 12.63 2.97 0.25 Including 1 Infill 173.95 177.25 2.20 7.30 0.31 Including 2 Infill 179.85 183.00 2.10 4.78 0.40 26BX1122 Infill No intercepts Au> 1.5





26BX1123 Infill The assay results are still pending



26BX1124 Infill The assay results are still pending



26BX1125 Infill The assay results are still pending



26BX1126 Infill The assay results are still pending



26BX1127 Infill The assay results are still pending





Table 2: Area 208 Intercepts DDH Type From (m) To (m) True Width

(m) Au(gpt) Cu (%) 26A22023 Brownfield 32.00 35.60 1.20 1.77 0.07 26A22023 Brownfield 232.30 235.70 1.32 1.84 0.06 26A22024 Infill 11.70 13.20 0.25 2.71 0.37 26A22024 Infill 143.40 151.50 2.70 1.73 0.07 26A22025 Infill 34.30 48.60 4.77 4.50 0.32 26A22025 Infill 57.35 59.00 0.18 1.63 0.16 26A22025 Infill 65.60 67.00 0.16 4.48 0.95 26A22025 Infill 96.20 97.30 0.12 2.79 5.66 26A22025 Infill 116.80 118.10 0.36 7.24 0.19 26A22025 Infill 175.50 188.50 3.61 2.05 1.44 Including Infill 184.10 185.60 0.42 5.75 1.98 26A22025 Infill 203.10 205.80 0.75 6.74 0.97 26A22025 Infill 214.20 216.00 0.50 4.13 0.16 26A22025 Infill 243.50 245.10 0.44 1.58 1.01 26A22025 Infill 249.60 251.10 0.42 2.13 2.48 26A22025 Infill 262.40 264.50 0.58 2.42 0.06 26A22025 Infill 271.50 272.80 0.36 2.20 0.84

Table 3: Boinás East Intercepts DDH Type From (m) To (m) True Width

(m) Au(gpt) Cu (%) 26BE1191 Infill 87.70 103.40 11.34 2.76 0.56 Including Infill 90.90 92.50 1.16 12.10 1.47 Including Infill 97.30 98.90 1.16 7.92 1.94

Table 4: Carlés Northwest intercepts DDH Type From (m) To (m) True Width

(m) Au(gpt) 26NW1093 Infill 52.70 55.40 1.20 1.50 26NW1094 Infill 49.10 50.40 1.16 1.66 26NW1095 Infill 71.70 75.60 1.52 4.77 26NW1096 Infill 112.30 115.10 1.09 3.20 26NW1096 Infill 119.00 120.40 0.54 37.91 26NW1097 Infill 66.60 68.25 0.83 3.03 26NW1098 Infill 74.90 80.70 2.26 1.77 26NW1099 Infill 90.80 92.10 0.43 1.58 26NW1100 Brownfield 128.70 130.80 0.93 1.93 26NW1101 Infill 86.50 90.50 1.33 4.75 26NW1102 Infill 64.95 67.00 1.14 4.45 26NW1103 Infill 88.55 94.35 1.35 2.97 26NW1104 Infill The assay results are still pending



Table 5: Drill holes location*, azimuth and dip Hole ID Zone Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (º) Dip (º) 26BX1093 BX 719611 4796446 396.03 271.70 -16.73 26BX1094 BX 719611 4796446 395.61 270.07 -26.80 26BX1095 BX 719620 4796500 397.29 269.37 -22.02 26BX1096 BX 719620 4796500 397.05 269.01 -37.66 26BX1097 BX 719610 4796521 400.22 269.63 29.01 26BX1098 BX 719607 4796536 399.30 68.72 1.17 26BX1099 BX 719593 4796531 398.67 271.45 -26.15 26BX1100 BX 719592 4796531 398.97 271.09 -17.59 26BX1101 BX 719593 4796531 398.43 272.04 -37.23 26BX1102 BX 719594 4796548 400.03 272.42 2.87 26BX1103 BX 719595 4796547 399.55 271.19 -9.22 26BX1104 BX 719595 4796547 401.50 270.90 30.15 26BX1105 BX 719595 4796547 399.13 271.34 -22.59 26BX1106 BX 719594 4796550 399.38 285.34 -14.82 26BX1107 BX 719593 4796550 400.72 285.17 13.28 26BX1108 BX 719593 4796550 400.01 285.49 0.52 26BX1109 BX 719593 4796550 401.15 292.08 19.57 26BX1110 BX 719594 4796549 400.17 277.86 4.17 26BX1111 BX 719594 4796549 399.82 277.59 -3.39 26BX1111R BX 719594 4796549 399.82 277.59 -3.39 26BX1112 BX 719595 4796548 399.02 269.62 -31.52 26BX1113 BX 719595 4796548 400.82 269.46 14.15 26BX1114 BX 719593 4796532 398.20 269.54 -44.49 26BX1115 BX 719593 4796295 417.15 274.52 5.02 26BX1116 BX 719593 4796295 417.77 274.48 18.86 26BX1117 BX 719594 4796295 416.99 289.53 1.43 26BX1118 BX 719594 4796296 416.99 307.05 0.85 26BX1119 BX 719594 4796296 417.89 307.23 19.29 26BX1120 BX 719670 4796384 435.02 285.89 -4.57 26BX1121 BX 719670 4796384 435.25 286.89 3.32 26BX1122 BX 719670 4796384 436.14 287.30 22.00 26BX1123 BX 719670 4796385 435.25 298.90 2.99 26BX1124 BX 719670 4796385 434.80 298.89 -8.42 26BX1125 BX 719670 4796385 435.83 299.14 13.59 26BX1126 BX 719670 4796385 436.23 299.65 23.64 26BX1127 BX 719670 4796384 435.73 279.51 12.65 26A22023 A2 719563 4796005 376.94 90.10 -49.74 26A22024 A2 719569 4796029 378.01 89.78 -25.92 26A22025 A2 719574 4796050 378.07 94.85 -43.52 26BE1191 BE 719110 4795365 117.83 215.65 11.93 26NW1093 NW 722962 4804966 48.76 297.93 -20.02 26NW1094 NW 722962 4804966 49.26 298.31 -1.69 26NW1095 NW 722962 4804966 48.69 298.45 -29.92 26NW1096 NW 722963 4804966 48.50 300.14 -36.34 26NW1097 NW 722963 4804967 48.59 311.07 -25.43 26NW1098 NW 722962 4804967 48.24 312.37 -32.74 26NW1099 NW 722963 4804967 48.20 310.97 -36.44 26NW1100 NW 722970 4804966 48.25 332.13 -28.09 26NW1101 NW 722962 4804966 48.61 282.69 -27.77 26NW1102 NW 722962 4804966 48.82 283.83 -15.53 26NW1103 NW 722963 4804966 48.78 297.17 -33.44 26NW1104 NW 722963 4804967 48.10 325.09 -37.17

(*) Collar: UTM ED1950

Quality Control

Infill and brownfield drill holes samples were analyzed in Orovalle's Laboratory.

Sample preparation was carried out at the El Valle facility. All diamond core samples have been prepared using the following procedure, once split:

The core samples are dried at a temperature of 105ºC and then crushed through a jaw crusher to 70%<6 mm. The coarse-crushed sample is further reduced to 70%<425 microns using an LM5 bowl-and-puck pulverizer. An Essa rotary splitter is used to take a 450 g to 550 g sub-sample of each split for pulverizing. The remaining reject portion is bagged and stored. The sample is reduced by 85% to a nominal -200 mesh using an LM2 bowl-and-puck pulverizer. 150 g sub-samples are split using a special vertical-sided scoop to cut channels through the sample which has been spread into a pancake on a sampling mat. Samples are then sent to the laboratory for gold and base metal analysis. Leftover pulp is bagged and stored.

After sample preparation, 30g samples are analyzed for Au by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish and one-gram samples for Ag, As, Bi, Cu, Hg, Pb, Sb, Se, and Zn by ICP optical emission spectroscopy (ICP-OES) after an aqua regia digestion. Sampling is carried out in batches of a maximum of 30 samples for the fire test and 42 samples for the acid digestion test, with the first and last samples being analyzed twice, also a standard and a blank is inserted in every batch by laboratory personnel. Gold values exceeding 16.7 g/t Au are automatically repeated by the metallic screening method, to confirm the grade of the sample. For Breccia East and Area 208 core samples is used a 1000 g sub-sample of each split and 250 g sub-samples are split. 50 g samples are twice analyzed. In case of the twice analysis do not match, a metaling screening method is used to confirm the grade.

In addition to the controls inserted by laboratory personnel, geologists insert certified reference material (CRM), blanks and duplicate samples into the sample stream. The on-site senior geologist reviews the results prior to acceptance of the assay results. Orovalle repeats the entire batch analysis if the standard falls outside acceptable limits. If a blank or duplicate is observed to fail, 20% of the batch is re-assayed. If the 20% that is re-assayed does not match the original analysis, then the entire batch is re-analyzed.

The technical information in this news release, including geological, assay, and drilling interpretation data, has been reviewed and approved by Guadalupe Collar Menéndez, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, who is not independent of the Company, and an employee of Orovalle Minerals S.L., a subsidiary of Orvana.

The Qualified Person has verified the data disclosed in this news release by reviewing the results of the quality control program described under "Quality Control" above. No limitations were placed on the verification process.

Consolidated Operational and Financial Performance

Q4 FY2026 consolidated operational and financial highlights will be released with the audited annual financial statements and MD&A for FY2026, expected to be published in late November 2026.

ABOUT ORVANA - Orvana is a multi-mine gold-copper-silver company. Orvana's assets consist of the producing Orovalle operation in northern Spain; the Don Mario operation in Bolivia; and the Taguas project located in Argentina. Additional information is available at Orvana's website (www.orvana.com).

Cautionary Statements - Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding, among other things, current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions about future events and operating performance, including: interpretations regarding the continuity and extent of mineralization and whether such mineralization remains open, the potential extent of mineralized zones, and the timing, scope and direction of future exploration programs and next steps, including the interpretation of drilling results and the potential implications for future exploration and development activities; potential future updates to the Company's Mineral Resource estimates; the potential conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources; geological interpretations, including the interpreted continuation of mineralization at depth; plans for future infill and brownfield drilling at El Valle-Boinás and Carlés; the expected reporting of pending assay results; and the expected timing of the release of the Company's Q4 FY2026 results and audited annual financial statements.

Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and are generally identified by words such as "believes", "expects", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "forecasts", "projects", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will", or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The estimates and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation: (i) the drilling and assay results reported in this news release being reliable and the geological interpretations based on them being reasonable; (ii) no material disruptions to operations due to labour, supply chain, power, equipment damage or other events; (iii) permitting, development, operations and expansion activities at Orovalle, Don Mario and Taguas proceeding consistent with the Company's current expectations; (iv) political, regulatory and social conditions in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates remaining broadly consistent with the Company's current expectations; (v) commodity prices and input costs (including labour, energy and key supplies) remaining within ranges consistent with the Company's current expectations; (vi) the accuracy of the Company's current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; and (vii) the availability of necessary funds to execute the Company's plans. There can be no assurance that such expectations will be achieved. Exploration results are inherently uncertain and subject to further interpretation, which may affect the Company's understanding of mineralization and future exploration plans.

A variety of risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, among others: delays or difficulties in obtaining or maintaining necessary permits and authorizations (including environmental and tailings-related authorizations); the impact of global economic and geopolitical conditions; fluctuations in the price of gold, silver and copper; variations in ore grades, metallurgical recoveries and throughput; failure to achieve production estimates or guidance; increases in operating costs (including energy, power and environmental compliance costs); availability of qualified personnel; risks generally associated with mineral exploration and development; the risk that further drilling does not confirm the geological interpretations or continuity of mineralization described in this news release; the risk that Inferred Mineral Resources are not converted to Indicated Mineral Resources; the reliability of assay results, including results from the Company's in-house laboratory; the Company's ability to successfully resume production at Don Mario; the Company's ability to successfully carry out exploration and development plans at Taguas; the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms when required; challenges to the Company's property interests and mineral rights; and legislative, regulatory, political, social and economic developments in the countries in which the Company operates. Additional risks are described in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions, and except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

For further information please contact: Nuria Menéndez, Chief Financial Officer, E: nmenendez@orvana.com

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