As part of its participation at the 2026 Singapore International Reinsurance Conference (SIRC), AM Best has published its analyses on 17 insurance markets in the Asia-Pacific region, encompassing markets with varying degrees of development and growth potential.

This report features in-depth analysis spotlighting the implied levels of economic, political and financial system risks in each of these insurance markets. These country-risk factors are considered in AM Best's rating process, incorporating the country-specific factors that could affect an insurer's ability to meet its financial obligations. An insurer's ability to address, manage and mitigate its exposures to country risk is determined on a case-by-case basis and incorporated into the analysis of balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile. The report also provides an update on the current state of each country's insurance market, regulatory and risk developments, and natural catastrophe and climate risks.

"Several themes have defined 2026 and are likely to carry forward: Geopolitical and trade realignment is reshaping how risk is priced and transferred; natural catastrophe activity continues to test underwriting and reinsurance capacity; and a new wave of next-generation risk-based capital regimes is raising the bar for capital management," said Rob Curtis, managing director and co-chief executive officer of AM Best's Singapore operations. "Overall, the Asia-Pacific insurance industry continues to demonstrate strong resilience through ample capital buffers, disciplined underwriting and solid economic growth engines."

In addition to this country-specific analysis, the report highlights benchmarking analysis on AM Best-rated companies. The types of rated companies, operating in mature and emerging markets, are diverse and include (re)insurers, mutuals, captives, credit and protection and indemnity (P&I) clubs. In addition to this benchmarking report, an overview of the Performance Assessment for Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAEs), which include managing general agents, coverholders and other similar entities, is included as well.

To access the full copy of this report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=370208.

AM Best will hold its annual insurance market briefing, open to conference delegates with full passes, at the annual SIRC event on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, to discuss trends and developments affecting Asia-Pacific (re)insurance markets. The briefing will take place at 4:00 p.m. (SGT) in the Heliconia Main Ballroom of the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, which is where the conference is taking place. For more information, please visit the event page. A cocktail reception will then follow the market briefing.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

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Contacts:

Rob Curtis

Managing Director

and Co-Chief Executive Officer,

A.M. Best Asia-Pacific (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

+65 6303 5007

robert.curtis@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Cynthia Ang

Senior Industry Research Analyst

+65 6303 5026

cynthia.ang@ambest.com