

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $398 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $281 million, or $1.09 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Alliant Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $398 million or $1.52 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $1.285 billion from $1.210 billion last year.



Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $398 Mln. vs. $281 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.52 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue: $1.285 Bln vs. $1.210 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.41 To $ 3.46



2027 EPS guidance: $3.63 to $3.73 per share.



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