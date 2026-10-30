SKE Brings Halloween Spirit to IRONWORKS London's Electronic Music Scene

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKE has partnered with IRONWORKS London as the official exclusive sponsor of the vape category for the venue's first season of electronic music events which is the second time as a music events sponsor in the UK, bringing together music, immersive visual experiences and brand engagement across five scheduled events, expected to welcome approximately 50,000 attendees in total.

IRONWORKS London Electronic Music that is widely popular and loved by local people across the UK, transformed a historic industrial warehouse into a distinctive electronic music venue, combining expansive indoor spaces, an open-air riverside terrace, professional sound systems and striking lighting and visual production. As part of the collaboration, SKE established a Container-style brand activation area featuring signature brand visuals and Halloween themed installations.

During the Halloween period, the activation specially featured SKE BAR 15K and SKE BAR 600 in Halloween-Edition fluorescent colours, with seasonal decorations adding an extra festive touch to the event. Eligible adult attendees are also engaged with SKE through on-site brand activities and product experiences. Amid the laughter and cheers of attendees, guests immersed themselves in the Halloween vibe.

The event also featured social media engagement activities and interactive photo opportunities designed to encourage audience participation and create memorable on-site experiences.

Through its partnership with IRONWORKS London, SKE continues to explore ways to connect its brand with live music and contemporary cultural experiences, creating opportunities for meaningful engagement with adult audiences in an immersive event setting.

About SKE

SKE is a leading vaping brand in the UK and across Europe, renowned for its user experience, extensive flavour range and product innovation. SKE develops vaping products with a focus on product design, functionality and distinctive aesthetics, serving adult consumers across international markets.

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