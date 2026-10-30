Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Bann naht: Pentagon sperrt China-Metalle - dieser Nickel-Explorer reagiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.10.2026 03:30 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKE Brings Halloween Spirit to IRONWORKS London's Electronic Music Scene

SKE Brings Halloween Spirit to IRONWORKS London's Electronic Music Scene

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKE has partnered with IRONWORKS London as the official exclusive sponsor of the vape category for the venue's first season of electronic music events which is the second time as a music events sponsor in the UK, bringing together music, immersive visual experiences and brand engagement across five scheduled events, expected to welcome approximately 50,000 attendees in total.

IRONWORKS London Electronic Music that is widely popular and loved by local people across the UK, transformed a historic industrial warehouse into a distinctive electronic music venue, combining expansive indoor spaces, an open-air riverside terrace, professional sound systems and striking lighting and visual production. As part of the collaboration, SKE established a Container-style brand activation area featuring signature brand visuals and Halloween themed installations.

During the Halloween period, the activation specially featured SKE BAR 15K and SKE BAR 600 in Halloween-Edition fluorescent colours, with seasonal decorations adding an extra festive touch to the event. Eligible adult attendees are also engaged with SKE through on-site brand activities and product experiences. Amid the laughter and cheers of attendees, guests immersed themselves in the Halloween vibe.

The event also featured social media engagement activities and interactive photo opportunities designed to encourage audience participation and create memorable on-site experiences.

Through its partnership with IRONWORKS London, SKE continues to explore ways to connect its brand with live music and contemporary cultural experiences, creating opportunities for meaningful engagement with adult audiences in an immersive event setting.

About SKE

SKE is a leading vaping brand in the UK and across Europe, renowned for its user experience, extensive flavour range and product innovation. SKE develops vaping products with a focus on product design, functionality and distinctive aesthetics, serving adult consumers across international markets.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ske-brings-halloween-spirit-to-ironworks-londons-electronic-music-scene-302924465.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.