In-house fabric development brings waterproof, breathable and water-repellent performance to genuine washed denim, with snowwear for men and women.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - GSou Snow announces its Real Denim Snowwear collection for men and women, bringing genuine washed denim to baggy snow jackets and denim snowboard pants. Through its own fabric development, the brand has addressed a central design challenge: giving real denim waterproof, breathable and water-repellent performance while preserving its familiar texture and washed appearance.

The collection connects denim's place in streetwear with the practical demands of snow apparel. Relaxed silhouettes, washed finishes and rivet details give snowboarders and freestyle skiers a way to carry their personal style onto the mountain.

GSou Snow Real Denim snow jacket and pants

Making Real Denim Work on Snow

"The challenge was to keep the character of real denim while giving it the functions we wanted in snowwear," said Amy Larue, spokesperson for GSou Snow. "Our fabric development focused on bringing waterproofing, breathability and surface water repellency together. Keeping the washed texture and feel of denim was central to that work."

GSou Snow combines genuine denim with technical snowwear construction. The three functions serve different purposes: waterproof construction resists water penetration, breathability allows moisture vapor to escape, and a durable water-repellent finish helps water bead and roll off the outer surface.

This development lets the material itself remain part of the design. The wash, visible texture and hardware give the collection its denim character, while the construction adds the functions needed for use on snow.

GSou Snow Waterproof Genuine denim texture

Denim Snowboard Pants with Room for Individual Style

GSou Snow's denim snowboard pants translate the relaxed proportions of streetwear into snow pants, with men's and women's options across the collection. Washed shades, rivet trims and cargo-pocket designs offer different ways to wear the material.

Among GSou Snow's women's denim snowboard pants, the Vintage Blue Wash Real Denim Waterproof Rivet Trim model combines a 90% cotton, 10% polyester outer fabric with a two-layer laminate. Its listed specifications include a 20K waterproof rating and a 15K breathability rating.

Zippered thigh vents provide an additional way to release heat, while a waist powder skirt and elastic boot gaiters help limit snow entry. Those details give riders practical features to consider alongside the roomy silhouette, whether putting together an outfit for park laps or a full day around the resort. Specifications vary by model.

GSou Snow Rivet Trim denim snowboard pants

Baggy Snow Jackets Bring the Denim Look Together

Within GSou Snow's baggy snow jackets, the Real Denim designs extend the fabric story into the upper half of the outfit. Their relaxed shape creates room for layering and works with the wide proportions of coordinating snow pants.

The Vintage Blue Wash Real Denim Rivet Trim jacket pairs its washed exterior with underarm zippered vents, a powder skirt and adjustable cuffs and hem. A matching jacket and pants puts the denim wash at the center of the look; pairing the jacket with solid-color snow pants creates another way to wear it.

The styling speaks to the overlap between streetwear, snowboarding and freeskiing, where silhouette and individual expression can be part of the appeal. GSou Snow approaches that connection through the clothes themselves: genuine fabric texture, a relaxed fit and pieces riders can combine in their own way.

"We want riders to recognize their own style in what they wear on snow," Larue said. "For someone drawn to denim and a loose silhouette, this collection brings those preferences into snowwear. A matching set is one option, but there is room to make the outfit your own."

Real Denim baggy snow jacket and coordinated outfit options

Leopard Print Snow Pants Add a Retro Alternative

Alongside Real Denim, GSou Snow introduces new leopard print snow pants within its Retro Snowwear collection for men and women. The Violet Leopard design combines animal patterning with track-inspired stripes and a relaxed cut.

The leopard styles offer another direction for riders who want a distinctive outfit, with coordinating jackets for a complete print-led look. They also sit alongside the denim pieces as part of the brand's broader approach to expressive snowwear.

GSou Snow Leopard snow pants retro style

Availability

GSou Snow's Real Denim Snowwear and Retro Snowwear collections are available through the brand's official online store, with selections for men and women. Current colors, sizes and specifications are listed on the individual product pages.

About GSou Snow

GSou Snow offers jackets, pants and coordinated snowwear for snowboarding and skiing. Its collections bring distinctive fabrics, relaxed silhouettes and functional garment details into snow apparel.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321752