Partnership aims to expand regional access to advanced vessel position reference technology for offshore operations, newbuild projects and fleet upgrades.

CAN Trader Services Pte Ltd ("CAN Trader"), a Singapore-based marine electronics and systems integration company, today announced a partnership with Guidance Marine, a specialist provider of Dynamic Positioning (DP) position reference technology for the maritime and offshore industries.

The partnership brings together Guidance Marine's position reference technology and CAN Trader's regional market presence, technical expertise and established relationships across the maritime sector. The collaboration is intended to support offshore vessel owners, operators, shipyards and marine engineering companies with access to advanced DP position reference solutions.

As offshore operations continue to demand greater operational reliability, precision and efficiency, dependable position reference systems remain a critical component of Dynamic Positioning. These systems provide essential positional data to DP control systems, helping vessels maintain their position during demanding environments.

Strengthening Regional Support for Offshore Operators

CAN Trader brings extensive experience in marine navigation, communication and offshore electronic systems, serving customers across Singapore and Southeast Asia. Its regional presence and understanding of vessel operators' technical and commercial requirements provide a platform for introducing Guidance Marine's solutions to new and existing customers.

The partnership is expected to focus on several key areas:

Newbuild projects: Supporting shipyards, vessel owners and marine engineering contractors with position reference solutions for new vessel construction.

Supporting shipyards, vessel owners and marine engineering contractors with position reference solutions for new vessel construction. Fleet upgrades and retrofits: Identifying opportunities to modernise existing DP installations and meet evolving operational requirements.

Identifying opportunities to modernise existing DP installations and meet evolving operational requirements. Offshore fleet support: Engaging vessel operators to address equipment lifecycle requirements, system reliability and long-term fleet standardisation.

Engaging vessel operators to address equipment lifecycle requirements, system reliability and long-term fleet standardisation. Technical and commercial engagement: Providing customers with a regional point of contact for product enquiries, project discussions and coordination with Guidance Marine.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to supporting the operational requirements of the offshore and maritime industries through reliable technology, technical engagement and responsive regional service.

Leadership Commentary

"Partnering with Guidance Marine is an important step in strengthening our Dynamic Positioning and position reference business in Southeast Asia. Offshore vessel operators require dependable technology, competent technical support and a partner who understands the operational realities of their fleets. We see significant opportunities to work with Guidance Marine to support newbuild projects, fleet upgrades and the wider adoption of advanced position reference solutions across the region."

Karl Wang, Director, CAN Trader Services Pte Ltd

"Karl and the CAN Trader's team are a well-established, professional service provider to the maritime market and we look forward to achieving our mutual goal of providing best in class reference sensors to the DP market."

Duncan Halliday, Sales Director, Guidance Marine

Advancing Dynamic Positioning Solutions in Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia remains an important market for offshore marine operations, supported by regional demand for offshore support vessels, energy-related marine services, shipbuilding and vessel maintenance. As operators seek to maintain operational performance and manage the lifecycle costs of their fleets, the selection and integration of dependable DP position reference technology continue to be important considerations.

CAN Trader and Guidance Marine intend to engage customers and industry partners across the region to identify project opportunities and provide solutions aligned with individual vessel requirements.

The partnership also supports CAN Trader's broader strategy of strengthening its marine technology portfolio and developing long-term relationships with established equipment manufacturers serving the offshore and maritime sectors.

About CAN Trader Services Pte Ltd

CAN Trader Services Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based marine electronics and systems solutions provider serving the maritime and offshore industries. The company supplies and supports marine navigation, communication and Dynamic Positioning-related technologies for vessel owners, shipyards and marine industry customers across Southeast Asia.

Through its regional market knowledge, technical capabilities and customer relationships, CAN Trader works with technology partners to deliver marine equipment solutions tailored to the operational requirements of the industry.

For more information, visit: https://cantrade.com.sg/

About Guidance Marine

Guidance Marine is a specialist provider of position reference technology for Dynamic Positioning applications in the maritime and offshore industries. Its technologies support vessels that require accurate and dependable position reference data for DP operations in demanding marine environments.

Guidance Marine's solutions serve a range of offshore and maritime applications, supporting vessel operators and system integrators in meeting their operational and positioning requirements.

For more information, visit: https://www.guidancemarine.com/

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Contacts:

CAN Trader Services Pte Ltd

Contact: Karl Wang

Title: Director

Email: karl@cantrade.com.sg

Website: https://cantrade.com.sg/

Guidance Marine

Contact: Kavisha Parmar

Title: Marketing Manager

Email: info@guidancemarine.com

Website: https://www.guidancemarine.com/