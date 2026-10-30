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Why eCommerce Teams Are Turning to Dedicated Virtual Assistants



30.10.2026 / 03:58 CET/CEST

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GANDHINAGAR, GUJARAT - October 29, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Online sellers face a steady stream of back-office tasks, from listing updates and order tracking to customer messages and marketplace checks. Computyne, a business process outsourcing company, is highlighting how dedicated virtual assistants are being used to support eCommerce teams that want to handle this workload without adding in-house headcount. Computyne provides managed virtual assistants for administrative, research, customer support, bookkeeping, social media, real estate, and eCommerce functions. For online retailers, the eCommerce virtual assistant service covers the daily operational work that grows as a store adds products, sales channels, and customers. Why eCommerce Operations Create Constant Back-Office Work Running an online store involves more than selling products. Each new SKU, sales channel, or seasonal promotion adds work behind the scenes. Seasonal demand spikes, rapid catalog growth, and changing marketplace requirements can quickly stretch a small team. Routine tasks such as email management, data entry, and research often take two to six hours a week each, according to Computyne. Across a small team, that can add up to 20 to 30 percent of the combined working week spent on work that does not require specialist skills. Where a Virtual Assistant Fits in eCommerce Computyne's eCommerce virtual assistants work inside a seller's existing tools and follow the seller's own processes. Typical responsibilities include: Product listing creation, optimization, and category management Order processing, tracking, and returns handling support Customer inquiry management across email, chat, and marketplace portals Competitor price monitoring and marketplace compliance checks Support across Amazon, Shopify, eBay, Etsy, WooCommerce, and Magento Sellers can also pair virtual assistants with Computyne's wider eCommerce services, including eCommerce catalog management, eCommerce product data entry, and design and image editing support for product visuals and banners. Flexible Engagement Models for Online Sellers Order volume in eCommerce rarely stays flat, so support needs often change through the year. Computyne offers several engagement models for virtual assistant support: Hourly or flexible: $5 to $8 per hour for one-off tasks and overflow support, with a 10-hour monthly minimum Part-time: 20 hours per week, priced at $320 to $480 per month Full-time: 40 hours per week, priced at $600 to $900 per month Team package: multiple virtual assistants across functions, with volume pricing under an SLA-based contract All models include a dedicated virtual assistant, tool access, SLA-driven delivery, weekly reporting, and ISO 27001 information security protocols. Onboarding and Trial Options According to Computyne, a dedicated virtual assistant can be onboarded and working within three to five business days after a project brief, tool access setup, and SOP review. Businesses can also start with a free five-hour pilot to review the quality and communication of the work before making a commitment. Working hours can be aligned to the client's time zone, including UK, US East, and US West schedules, which helps online stores keep customer messages and order updates moving outside standard hours. Supporting eCommerce Growth Without Adding Headcount As more online sellers look to manage costs while expanding across marketplaces, outsourced operational support has become a common option. By combining dedicated virtual assistants with structured workflows and reporting, Computyne aims to give eCommerce teams more room to focus on pricing, marketing, and expansion while daily tasks stay on schedule. Businesses interested in virtual assistant support for their online store can learn more through the Computyne eCommerce page or request a consultation through the company's website. About Computyne Computyne is a business process outsourcing company based in Denver, USA. The company provides data collection, data management, document processing, data entry, and data annotation services, along with dedicated virtual assistants and other hire-on-demand resources for businesses in eCommerce, real estate, logistics, finance, healthcare, and other industries. Computyne holds ISO 27001 certification and works with clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, and other regions. Media contact: Champak Pol

+1-402-513-7304

News Source: Search Atlas





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