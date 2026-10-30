LiberNovo Omni Pro Certified by United States Ergonomics

Lab testing assessed fit, pressure and comfort over two hours of sitting

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / LiberNovo, an innovative brand dedicated to dynamic ergonomic solutions, today announced that its LiberNovo Omni Pro chair has received ergonomic product certification from United States Ergonomics , an independent ergonomics testing and consulting organization.

Independent testing over two hours of continuous sitting

United States Ergonomics evaluated Omni Pro in laboratory testing that examined body fit, pressure distribution, muscle activity and user comfort during two hours of continuous sitting. Test observations highlighted support across a range of postures and natural, effortless movement.

Support that moves with the body

The findings reflect LiberNovo's approach to Dynamic Ergonomics: seating should adapt as the body changes position, rather than holding it in one fixed posture. Omni Pro's Bionic FlexFit Backrest and Dynamic Support are designed to keep users supported as they work, recline and shift position. The chair also features motorized lumbar adjustment, OmniStretch guided back stretching and Active Airflow seat ventilation.

"Nobody sits still for long. We lean in to focus, recline to think and shift position throughout the day," said a LiberNovo spokesperson. "We designed Omni Pro to move with people rather than against them. Independent testing from United States Ergonomics gives users an objective view of how it performs across hours of real sitting."

Availability and Halloween event

LiberNovo Omni Pro is available at libernovo.com in the United States and ca.libernovo.com in Canada. The certification arrives during LiberNovo's Treat Yourself Halloween event, which runs through October 31 with seasonal offers on selected Omni Pro and Maxis configurations.

Halloween event pricing includes the Maxis Manual Basic bundle at US939(CA1,349), the Maxis Electric bundle at US1,209(CA1,739) and the Maxis Electric bundle with footrest at US1,283(CA1,861), the Maxis Airflow bundle with footrest and extra battery at US1,542(CA2,230), and the Omni Pro bundle with footrest and extra battery at US1,147(CA1,795).

Limited Halloween gift packs are available for the first 350 qualifying orders in the United States and the first 100 in Canada, while supplies last. Eligibility and gift contents vary by region; Full terms are available on each regional site.

About LiberNovo

LiberNovo is an innovative brand dedicated to dynamic ergonomic solutions, pioneering Dynamic Ergonomics, the principle that your environment should never work against you. Through proprietary technologies, including the Bionic FlexFit Backrest and automatic recline systems, LiberNovo products continuously adapt to every shift in how you move and work.

Learn more at libernovo.com .

Media Contact

Emilia Zhang

pr@libernovo.com

SOURCE: LiberNovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/libernovo-omni-pro-certified-by-united-states-ergonomics-1243238