Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Bann naht: Pentagon sperrt China-Metalle - dieser Nickel-Explorer reagiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
30.10.2026 04:14 Uhr
208 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LiberNovo Omni Pro Certified by United States Ergonomics

Lab testing assessed fit, pressure and comfort over two hours of sitting

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / LiberNovo, an innovative brand dedicated to dynamic ergonomic solutions, today announced that its LiberNovo Omni Pro chair has received ergonomic product certification from United States Ergonomics, an independent ergonomics testing and consulting organization.

Independent testing over two hours of continuous sitting

United States Ergonomics evaluated Omni Pro in laboratory testing that examined body fit, pressure distribution, muscle activity and user comfort during two hours of continuous sitting. Test observations highlighted support across a range of postures and natural, effortless movement.

Support that moves with the body

The findings reflect LiberNovo's approach to Dynamic Ergonomics: seating should adapt as the body changes position, rather than holding it in one fixed posture. Omni Pro's Bionic FlexFit Backrest and Dynamic Support are designed to keep users supported as they work, recline and shift position. The chair also features motorized lumbar adjustment, OmniStretch guided back stretching and Active Airflow seat ventilation.

"Nobody sits still for long. We lean in to focus, recline to think and shift position throughout the day," said a LiberNovo spokesperson. "We designed Omni Pro to move with people rather than against them. Independent testing from United States Ergonomics gives users an objective view of how it performs across hours of real sitting."

Availability and Halloween event

LiberNovo Omni Pro is available at libernovo.com in the United States and ca.libernovo.com in Canada. The certification arrives during LiberNovo's Treat Yourself Halloween event, which runs through October 31 with seasonal offers on selected Omni Pro and Maxis configurations.

Halloween event pricing includes the Maxis Manual Basic bundle at US939(CA1,349), the Maxis Electric bundle at US1,209(CA1,739) and the Maxis Electric bundle with footrest at US1,283(CA1,861), the Maxis Airflow bundle with footrest and extra battery at US1,542(CA2,230), and the Omni Pro bundle with footrest and extra battery at US1,147(CA1,795).

Limited Halloween gift packs are available for the first 350 qualifying orders in the United States and the first 100 in Canada, while supplies last. Eligibility and gift contents vary by region; Full terms are available on each regional site.

About LiberNovo

LiberNovo is an innovative brand dedicated to dynamic ergonomic solutions, pioneering Dynamic Ergonomics, the principle that your environment should never work against you. Through proprietary technologies, including the Bionic FlexFit Backrest and automatic recline systems, LiberNovo products continuously adapt to every shift in how you move and work.

Learn more at libernovo.com.

Media Contact

Emilia Zhang
pr@libernovo.com

SOURCE: LiberNovo



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/libernovo-omni-pro-certified-by-united-states-ergonomics-1243238

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.