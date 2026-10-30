HONG KONG, Oct 30, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Performance Highlights01. Operating Performance in the Third Quarter: The Group recorded revenue of RMB47.9 billion in the third quarter, representing a year-on-year increase of 16.91% and a quarter-on-quarter increase of 3.57%; net profit attributable to shareholders amounted to RMB708 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 146.40% and a quarter-on-quarter increase of 33.5%. The year-on-year growth in the third quarter was mainly attributable to the continued contribution from offshore engineering and clean energy-related businesses, while the quarter-on-quarter growth was mainly driven by the recovery in sales volume and prices in the container manufacturing business in the second half of the year.02. Offshore Engineering Orders on Hand Exceeded US$10 Billion: Newly signed orders in the first three quarters amounted to US$5.7 billion, including US$2.5 billion secured in the third quarter. The Group signed its second FLNG EPC turnkey contract with Golar, as well as orders for multiple pure car and truck carriers, while advancing large-scale capacity expansion at its oil and gas bases.03. Recovery in Sales Volume and Prices in the Container Manufacturing Business in the Second Half of the Year: Sales volume of dry cargo containers in the third quarter reached 0.92 million TEUs, representing a year-on-year increase of 35% and a quarter-on-quarter increase of 35%.04. Accelerated Growth in the AIDC Business in the Third Quarter: New orders for over 300MW were signed in the third quarter, bringing cumulative newly signed orders in the first three quarters to over 500MW (exceeding RMB8.0 billion). The Group is also planning to bring new production capacity in Shanxi on stream to serve the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei market.China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. ('CIMC Group' or the 'Group', stock code: 000039.SZ/02039.HK) is pleased to announce its unaudited results for the first three quarters ended 30 September 2026 (the 'Period') and disclose its operating performance for the third quarter.In the third quarter of 2026, the Group recorded revenue of RMB47.9 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 16.91% and a quarter-on-quarter increase of 3.57%. Net profit attributable to shareholders amounted to RMB708 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 146.40% and a quarter-on-quarter increase of 33.5%. In the first three quarters of 2026, the Group recorded revenue of RMB126.8 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 8.33%, while net profit attributable to shareholders amounted to RMB1.45 billion.In terms of container manufacturing business, in the third quarter of 2026, the Group's dry cargo container sales volume increased by 35% year on year and 35% quarter on quarter to 0.92 million TEUs. According to a World Trade Organization report released in October 2026, the volume of goods trade in 2026 is projected to grow by 3.9%, significantly exceeding the forecast made at the beginning of the year. It has also raised its forecast for global goods trade volume growth in 2027 to 4.1%, primarily due to the resilience of supply chains and the driving force of the technology sector. In addition, constrained effective capacity and low vessel turnaround efficiency in the container shipping sector further boosted demand for containers. During the Period, the Group's cumulative sales volume of dry cargo containers reached 2,055,000 TEUs, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 14.05%. Driven by fruit transportation demand from South America, the cumulative sales volume of reefer containers reached 152,600 TEUs. In the first three quarters of 2026, the Group's container manufacturing business achieved year-on-year growth in production and sales volumes and revenue. However, net profit declined year on year due to the impact of the lower container prices settled in the first half of the year and exchange rate movements.In terms of road transportation vehicle business, in the first three quarters of 2026, CIMC Vehicles sold a total of 116,000 vehicles of various types globally, representing a year-on-year increase of 14.62%. Among these, global sales volume of semi-trailers increased by 14.80% year on year. In the domestic market, the core production efficiency and sales scale of semi-trailer, liquid tanker and powder tanker businesses under the StarLink Project continued to improve. In overseas markets, markets in the Global South emerged as a key growth engine, with revenue increasing by more than 25% year on year. Operating profit from DTB truck body products recorded a steady year-on-year increase. At the IAA TRANSPORTATION exhibition in Hanover, Germany, the pure electric tractors and trailers (EV-RT) made their global debut, showcasing a product platform covering both construction and logistics scenarios, integrated tractor-trailer cooperative control technology and modular mobile energy-replenishment products.In terms of airport facilities and logistics equipment, fire safety and rescue equipment business, in the first three quarters of 2026, CIMC-TianDa recorded steady growth in revenue and profit. Growth in the airport business was mainly attributable to the concentrated completion of project acceptances for boarding bridges, specialized airport vehicles and aircraft ground air-conditioning systems, allowing the conversion of high-quality orders accumulated earlier. The logistics equipment business benefited from incremental demand from e-commerce logistics and airport baggage handling systems, maintaining sound revenue growth and a solid pipeline of orders on hand. Driven by the national 'Two New' initiatives and supported by the expansion of the Ziegler brand in domestic and overseas markets, the fire safety and rescue equipment business recorded significant quarter-on-quarter growth in both revenue and profitability.In terms of logistics services business, in the first three quarters of 2026, CIMC Wetrans recorded steady growth in both revenue and profit amid a volatile yet overall upward container transportation market by closely tracking market changes and co-ordinating resource allocation. In the sea transportation business, gross profit increased by more than 20% through a series of initiatives including shareholding structure adjustment and integrated consolidation. The operational capabilities in Southeast Asia were upgraded iteratively to strengthen logistics capabilities for shipments from Southeast Asia to global destinations.The fundamentals of the port logistics business remained solid. The container yard in Tianjin, a joint venture of CIMC Wetrans and a leading shipping line, commenced operations. In the industrial logistics business, the cold chain business capitalised on the rotational supply cycle of imported durian and exported fresh fruits, and expanded its self-owned capacity by increasing investments in reefer containers, achieving simultaneous improvements in business scale and revenue per container. Subsidiaries in Kenya and Saudi Arabia successively put their self-operated vehicles into operation, continuously enhancing the Group's overseas localised operating capabilities. In the air transportation business, the profitability of products contracted with airlines improved, and the 'dual corridor' in the Americas took shape. The year-round scheduled charter flight between Hong Kong and Miami made its maiden voyage in early September.In terms of energy, chemical and liquid food business, in the first three quarters of 2026, CIMC Enric recorded revenue of RMB20.502 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 6.0%, and net profit attributable to shareholders increased by 6.5% year on year to RMB817 million. Newly signed orders amounted to RMB21.937 billion in total, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.7%, and orders on hand amounted to approximately RMB33.381 billion as at the end of September, representing a year-on-year increase of 8.5%. Among the business segments, revenue of the clean energy segment increased by 11.3% year on year to RMB16.739 billion. Benefiting from the release of profits from the offshore clean energy sector, the incremental profit contribution from the COG-to-hydrogen co-production LNG project and higher demand for natural gas transportation equipment, net profit attributable to shareholders in this segment increased significantly year on year. Revenue of the chemical and environmental segment increased by 38.7% year on year to RMB2.181 billion, while newly signed orders amounted to RMB2.343 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 45.3%. Revenue of the liquid food segment amounted to RMB1.582 billion, while newly signed orders reached RMB2.321 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 124.1%. As at the end of September, orders on hand amounted to RMB2.953 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 15.1%, laying a solid foundation for the long-term and steady development of the business.In terms of marine engineering business, benefiting from continued improvements in delivery efficiency and lean management, the business achieved year-on-year growth in net profit and met its high-quality development targets. In terms of market orders, new orders secured in the first three quarters amounted to US$5.7 billion, representing a significant increase as compared with US$260 million for the same period in 2025. In particular, the Company signed China's first FPSO EPCIC turnkey contract in June, a second FLNG (floating liquefied natural gas system) EPC turnkey contract in August, and secured contracts for 4 VLCC and 12 pure car and truck carriers (PCTC) during the year. As at the end of September, orders on hand of CIMC Raffles exceeded US$10 billion, hitting a new record high. In particular, the proportion of oil and gas orders to non-oil and gas orders was approximately 2:1, which effectively eased the periodic fluctuation of the oil and gas market. In terms of capacity, in the third quarter, the offshore engineering business actively advanced the capacity expansion plan for its oil and gas base to meet the continuously growing demand in the deepwater oil and gas market. In terms of project construction and delivery, in July, 'CLEANSTAR', the fourth 7,000 CEU PCTC built for a Greek ship-owner, was successfully delivered and departed from Longkou Terminal. In August, the first ro-ro ship with 3,300 lane meters built for SMYRIL LINE was delivered on schedule; designed to withstand the complex sea conditions and extreme weather of the North Atlantic, the vessel balances high operational efficiency with low carbon emissions. In September, the topside module of the offshore substation for the Datang Hainan Danzhou 1.2 GW offshore wind power project successfully completed full-process construction and all related inspection and acceptance procedures.In terms of innovative businesses, the development of the modular data center business of CIMC Digital Energy further accelerated. Revenue for the first three quarters recorded a significant and rapid increase compared with the same period last year. In the third quarter, new orders for over 300MW of cloud computing and AI computing power data centers were signed. In the first three quarters, cumulative newly signed orders exceeded 500MW (over RMB8.0 billion), demonstrating further expansion of the business scale.The Group's management stated: 'The global economic and trade environment and energy landscape continued to evolve in 2026. CIMC Group continued to deepen its global layout strategy, leveraging technological innovation to drive the coordinated development of its two major business segments, logistics equipment and energy equipment. Looking ahead, the Group will seize structural opportunities arising from the upgrading of high-end offshore engineering equipment, the transition to green energy and the development of AI computing infrastructure. It will continue to strengthen its global delivery and integrated operating capabilities and steadily advance high-quality and sustainable development.'About China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd.The CIMC Group is a world leading equipment and solution provider in the logistics and energy industries, and its industry cluster mainly covers the logistics and energy fields, strengthening its position as a global market leader. In the logistics field, the Group still adheres to taking its container manufacturing business as the core business, based on which it has developed its road transportation vehicles business and airport facilities and logistics equipment/fire safety and rescue equipment business, supplemented by its logistics services business and recycled load business, which provide products and services in the professional logistics field. In the energy field, the Group is principally engaged in the energy/chemical/liquid food equipment business and the offshore engineering business. Meanwhile, the Group also continuously develops emerging industries and has a finance and asset management business that serves the Group itself. As a diversified multinational industrial group serving the global market, CIMC owns over 300 member enterprises in Asia, North America, Europe, Australia and other regions, including 4 listed companies, with customers and sales networks covering more than 100 countries and regions. In 2025, the Group ranked 154th on the 2025 Fortune China 500 list. For more information, please visit https://www.cimc.com/.For investor relations and media enquiries, please contact LBS Communications Consulting LimitedIR Email: cimcir@lbs-comm.comJoanne Chan Tel: (852) 3679 3671 Email: jchan@lbs-comm.comJoan Yang Tel: (86) 176 7074 8753 Email: jyang@lbs-comm.comSource: CIMC GroupCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.