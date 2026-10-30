Benewake Introduces Compact, Power-Efficient SR Series 360° 3D LiDARs for Mobile Robots; SR18 Enters Mass Production

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benewake today introduced its SR Series, a family of compact, power-efficient 360° 3D LiDARs designed for mobile robots. The initial lineup comprises the 18-channel SR18 and the 96-channel SR96, with the SR18 now in mass production.

Both models combine small blind zones and long-range detection with Benewake's proprietary sensing architecture, designed to reduce inter-channel crosstalk and support stable perception in complex, reflective environments. Remote firmware updates simplify maintenance after deployment, while competitive pricing and global availability support adoption at scale.

The series is designed for commercial cleaning robots, robotic lawn mowers, quadruped robots, embodied AI platforms, last-mile delivery robots, and industrial mobile robots.

Measuring 71.8 mm in diameter and 64 mm in height, the SR18 weighs 190 g and consumes no more than 5 W on average, helping developers integrate 3D sensing into robots with limited space and power budgets.

Its integrated transmitter-receiver architecture pairs each laser emitter with a dedicated photodetector. By reducing interference between channels, the design helps preserve object contours and maintain consistent ranging data for mapping and localization, reducing the risk of robots getting lost in highly reflective environments.

The SR18 detects objects as close as 15 cm and at distances of up to 30 m at 10% reflectivity. It provides 360° horizontal coverage and a vertical field of view from -8° to +40°. Its downward-angled channels help detect low-lying obstacles and terrain changes as they come into view-particularly useful for robotic lawn mowers navigating uneven terrain, where detecting sudden descents or drop-offs can help reduce the risk of falls and damage. An IP66-rated enclosure and an operating temperature range of -20°C to +60°C support indoor and outdoor deployment.

The series' innovative remote firmware update capability enables supported feature enhancements and performance improvements without replacing hardware, reducing the need for on-site servicing. Priced at US$299, the SR18 will be available worldwide through Mouser Electronics, Amazon, Robu.in, and Alibaba.com, starting November 30, 2026.

About Benewake

Founded in 2015, Benewake provides AI-native perception solutions for the physical AI era. Guided by a model-defined hardware approach, the company draws on full-stack expertise spanning optics, mechanical engineering, electronics, software, algorithms, and chip design to develop "eyes for robots." Benewake serves customers in more than 90 countries and regions.

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