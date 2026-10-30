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WKN: 857092 | ISIN: JP3502200003 | Ticker-Symbol: DSE
Tradegate
29.10.26 | 11:27
9,700 Euro
-0,51 % -0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Japan 225
1-Jahres-Chart
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5509,85029.10.
9,6009,85029.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC9,700-0,51 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.