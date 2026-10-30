Tencent Cloud Accelerates International Growth, Advances Enterprise AI and Expands Global Partnerships

Overseas customer base doubles amid triple-digit growth in demand for AI products and services. Tencent previews upcoming Hy4 model releases and expands its enterprise AI portfolio.

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent today unveiled the enterprise capabilities of its AI office productivity agent, WorkBuddy and previewed the upcoming general release of its Hy4 model and Hy4 Flash at the 2026 Tencent Global Digital Ecosystem Summit. Tencent Cloud's active overseas customer base has also doubled over the past year, while international demand for its AI products and services has grown by triple digits.

Dowson Tong, Senior Executive Vice President of Tencent and CEO of the Cloud and Smart Industries Group, said, "AI is creating new opportunities for businesses, but its real value comes when it can be applied to everyday operations and adopted at scale. At Tencent Cloud, we're bringing together our AI models, tools such as WorkBuddy and cloud infrastructure to help more businesses put AI to work, building on their strengths and unlocking new opportunities for growth."

Since launching in March, WorkBuddy has handled over nine billion task requests, with adoption spanning more than 50 industries and 50% of China's top 500 enterprises. Its growing ecosystem now includes over 50,000 developers and partners and more than 200,000 skills, bringing AI capabilities into everyday business workflows at scale.

Hy4 Set to Deliver Stronger Performance on Complex, Real-World Tasks

Tencent co-designs models with its AI products and applications to achieve practical AI. Tencent announced that the general release of Hy4 is coming soon, with enhanced performance on long-horizon and real-world productivity tasks, raising reasoning efficiency and introducing visual understanding for the first time.

Tencent is also preparing Hy4 Flash, a cost-effective model that carries over Hy4's visual understanding and agentic capabilities.

Enterprises can access Hy models alongside leading third-party models through Tencent Cloud TokenHub, a unified platform with a single API. They can choose models based on performance and cost, and manage access, usage, governance and billing in one place.

WorkBuddy Brings AI into Everyday Enterprise Workflows

Tencent is expanding WorkBuddy for international enterprises. The agent connects with widely used messaging applications and enterprise systems, so teams can complete tasks within the tools they already use. Customers can choose the AI model that best fits each task, and built-in security controls support enterprise use.

Tencent has launched CodeBuddy, WorkBuddy, Miora, the Agent Development Platform (ADP), MAGIC AI and Agent Runtime internationally, enabling Chinese and international teams to collaborate on the same AI workbench.

In China, Tencent also introduced Buddy One, a cross-application collaboration system that lets WorkBuddy coordinate tasks across Tencent's office applications and specialized business agents.

Overseas Customer Base Doubles as Partnerships Deepen

Tencent Cloud now serves customers in more than 150 countries and regions, and deeper partnerships with leading local enterprises increasingly drive its growth. Tencent Cloud's active overseas customer base has doubled over the past year, while its AI business in the international market has achieved triple-digit growth, driven by strong demand to deploy agentic solutions. In addition, nine out of ten Chinese internet companies expanding globally use Tencent Cloud.

In Southeast Asia, Tencent Cloud helped Indonesian telecoms operator XLSMART migrate more than 1,000 microservices and is exploring broader cloud and AI collaboration with Telkomsel and Indosat. In Thailand, CP AXTRA is working with Tencent Cloud to modernise operations across supply chain management, finance and other functions. In Hong Kong and Macau, where customers include Hung Fook Tong and Fusion Bank, Tencent Cloud's business has grown steadily for seven consecutive years.

In Japan and South Korea, Tencent Cloud works with companies including Kakao, Com2uS, Gokko and Pokekara. In Europe, payments provider iyzico and Eastern European e-commerce platform eMAG have migrated workloads to Tencent Cloud, with ongoing collaboration in big data and AI. In Brazil, Extreme Digital Solutions (EDS) and Positivo work with Tencent Cloud to deliver PalmAI and other cloud-based solutions to local businesses.

At the summit, Tencent Cloud announced new partnerships with Alsaif Gallery, Hoolive, OmniOps and TruKKer in the Middle East, and with Infosys Solusi Terpadu and Central Retail Digital in other markets. With Central Retail Digital, it is exploring how AI agents can strengthen competitiveness and drive innovation in retail.

Infrastructure and Ecosystem Expand to Meet Global Demand

To meet growing international demand, Tencent Cloud expanded its infrastructure capacity in 2026 across locations including Frankfurt, Osaka, Riyadh, Malaysia, Mexico and Thailand. Its global infrastructure now spans 25 cloud regions and 70 availability zones. Over the next year, Tencent Cloud will expand its footprint further across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas.

Tencent Cloud supports public, dedicated, private and hybrid environments to meet different deployment needs. With Tencent Cloud Enterprise (TCE), enterprises can bring the full-stack capabilities of public cloud into environments they control, modernising for cloud and AI-native operations while retaining control over sensitive data and critical workloads.

The summit also welcomed the founding cohort of the Tencent Cloud Fellow Program, which brings together technology and industry leaders to exchange expertise and share practical experience in AI adoption. Through continued investment in technology, infrastructure and ecosystem partnerships, Tencent Cloud aims to help enterprises worldwide turn advances in AI into practical business value.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

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