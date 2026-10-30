Das Instrument 26Q NO0010715394 AQUALIS ASA NA NK-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.11.2026

The instrument 26Q NO0010715394 AQUALIS ASA NA NK-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 02.11.2026



Das Instrument 3PN0 US7083262029 PENNON GROUP PLC UNS.ADR2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.11.2026

The instrument 3PN0 US7083262029 PENNON GROUP PLC UNS.ADR2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 02.11.2026



Das Instrument PEYA GG00B28C2R28 PARTNERS GP.PR.EQ.EO-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.11.2026

The instrument PEYA GG00B28C2R28 PARTNERS GP.PR.EQ.EO-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 02.11.2026



Das Instrument 1FI AU0000046203 CARNABY RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.11.2026

The instrument 1FI AU0000046203 CARNABY RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 02.11.2026



Das Instrument RPL FI0009005987 UPM KYMMENE CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.11.2026

The instrument RPL FI0009005987 UPM KYMMENE CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 02.11.2026





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