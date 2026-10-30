

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian National Railway Company (CNI, CNR.TO) said Thursday that Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, will retire effective February 1, 2027. Jamie Lockwood, currently serving as Vice-President, Investor Relations and Special Projects, has been appointed as his successor.



The company said that Houle will remain in his current role through January 31, 2027, to ensure continuity through the company's year-end reporting cycle. He will then serve as Strategic Advisor to the President and Chief Executive Officer or CEO until March 31, 2027, to ensure a smooth transition before his retirement.



Lockwood joined Canadian National Railway in 2008 and has held leadership positions across Finance, Strategy, Investor Relations, and Operations.



On the Toronto Exchange, CNR.TO ended Thursday's trading at C$173.68, down C$0.37 or 0.21 percent.



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