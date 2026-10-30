

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - HANMI Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (042700.KS), on Thursday reported higher operating income in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the same period a year ago.



For the third quarter, operating income surged to KRW 90.80 billion from KRW 67.82 billion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 181.01 billion from KRW 166.23 billion in the previous year.



HANMI Semiconductor is currently trading 6.25% lesser at KRW 184,600 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News