For the first time, Louvre Abu Dhabi opens its doors to digital assets and AI, as global finance leaders gather on 3 and 4 December.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binance founder Changpeng Zhao will open Proof of Talk's https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=m2Yzhfm3ZNVGR9gAgD6pJPjvL98jA_28iMOE9kexPZd585Ujv8iln7_x8SB7ZeI8KKRTc11IsfqthmPqJYeW8gWD82b5C5ByR1JGWwuPtos= inaugural Gulf summit at Louvre Abu Dhabi on 3--4 December 2026, bringing together executives from global banks, asset managers and digital asset companies to examine how tokenisation, stablecoins and AI can be deployed in financial markets.

Following Proof of Talk's Paris editions at the Louvre Palace, the Gulf edition marks the first summit Louvre Abu Dhabi has dedicated to digital assets and AI. It brings the programme to Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Cultural District, a setting shaped by cultural exchange and a meeting point between global markets. The summit takes place one week before the scheduled opening of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.

Maurice Gravier, Group Chief Investment Officer at Emirates NBD, and representatives from Wio Bank and Abu Dhabi Investment Council will join Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Templeton; Richard Teng, CEO of Binance; Brett Tejpaul, Co-CEO of Coinbase Institutional; and Kim Hochfeld, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Cash, Digital and Securities Lending at State Street Investment Management.

Attendance is capped at 2,000 participants and the stage at 120 speakers. Admission is by application only, with no tickets or speaking slots for sale. The June 2026 Paris edition brought together 2,500 decision-makers and more than 120 speakers from institutions representing USD 25 trillion in assets under management.

Digital assets and AI will run across both days of the programme, with a principal AI block on 4 December examining the infrastructure supporting artificial intelligence in financial services and the practical requirements for institutional adoption.

StableDay will bring leaders from Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered and Emirates NBD into closed-door roundtables on how stablecoins connect with banking, payments and settlement. Participation is restricted to C-level executives, with no audience: every seat is a speaking seat.

Proof of Pitch, the summit's startup competition, has received more than 200 applications. Its jury includes investors from Pantera Capital, Spartan Group, dao5, RockawayX and Dragonfly, adding a venture investment perspective to a programme spanning established financial institutions and emerging technology businesses.

"In Paris, the Louvre stands for heritage. In Abu Dhabi, it stands for the bridge between cultures. And now it welcomes the future of finance," said Zohair Dehnadi, Co-Founder and CEO of Proof of Talk. "That says a lot about how far digital assets and AI have come, from the fringe to the core. The people who decide what comes next will be here."

Proof of Talk opens on 3 December, the day after the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad, as Abu Dhabi's major December calendar gets underway: the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix runs from 3--6 December, followed by Abu Dhabi Finance Week on 7--10 December and the scheduled opening of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi on 11 December.

Luna PR joins as Ecosystem Partner, supporting regional media engagement and communications.

"Institutions entering these markets need to explain what is changing for their clients, how risks are managed and where the commercial value lies," said Nikita Sachdev, Founder and CEO of Luna PR. "Those answers will shape confidence in the next phase of digital finance."

Organised by X Ventures, Proof of Talk Abu Dhabi takes place on 3--4 December 2026. Attendance applications and further information are available at proofoftalk.io/abu-dhabi https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=UpWjdczcJz6pL4KNz3Tj6R0LDWN2c8g1efj3TG9H2qG0kAAEvJiGOZ2MG55xLIBxoaMhtWg0xxV4sNXmff2w4HWNuufRLWliZwpVd1RzQJvRL74esvNcezIrIbrBspxU .

About Proof of Talk

Born at the Louvre Palace in Paris, Proof of Talk is the executive summit where the leaders of global finance meet the people building the next financial system. It brings together the chief executives of the world's largest asset managers, banks and payment networks with the founders, investors and regulators shaping digital assets, and with the AI leaders transforming them. After four sold-out editions in Paris, the summit comes to a second Louvre: on 3 and 4 December 2026, for the first time in its history, Louvre Abu Dhabi opens its doors to digital assets and AI. The Louvre stands for what no other venue can: heritage in Paris, a bridge between cultures in Abu Dhabi, and now the future of finance. Attendance is capped and granted by application only. Every speaker is selected by the programme team; no speaking slot is sold. proofoftalk.io https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=UpWjdczcJz6pL4KNz3Tj6dOpEEJEWe57wgwxEPb8tGoyex2QgIbyOoDiZ0ZDGOnPL5H59OVRRQtOxBNWZWmBk-S5BLjNahRMA96CQmODDpo=

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About Luna PR

Luna PR is a global strategic communications firm specializing in emerging technologies, financial services, and capital markets. Headquartered in Dubai, with offices in London and New York, the firm combines international media relationships with strategic advisory expertise to shape industry narratives, strengthen institutional credibility, and support long-term business objectives through corporate communications, reputation management, and executive positioning.

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Romina Perino romina@lunapr.io +971585380996

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2026 01:32 ET (05:32 GMT)